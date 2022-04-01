Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2022: who are the judges?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Introducing our panel of genius judges

Each year, the Marie Claire UK team is tasked with rooting out the best haircare products in the business. From shampoos and conditioners to brushes and tongs, we really do test them all. Sound like an impossible task?

Luckily, we recruit some of the biggest names in haircare to share their expertise too.

From industry-innovating CEOs to truth-talking beauty journalists (of which we have plenty), this year’s Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judges are truly at the top of their hair game. The team of world-renowned industry icons have handpicked products from 53 categories to bring you a breakdown of all of the most covetable products out there.

The experts, of which there are 27, have worked together to curate a shower-based shopping list you need to bookmark.

Let’s meet them, shall we?

Adam Reed

Hairdresser & Founder, Adam Reed London – @adamreedhair



Make-up artist

Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Cult Beauty

Anabel Kingsley – @anabel_kingsley



Anabel Kingsley is a Consultant Trichologist, as well as Brand President of the Philip Kingsley Clinics and the Philip Kingsley product ranges. Anabel grew up among Trichologists. Her passion for hair and scalp health was inspired from a young age by her father, Philip Kingsley.

Anabel qualified as a Trichologist in 2013. She is an Associate Member of The Institute of Trichologists, graduating with a Distinction, as well as receiving ‘The Award of Excellence’. She has a great interest in and knowledge of the hair and scalp, with a particular focus on nutrition.

Andrea Thompson – @andreacanwrite



Editor-in-Chief, Marie Claire UK

Dr Ateh Jewel is a multi award-winning journalist, producer, director, influencer and diversity advocate. She been in the industry for 19 years, specialising in beauty, social commentary and campaigning for more diversity in the beauty industry. She has written for titles such as Vogue, Sunday Times Style, Financial Times, Guardian, Telegraph and Marie Claire, to name a few.

Ateh is on the advisory board for the British Beauty Council and also appears on panels, consulting, lecturing and judging for CEW, Creative Head, Stylist Live, P&G, Unilever and Coty.

Ateh has also made several appearances on Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan, This Morning, BBC 5 Live with Nicky Campbell, LB Radio and BBC 2 with Vanessa Feltz.

Her award winning blog, jeweltonesbeauty,com, is aimed at men and women with darker skin tones and she is developing her own range of foundation and colour cosmetics for POC. She also hosts her Instagram Live show Wednesday Chat Club, whose guests have included Ruby Hammer MBE, MAC’s Terry Barber and Nichola Joss.

She studied history at Bristol university and was awarded an honorary doctorate by Solent University last year. Ateh is particularly interested in the history of beauty and its ability to reflect our cultural values.

Eamonn Hughes – @eamonnhughes



Hairstylist

Eamonn Hughes studied fine art sculpture at Wimbledon College of Art, London, progressing to an MA at the Royal College of Art, London, from which he graduated in 1997. Though he was immediately successful as an artist, gaining commissions to create stone carvings for high-profile sites in London, Eamonn was presented with the opportunity to work with session hair stylist, Sam McKnight.

Now a successful stylist in his own right, Eamonn is in constant demand from celebrity, advertising and editorial clients. His celebrity clientele includes Daisy Ridley, Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid, Giselle Bundchen, Maggie Gyllenhall, Naomi Campbell, Naomi Watts and Paloma Faith. Over the years, Eamonn has worked with a diverse range of photographers including Alice Hawkins, Karl Largerfeld, Nick Knight and Mert & Marcus.

His editorial credits include Another, Vogue US, i-D Magazine, Harpers Bazaar, V and GQ Style.

Errol Douglas MBE – @erroldouglashair



Errol Douglas MBE is CEO & Founder of Errol Douglas London. The award winning hairdresser is also a DYSON ambassador.

Holly Rains – @holly_rains



Digital Editor, Marie Claire UK

Holly has over 10 years journalism experience, working as an editor and writer, specialising in digital media, content strategy and dog breeds. Prior to Marie Claire, she has held senior staff positions at ELLE UK, Grazia and Company.

Holly is a frequent speaker, panelist and interviewer on a range of subjects including media trends, careers and entertainment. From working with Reuters to provide global red carpet coverage for events like the BAFTAs, to discussing fashion and beauty trends on network TV, she was also the host of the Marie Claire series ‘Holly’s First Dates’, where she regularly interviewed a mix of inspiring woman and A-list celebrities (including Jack Black, Dakota Fanning and Renée Zellweger) – a series which garnered half a million views in its first two months. And was approved by The Rock.

When she isn’t dreaming of scheduling in meetings, she likes to think about social media, and how best to avoid it whilst still retaining the title of ‘digital’ editor.

Jasmine Hemsley – @jasminehemsley



Wellbeing Expert & Author

Jasmine Hemsley is a best-selling author, the Founder of Hemsley + Hemsley and East by West, chef and wellness expert. Through her work, Jasmine inspires her global audience to deepen their commitment to eco choices and sustainability in food, fashion and beauty.

Karen Williams – @karenwilliamsstylist



Katie Thomas – @katie_thomas_hayne



Senior Beauty Editor, Marie Claire UK

Katie Thomas is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. She covers everything from the best beauty looks from the red carpet and stand out trends from the catwalk, to colonic irrigation and to the best mascaras on the market. She joined the Marie Claire digital team in 2018, having previously sat on the beauty desks at InStyle UK and Tatler. She’s obsessed with skincare, loves low-maintenance hair and wears more jewellery than the Queen.

