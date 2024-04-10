Beauty products come and go but some stay with us for years and years. One of those legends is MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation - an iconic MAC foundation and arguably one of the best foundations on the market. It stuck with me though my teens and 20s but now it's had an upgrade and I love it more than ever before.

This launch follows the brand's lipstick reformulation earlier in the year, which was also an epic success. Although not all reformulations are great (many giving us trust issues) MAC seems to be doing a fantastic job at it.

This is everything I thought of the newly reformulated MAC's Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation, from the formula to the packaging as well as the finish.

(Image credit: MAC Cosmetics)

The MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation new formula

The main difference with this reformulation is that it has a soft-matte finish, rather than the original matte. My dry skin loved this. I found the original a little too drying for everyday wear, but this is far more comfortable. On first try, there were a few areas where my skin was a little dry, but then the next time I trialed this formula, I made sure to prime those areas and it solved the issue right away.

It's also a slightly thinner consistency from what I can remember, making it more blendable and easier to apply. This is a huge bonus for me as someone who doesn't want to spend ages perfecting the finish. I can apply this in a rush and it still looks great.

The finish is definitely medium coverage but buildable. This meant features like my freckles were still peeking through, but I could build on areas like my cheeks where my rosacea likes to come out to play.

It has SPF 15 still, which is great additional coverage, but of course I would never rely on my make-up for sun protection and applied this on top of my facial sunscreen.

There are 71 shades to choose from so it's worth getting colour tested before going in with a full bottle. Having said that, the virtual shade matcher is pretty spot on so is worth giving that a try.

The MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation packaging

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

Whilst this is an iconic MAC foundation, it came with criticism. Not with the formula, but the packaging. The old bottle didn't have a pump or any kind of applicator - it was just simply a bottle with a lid. This caused all sorts of problems, from spillages to stained clothing. Thankfully, the new formula has also had a makeover and the new bottle comes with an easy-to-use pump that twists to lock to prevent any accidents.

You can recycle the glass too and it's eligible for Back to MAC - the brand's packaging recycling programme.

The MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation finish and results

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

The finish was far better than I expected to be honest. By that, I mean it felt far more comfortable on the skin than I remember. The new formula is similar to the Nars Light Reflecting Foundation (which I adore) as it's not a dewy finish but gives the skin a real lit-from-within glow that a touch of powder mutes where needed. It works brilliantly with all of my skincare—my dry skin likes a lot of pre-make-up nourishment—as well as with all of my other complexion products. This gets a huge thumbs up from me because it slotted into my routine seamlessly.

It wore incredibly well, definitely a long-lasting foundation in my books. Since there are skincare ingredients in there giving your skin that added hydration, if you're really oily then you may find you need to touch up with powder in the day, but overall it does a great job at oil control.

This is definitely staying in my make-up rotation; I'll reach for this on long days where I want a fuller face of make-up and special occasions, too.