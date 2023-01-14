As a beauty journalist and make-up artist, this affordable foundation range has won me over

As someone who has spent more than two decades daily covering spots as a side effect of having PCOS, finding the best foundation (opens in new tab) under the sun has been something of an obsession. Add in that I write a lot for publications on beauty, as well as working as a make-up artist, and you can probably understand why I often try new formulas and have lists and lists of the bests: best tinted moisturiser (opens in new tab), best foundation for mature skin (opens in new tab), best foundation for oily skin (opens in new tab), etc.

That said, No7 hasn't really been on my radar for foundation. Mascara, YES (the Full 360 Mascara (opens in new tab) is a joy, and I regularly recommend it as a purse-friendly option). Skincare, you bet. But I'd never really got into their foundations.

I have now learned that this was an error of epic proportions - they make loads of options for different finishes and application preferences, and they're hugely affordable, making them a very savvy brand to tap up at any point.

I tested them all as if I were thinking of buying them for day-to-day life, asking myself how easy they were to apply, how long they stuck around for, and how they fared on my skin in general. Here are the ones I think you should know about:

No 7 Stay Perfect Stick Foundation

Best for on-the-go

(Image credit: Madeleine Spencer)

(opens in new tab) No7 Stay Perfect Stick Foundation £11.21 at Boots (opens in new tab) This was a perfect addition to my on-the-go make-up bag—it's lightweight, and the stick format means I could just swipe it on bits where my foundation had worn off, and blend it with my fingers. I liked it with a little bit of powder over shiny bits, but I do lean towards some shine so you may well be fine without any. One thing to note: it's easy to apply quite a lot if you push down hard, and I also found it transferred onto polo necks if I wasn't careful. For Offers full coverage

Handy if you need to reapply

Doubles up as a concealer

Can be buffed out with a brush for a lighter finish Against It is easy to apply more than you intended

The mousse finish can transfer onto clothes

No7 Essentially Natural Foundation

Best for a whisper of coverage

(Image credit: Madeleine Spencer)

(opens in new tab) No7 Essentially Natural Foundation £8.46 at Boots.com (opens in new tab) I felt like this was skincare plus - yes, it offered some coverage, but I did the bulk of hiding spots and redness with concealer, while this added a soft focus veil and a LOT of hydration to my skin. In terms of staying power, it's precisely what you might expect from a hydrating, light-coverage foundation in that yes, it hung on for a while (I noticed it was still doing good work of making my skin look glossy during the middle of the afternoon, and I'd applied it at 8am), but there didn't seem to be much left in the evening when I cleansed my face. For Makes skin look glossy and healthy

Great packaging - lightweight and hygienic

It's hydrating

Adds a slight blur effect to skin Against Isn't buildable to a fuller coverage

It doesn't stick around for a long day

No7 Stay Perfect Foundation

Best long-wear option

(Image credit: Madeleine Spencer)

(opens in new tab) No7 Stay Perfect Foundation £12.71 at Boots (opens in new tab) If you're busy and want to fling on a foundation knowing it's not going to require much maintenance throughout the day, this is probably the one for you. I needed concealer on spots as it's thoroughly a medium-coverage foundation, but I found that the mild redness around my nose was covered by it. The finish is velvety, though some sheen broke through on my t-zone by the evening, as you can see in the above picture, which I took at 9pm, after having worn it for more than 12 hours. For Stays put and doesn't migrate into wrinkles or crevices

Doesn't become too shiny over the course of the day

The SPF 30 is a handy addition Against The glass packaging is a bit bulky

It offers medium coverage so you'll still need concealer

No7 Beautifully Matte Foundation

Best for a matte finish

(Image credit: Madeleine Spencer)

(opens in new tab) No 7 Beautifully Matte Foundation £14.95 at Boots (opens in new tab) I loved the finish of this on my oily t-zone: it took down shine, but didn't make my skin look flat or lifeless as too much powder can. It didn't move a lot or disappear. I found using it down the centre of my face where shine is most prevalent worked best, then used a more luminous formula on my cheeks where I'm ever so slightly more dry. A note if you opt for it: applying it with a brush gave me the best finish. For Mattifies without looking chalky

Doesn't crease over time

Makes skin look very smooth Against Bulky glass packaging

You'd ideally need a brush to apply

No 7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum Foundation

Best skincare/make-up hybrid

(Image credit: Madeleine Spencer)