Lisa Oxenham – @lisaoxenham



An award-winning journalist and creative director, Lisa is one of the world’s top beauty editors. A well-respected stylist and art director, she shoots with the highest calibre of photographers, make-up artists, hair stylists, influencers and celebrities, creating timeless images and film. With 20 years of editorial experience in beauty, health and wellbeing Lisa is also a popular brand strategist, influencer, entrepreneur and public speaker, most recently talking for Cognition X.

Loretta De Feo – @lorettaforever



Luke Hersheson – @lukehersheson



CEO, Hershesons

Luke Hersheson, co-founder and CEO of Hershesons, a full-time stylist by the time he was 19, he went on to make a name for himself as a leading session stylist – working for the biggest fashion designers in the game, as well as the likes of American, British, French and Italian Vogue. Widely regarded as one of the most influential names in hair, the vision, ingenuity and passion he shares with his father, means that Hershesons is now the go-to, aspirational brand for women from all four corners of the globe.

Millie Kendall OBE – @milliekendall



CEO, British Beauty Council

Millie is the CEO of the British Beauty Council and Director at Brandstand Communications. During her career as a retail maven and brand creator Millie Kendall has been instrumental in the success of cult brands including Shu Uemura, Aveda, Tweezerman and L’Occitane. In 1997 she founded and created makeup brand, Ruby & Millie cosmetics and was awarded an MBE in 2007 for services to the cosmetics industry. In 2018 she co-founded the British Beauty Council, a non-profit organisation that aims to support a successful, innovative, and inclusive British beauty industry.

Neil Moodie – @neilmoodie



Owner, Curl Bar London

Nick Latham & Sean Nother – @thehairbros



The Hair Bros

Nicola Clarke – @nicolaclarkecolour



Nicola Clarke’s career spans two decades from local salon to industry legend famed for her natural flair and talent for colour.

Nicola’s work can be seen on red carpet events & Hollywood movies with the likes of, Emilia Clarke, Kate Winslet and Madonna along with ad campaigns & editorials with Kate Moss for Versace and Cate Blanchett for Armani.

In 2018 we saw the central London launch of salon ‘Nicola Clarke at John Frieda’, where her ‘dream team’ take her techniques, creative vision and down-to-earth approach to a client list from pop-star Dua Lipa to a hair conscious public.

Olivia Rose – @hairbear_



Ricardo Vila Nova – @2122ricardovillanova

Trichologist At the age of 25, he was already running the hair department at Renew Medica, a popular chain of beauty clinics, where he began to develop his own methodology using highly concentrated formulas as it was being done in the field of skin care. Those formulas he was associating them with the injectable technology, the micro-needling and the laser treatments, which were very advanced for that time.

When he opened his boutique at Harrods in 2012, immediately his science hacks excited such a tremendous furore among his customers. Through his Hair DNA Scan Test, he is able to detect any unbalance, allowing him to address specific needs, making any hair the most dense, strong and glossy.

Sacha & Jaya Atherton – @thehappyhairco



The Happy Hair Co. is a UK based super brand that provide affordable luxury protective haircare and education for curly, afro and frizz-prone hair all over the world.

Run by serial entrepreneur Sacha Atherton and her 10 year old daughter Jaya, they also use their platform to do important work against racism and hair discrimination and have done since the brand’s inception in 2018.

The brand quickly gained a global customer base, largely attracted to their innovative anti-frizz quick dry towel and their luxury reversible satin bonnets.

As trusted self-taught curl specialists with a focus on healthy hair and healthy product ingredients, demand quickly resulted in The Happy Hair Co. expanding their services to include salon treatments and education, across the UK.

Sam McKnight – @hairbysammcknight



Hairstylist

Hairdressing legend Sam McKnight’s spectacular career spans nearly 50 years working in fashion. He’s worked with all the greats including A-list clients including Chanel, Fendi, Balmain, Burberry, Tom Ford and Vivienne Westwood. In addition to devising trend-leading hair looks for fashion shows and advertising campaigns, McKnight is a regular contributor to British and international Vogues, Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, i-D and Love, creating iconographic images with the world’s most pre-eminent photographers: Richard Avedon, Patrick Demarchelier, Nick Knight, Craig McDean, Mario Testino and Bruce Weber among many others. In addition, he’s on-call for a starry clientele including Uma Thurman, Cate Blanchett and Kate Moss, for personal appearances and red carpet events.

Syd Hayes – @sydhayeshair



Hairstylist

Tabitha James Kraan – @tabithajk



Tabitha James-Kraan – The organic hair pioneer who has been delivering her brand of conscious, sustainable hairdressing at her organic hair salon in the Cotswolds since 1999. Tabitha has pioneered a professional, organic hair care range, that is certified by the Soil Association (Cosmos Organic). Her range is selling in over 25 countries around the world. Tabitha is a public speaker, blogger and influencer in the natural beauty sector. In her own words Tabitha is a “Hair Geek” , a passionate naturalist, environmentalist, animal lover and all round organic guru.

Zoë Irwin