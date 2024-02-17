L’Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes was the first mascara I ever used, and throughout the years I’ve stayed pretty loyal to the brand, favouring its affordable-yet-effective formulas, like the iconic Lash Paradise and the Telescopic Lift mascara, of TikTok fame.

In recent years, and with a range of formulas to choose from (including lengthening and volumising mascaras and even brown mascaras ) I’ve branched out a little, but L’Oréal Paris mascaras still hold a place in my heart. So when I heard the brand had released a new product in the Volume Million Lashes range, of course I had to try it out. Introducing the L’Oréal Paris Panorama mascara.

L'Oreal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara £12.99 at Lookfantastic

My L’Oréal Paris Panorama Mascara review

At first sight, this mascara has my favourite kind of brush—quite thick and round with short bristles. In my experience, these sorts of mascara wands are great at packing on product for fuller-looking lashes. My lashes are quite long but pretty sparse, so mascaras that aim only to lengthen often leave me with thin, spindly lashes—definitely not a look I gravitate towards.

The brush is reminiscent of my long-time favourite, the Telescopic mascara—with the same smaller bristles that aim to lengthen and separate, but a wider brush base that captures and coats every lash with ease. So, the wand style bodes well for the mascara’s promise to fan out lashes for 1.4X bigger looking eyes. But would it give me the fluttery lashes of my dreams?

(Image credit: Future)

A huge mascara pet peeve of mine is formulas that feel too wet or thin. This formula is quite dry—and I mean that in the most complimentary way. The drier formula coats each lash gently, giving the illusion of more densely populated lashes, rather than clumping them together to form several groups of one thick lash.

As such, this sort of formula makes creating natural-yet-full looking lashes easy. Thanks to the lightweight consistency, it’s incredibly easy to build up for a more dramatic effect, plus it doesn’t weigh down my lashes throughout the day, so it holds a pretty good lift on curled lashes. As for its longevity, it doesn’t loosen or smudge throughout the day—once it’s on, it’s on.

If you’re after a mascara that will coat your lashes with loads of thick product, this probably isn’t the one for you, but if you gravitate towards lightweight, natural-looking formulas that are easy to build up for a more dramatic effect, this is the perfect mascara.

This mascara has become my go-to for days when I want naturally fluffy, fluttery and full lashes with zero clumping. It goes without saying that I’m a fan.