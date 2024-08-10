Love a neutral nail but want a summer update? All the cool girls are wearing peach nails RN—here's why

When it comes to nail trends, I'm one of those girlies who will usually loyally go between a red nail polish or a neutral mani. Right now, I'm in my latter phase—from nudes to subtle sparkly pinks, I'm struggling to stray from understated hues. However, keen to inject a little colour into my summer manicure, I plan on asking for the trending colour of the moment at my next appointment: peach nails. More specifically, sheer peach nails.

Why? Because it's the perfect 'in-between' if you rarely leave neutral territory, but want to try something a touch bolder. Peach can be easily sheered out or used subtly in nail art looks—and all the cool girls are wearing it right now. Still not convinced? Keep reading.

The appeal of peach nails

Not only is peach popular with all your favourite cool girls of Instagram, it's also a longstanding go-to for A-listers at red carpet events and on the catwalk. Nail artist and Founder of Studio Ten, Gemma Lloyd explains that the appeal of a peach nail is wide-ranging: "You can't go wrong with a subtle chic peach nail. Peach is a great colour all year round, but especially for those spring and summer months."

When it comes to how to wear it, your options are limitless—from different levels of colour (ranging from sheer to block colour), to all kinds of cute nail art. "Choosing your perfect peach tone can depend on the look you want to go for," says Gemma. "A subtle sheer peach for that clean manicure look or something a bit more solid for more of a bold look. I also love using peachy colours to create nail art looks, such as a French manicure, swirly or floral looks. I have recently been obsessed with hand painting tiny fruit nails, and a tiny peach is super cute."

And whether you have short nails or long nails, peach is for you! "This colour looks great on all nail shapes and lengths. My personal favourite is a medium-length soft almond," she adds.

The 9 best peach nails looks

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

See—didn't I tell you how sheer and neutral peach could be? This slightly shimmery look is at the top of my list.

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

Want to dabble but without too much commitment? Try a reversed French mani with peach hues.

A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails) A photo posted by on

Honestly, it's giving peaches and cream, and I'm so here for it. Buy this exact nail polish above.

A post shared by ❤ Hang Nguyen ❤ (@thehangedit) A photo posted by on

Another gorgeous all-over look that proves how perfect peach is for the warmer months.

A post shared by NAIL ARTIST | EAST LONDON E14 (@nailsbytammy___) A photo posted by on

Peach is a colour you can absolutely have fun with—these peach clouds are proof.

A post shared by Ama Quashie (@amaquashie) A photo posted by on

Proving that peachy nudes are perfect, this mani leans into the natural nail colour with a sheer, peach-hued finish.

A post shared by Brown Girl Hands (@browngirlhands) A photo posted by on

Peach manicures work with any nail length and shape, but this example proves how great they are with rounded nails.

A post shared by peachi nails (@peachinails) A photo posted by on

Peach and florals are literally a match made in heaven.

A post shared by ❤ Hang Nguyen ❤ (@thehangedit) A photo posted by on

Want to get literal with the trend? This is what to do.