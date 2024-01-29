In a sea of thousands of beauty products out there, it’s not uncommon for claims to seem magically far-fetched. However, there’s one product that works so well that it's as close to magic as you can get. In reality, it’s actually simple colour theory but nevertheless, it’s brilliant. One of the leading products on the market designed to reduce redness, particularly for those with skin conditions, is Rosalique’s 3-in-1 Anti-Redness Miracle Formula.

I’ve been a huge fan of this product for years, but recently rediscovered how well it works during a rosacea flare-up. If you’ve been on the hunt for a full coverage foundation replacement or a tint to use before your other complexion products to tone down redness, I have a treat for you. This is exactly what makes the product so great.

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

Rosalique 3-in-1 Miracle Anti-Redness Formula

Designed with very sensitive skin in mind, Rosalique’s Anti-Redness Miracle Formula promises to “instantly conceal redness”, and it really does live up to that claim. The formula is comprised of bisabolol, panthenol, zeolite and urea, combined with encapsulated pigment, which when gently applied to the skin helps to neutralise redness and soothe any irritation.

The formula also contains SPF 50, which I wouldn’t recommend relying on alone (I use a separate SPF 50 underneath) but is a nice added benefit to give your skin extra protection; particularly important if you have rosacea avoiding the trigger of sunlight.

What’s unique about Rosalique’s formula is that it doesn’t irritate the skin, despite the amount of blending required. It’s not a product you can particularly just pop on and go, you do have to be careful that you’ve blended well.

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

How I apply Rosalique's Miracle Anti-Redness Formula

When it comes to any colour correcting make-up—but especially green complexion products like this one—less really is more. It’s far easier to add than take away so start with a teeny amount and build from there; a little goes a long way. Always starting with cleansed, moisturised and SPF slathered skin for a comfortable and protected base.

I recommend squeezing some formula out onto the back of your hand and starting by dabbing a tiny amount onto the central zones of your face (or where the redness is at its most intense), which is typically the cheeks. Start blending this out with your fingers or a brush and add more as needed. You might find that you need to layer it up on the most red areas of the skin and equally, you might find places like the forehead don’t need any at all. This isn’t like a foundation where you can put it over the entire face, think of it more as spot treating the affected zones.

Once it’s all blended in, you can either wear it as a foundation replacement or add your favourite complexion products over the top. It leaves a comfortable, satin finish, which is ideal if you are planning on wearing this as a foundation alternative as no powder is needed to tone down any shine.

I must also add here, that this isn’t a product that’s going to work for everyone, but it’s not designed to. Unlike other complexion products, this is made specifically with redness in mind. If you try to apply this product without significant redness, you might end up looking a little green—literally. If you are particularly pale and your redness isn’t significant, the results might end up a little on the orange side, so it’s best to stick to traditional complexion products in this case.

Left: before, right: after (Image credit: Tori Crowther)

Results using Rosalique's 3-in-1 Miracle Anti-Redness Formula

The results are pretty impressive. This is a product that I like to use in place of foundation on days where I’m not wanting to put a full-face on, or as a base layer underneath before applying foundation, concealer etc. It works brilliantly to tone down that redness and helps to support irritated skin over time thanks to its comforting ingredients and added SPF.

I like that it dries down to a satin finish so that I'm not glistening and I find that it's pretty long-wearing so could withstand a long day and even a gym session. I don't find the formula at all irritating and it's easy to remove with a gentle oil-based cleanser and muslin cloth.

Before Rosalique's Miracle 3-in-1 Anti-Redness Formula

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

After Rosalique's Miracle 3-in-1 Anti-Redness Formula