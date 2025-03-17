in Features
Katie Thomas is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over 10 years of experience on women's luxury lifestyle titles, she covers everything from the best beauty looks from the red carpet and stand out trends from the catwalk, to colonic irrigation and to the best mascaras on the market. She started her career on fashion desks across the industry - from The Telegraph to Brides - but found her calling in the Tatler beauty department. From there she moved to Instyle, before joining the Marie Claire digital team in 2018. She’s made it her own personal mission to find the best concealer in the world to cover her tenacious dark circles. She’s obsessed with skincare that makes her skin bouncy and glowy, low-maintenance hair that doesn’t require brushing and a cracking good manicure. Oh and she wears more jewellery than the Queen.
-
The White Lotus cast has revealed the scariest part of filming season three
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Royal experts are celebrating the positive sign in Princess Kate's return to duty
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Back to black: Where did all the colour go from Fashion Week?
We take a closer look
By Lauren Cunningham
-
Marie Claire UK Prix D’Excellence Awards 2024: Everything you need to know
Your need to knows of the world's best beauty awards
By Sofia Piza
-
It's official, these are the 12 best products in the world according to the Marie Claire UK Prix D'Excellence Awards
By Katie Thomas
-
We just hosted the beauty party of the year—here's what happened at our Prix D'Excellence Awards
Earlier this week, we hosted the Marie Claire UK Prix D'Excellence Awards—the world's most prestigious beauty awards. Here's everything you should know...
By Dionne Brighton
-
The 12 best beauty products in the world, as voted for in the Marie Claire UK Prix D'Excellence Awards 2023
Plus, other winning brands
By Sofia Piza
-
Prix Awards 2022: Here's what our judges think about the winners
Here's why the Prix winners deserve their accolade according to our panel of beauty experts
By Grace Warn
-
Marie Claire UK Prix D’Excellence Awards 2022: Everything you need to know
In case you missed it, here's all the details from inside the world's best beauty awards...
By Dionne Brighton
-
Marie Claire UK Prix D'Excellence Awards 2022: The Winners
Say hello to the best beauty products in the world
By Grace Warn
-
Marie Claire UK Prix D'Excellence Awards 2021: The Winners
We award the best beauty products in the world
By Katie Thomas