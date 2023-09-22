According to reports, Meghan Markle uses this high-street mascara for fuller lashes

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to Meghan Markle’s beauty secrets, it’s safe to say we’re a little obsessed. From Meghan’s go-to fragrances for that laid-back California-girl vibe to her favourite hair and skincare buys—if she’s wearing or using it, we want to know about it.

Usually, royally-approved beauty buys are a bit on the expensive side (with the exception of the go-to Royal nail polish), so we were very intrigued to find out that Duchess Meghan apparently rates a particularly affordable drugstore mascara as one of the best mascaras on the market.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara £5.95 at Amazon £8.99 at Boots.com £9.99 at Sephora UK This lash-lengthening mascara is one of the best of th high street, with shoppers praising how easily it glides on, as well as the clump-free formula and effective curved brush. Some have gone as far as to say it's a viable replacement for lash extensions.

Rumour has it, Meghan uses Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara to enhance her lashes. This intel comes from 2018 when Meghan's makeup artist, Lydia Sellers, revealed to HELLO! that Meghan actually introduced this cult-classic buy into her own make-up kit.

Lydia worked with Meghan on Suits from 2015 to 2017, clearly picking up a few beauty secrets along the way. She revealed, "Meghan actually introduced me to a drugstore mascara, Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara. I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times thanks to her!"

One of Meghan's key make-up looks is a dramatic eye, creating a statement look with deep-brown shades and plenty of lash-lengthening mascara. Simplicity is key when it comes to Meghan's make-up style, with thick and voluminous lashes taking centre stage. Lydia went on to explain how Maybelline's Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara is a great choice for those who want to create length and volume, as well as hydrating the lashes.

"This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look," she said. "It's great for full volume and lengthening, the formula is super hydrating. I love how it builds, and that the price point is accessible for all budgets."

She went on to say of Meghan's make-up style, “Meghan favours a less-is-more approach to beauty; fresh, dewy skin to show off her natural tone and freckles; thick, lush lashes... She is a very classic, subdued glam kind of gal, which I truly admire."

Maybelline's Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara has a unique spoolie brush which helps to fan out the lashes during the application process. Shoppers are big fans of this product, giving it rave reviews across the board thanks to its lash-lengthening abilities and the fact that it 'doesn't transfer, crumble or clump'. Looks like Duchess Meghan is on to something.