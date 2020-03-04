Microblading 101: Your crash course in the popular brow treatment

The ever-popular brow fix is your one-way ticket to thicker, fuller looking arches

Gone are the days of super-thin, fine brows being thin. These days the trend is the thicker the better. If you want to know how to get thicker brows, then read on, because along with the best brow products and brow lamination, microblading is one of the most popular ways to amp up your arches.

But unless you’re clued-in on the latest beauty treatments, you might not know exactly how the process works (or, more importantly, if it’s for you). That’s where we come in.

To get the low down on microblading for eyebrows, we caught up with brow expert and Browhaus founder, Cynthia Chua, to answer all of your burning questions about the procedure.

What is microblading?

‘Microblading is a new and updated semi-permanent make-up technique where, through manual process of inserting pigment into the upper layers of skin, we create the desired fullness and shape of the eyebrows,’ Cynthia explains.

‘The effects can last up to 12-24 months, depending on skin types, after which the pigment fades leaving the skin and your natural brows exactly as they were. The results are very natural and lifelike, giving the brows a natural, fuller look.’

How much does microblading cost?

Wherever you go for microblading, you’re probably looking at spending upwards of £100 for the procedure. A quick search on Treatwell reveals prices in London start from about £90.

‘At Browhaus we charge £550 for the microblading procedure and an additional cost of £73 for the aftercare, which we highly recommend to protect your newly-shaped brows,’ Cynthia says.

Microblading before and after:

We get it: what you really want to know is what the results actually look like. As you can see from the below, microblading makes your brows appear thicker and fuller without looking too ‘done’ or over-filled.

Side effects, the microblading healing process and aftercare

‘For the next 10 days after the procedure, you need to keep the brows as dry as possible. No water is allowed around the brow area, as this can result in the ink being washed out of the skin.

‘In your first session, it’s very common for your body to try to reject the ink, so you may experience up to 60-80% rejection. After your 10 days of healing, I would then suggest exfoliating over the area twice a week to help reduce the pigment.

‘We also suggest avoiding any hot holidays, which will cause you to over-sweat and push the ink out of the skin, as well as activities such as the gym or saunas.’

When should you get a microblading touch up?

Top-ups depend completely on your own personal preference. ‘If you’ve had just one session we would encourage you to re-book between six to eight weeks to ensure all lines and colour have taken, as well as giving you a chance to make minor changes such as extra strokes,’ advises Cynthia.

‘Once both sessions are complete, clients can re-book anywhere between three months to two years. It all comes down to preference when needing a top-up.’