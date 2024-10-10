Should I be wearing manicure gloves to my next nail appointment? I asked two experts for their verdicts

To know me is to regularly hear about the importance of applying one of the best facial sunscreens every single day, as my loved ones will attest to. As somebody who likes a gel manicure, and who tests every type of manicure, from Gel Bottle to Bio Sculpture, regularly as part of my work as a beauty editor, I’ve wondered if wearing manicure gloves to my appointments would be a good idea.

Being well-versed in the effect that prolonged UV exposure has on the skin, both in terms of health and accelerated ageing, I’ve long been conscious of the potential impact of salon nail lamps—especially as I love nail art, which can involve even more curing time. So, I asked a couple of skin experts for their thoughts on manicure gloves, from how they work to whether it’s worth us all buying a pair to wear to appointments. Here’s what they had to say…

How do manicure gloves work?

UPF stands for Ultraviolet Protection Factor and illustrates how well a fabric shields the skin from ultraviolet. It’s similar to the way that an SPF rating denotes the level of UVB protection in the best sun cream. “It's advisable to wear SPF or UPF protection gloves [to a manicure appointment],” says Dr Ellie Rashid, consultant dermatologist at OneWelbeck. “This is before manicures involving curing lamps, which use UVA radiation to harden the gel polish.”

“Studies have shown that UVA light can cause DNA damage to skin cells, which may increase the risk of skin cancer,” Dr Rashid continues. “Given that UV dryers can emit radiation in the UVA range, whether through traditional UV bulbs or some LED devices, it's important to take precautions. Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen, preferably water-resistant, 20–30 minutes before your manicure can help minimise exposure. UPF gloves are a more consistent form of protection and eliminate the need for frequent reapplication of sunscreen, particularly as manicures often involve soaking hands in water or washing hands after filing nails.”

“We should be wearing sunscreen on any part of our body that is exposed to the sun,” says Alicia Lartey, aesthetician and brand head of NPD at Supernova Body. “That being said, with UV lamps I saw there was a lot of fuss about one particular study, which did not use UV lamps in the same way any person would use them in the nail salon. There can potentially be a risk from the extra exposure but, from my understanding, it would be quite small and this would be based on a very limited number of studies.”

Should you wear gloves for a gel manicure appointment?

Dr Rashid tells me it is worth investing in a pair if you are a regular gel manicure-getter. “The radiation emitted by nail dryers, whether labelled as LED or UV, falls into the UVA range, which can cause long-term skin damage,” she explains. “Even though the UV exposure from nail dryers is brief, repeated exposure over a long period of time can have cumulative effects, such as premature ageing of the skin on the back of the hands or a heightened risk of skin cancer.”

She suggests that gloves are a more practical option than sunscreen for a nail appointment. “UPF gloves with cut-off fingers offer reliable and reusable protection, reducing the risk without the hassle of applying and reapplying sunscreen, especially when water is involved during the manicure process. It’s a small investment compared to the potential risks of skin damage.”

Lartey agrees: “It would be very impractical to wear sunscreen during the manicure process, so I would suggest wearing gloves if you would like to be extra cautious.” However, she adds, “I have my nails done every 2–3 weeks and I do not wear gloves or use sunscreen, but that is my personal informed choice. I think most people need to work on using sunscreen correctly before they start worrying about potential risks from UV lamps.”

In short, there's not a lot to lose by taking the precautionary step and wearing gloves to your nail appointment, particularly if you are concerned about the impact of UV on your skin—but it's worth being equally diligent with your sunscreen application to your hands, too. Below are a couple of protective glove options should you wish to invest.