How to use an eyelash curler

Gone are the days when an eyelash curler was like a mean-looking bear trap.

The latest sleek iterations are easy to use and won’t leave lashes bent or crimped.

In fact, eyelash curlers can now fulfil every last one of your false lash dreams if you have stick-straight hairs or simply want to look wide awake when your lids are carrying more baggage than your average celebrity.

Even Chanel recently released its own chic-as-hell version – a sign if ever there was one that we need to be using an eyelash curler.

The trouble is, most of us look at eyelash curlers and think, ‘What do I do with them?’ and ‘How do I not spoon out my eyeball by accident?’.

There’s a knack to using an eyelash curler

Marie Claire spoke to Zoe Taylor, make-up artist for Chanel, about the do’s and don’ts of eyelash curling…

1. Always use your eyelash curler before applying mascara, false lashes or any other make-up

‘I always curl lashes when I am prepping the skin and then once more just before applying mascara. I place the curler approximately ¼ of the way down the lash away from the root, then press down, release and go slight closer. I keep going until I am right up against the root of the lash. This helps to get a deep, long-lasting curl rather than simply a bend in the lash. It’s always worth remembering that it is much harder to get a decent curl when your lashes are wet. Re-curling once mascara is on can make the lashes sticky and clump together.’

2. Hold the eyelash curler securely – that’s it!

‘There is no right or wrong way of holding eyelash curlers. Just make sure you are gripping them securely as you need to press down hard when curling. Also open the curler wide enough for your top lashes to fit between the rubber cushion and metal top.’

3. Pump the curler at the root

‘Technique is everything. All lashes need a different amount of time to get the curl and make sure it stays. Some lashes can take up to 25 seconds in one curl action. Gently pumping the curler at the root is a really good way of avoiding any hard bends in the lash. By not concentrating the bend on one area, you avoid an L shape and create the perfect, gentle curl.’

The best eyelash curlers to add to your make-up bag pronto…