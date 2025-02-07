My oily eyelids make liner a no-go, but I think I've just found a gel formula that can withstand anything

As someone with both hooded eyes and oily eyelids, eyeliner is pretty much a non-starter in my make-up routine. I've tried countless products over the years but very few manage to stay on my upper lash line without transferring or smudging after 30 minutes of wear. I had pretty much sworn off the sleek winged liner look for life. But after coming across the new Jones Road Gel Liner—which promises to be water and transfer-resistant—I thought it was worth one last go.

I have made my way through many of the best waterproof eyeliners in my quest for the ideal fit, but I have found it difficult to get on with liquid formulas that can be messy and hard to work with. However, as someone who severely struggles to draw two symmetrical wings on my wonky eyes, potted eyeliner has always intimidated me.

After some thorough testing, I can confidently say that the Jones Road Gel Liner has surprised me and convinced me to add a winged liner to my night-out makeup routine. Here's why...

What makes the Jones Road Gel Liner so good?

From the best liquid eyeliner to the best brown eyeliners for a more natural finish, there is no shortage of eye make-up on the market. So why has it taken me so long to find one that I actually get on with? Several factors make the Jones Road Gel Liner one of the best I have tried, which when combined make this a new staple in my make-up collection.

Firstly, the formula. It doesn't have a wet consistency that you have to allow several minutes to dry down. I have had so many mishaps with watery eyeliner getting all over my lids, but there's no danger of that here. However, a word of warning: if you also have oily eyelids, I'd recommend prepping them properly. I have used one of the best setting powders or an eyeshadow primer before liner to keep my eyelids moisture-free when applying. Using the gel liner with no base products could lead to some smudging.

Amelia wearing the Jones Road Gel Liner. (Image credit: Future)

The formula can be easily blended or smoked out. The only thing worse than a watery eyeliner is a severely dry one that has no play time, and this gel formula sits somewhere in the middle. Because of this, it's very easy to use, even for total-winged liner novices like me. Admittedly, it did take me quite a while to perfect the shape, but I loved that I was able to experiment with the product and change the shape of my wings without causing total havoc on my face.

Most importantly, it does stay put. After a full day at work, I did notice that the edges of my wings had faded slightly, but the shape was still intact. That's no dealbreaker for me after a solid twelve hours of wear (and probably a lot to do with my less-than-expert application).

One of the things that puts me off wearing heavy eye makeup is the arduous removal process at the end of the day, but I'm pleased to report that this liner comes off easily with my regular cleansing balm and minimal scrubbing.

Finally, it feels weightless on the eyes—not at all cakey or drying—and a little bit goes a long way, which makes the cost-per-wear next to nothing. It's only a small pot, but each application only makes a tiny dent, so I'm pretty certain I will have this for months and months.

Swatches of the Jones Road Gel Liner. (Image credit: Future)

Is the Jones Road Gel Liner similar to the Bobbi Brown Long Wear Eyeliner?

If you're a seasoned eyeliner wearer, you're probably familiar with the iconic Bobbi Brown Long Wear Gel Eyeliner—and you might be thinking that the Jones Road liner sounds pretty similar. Given that both brands were founded by the same person, it's natural to spot similarities between the products. It's true, they share some qualities.

However, after trying both, I can tell you that there are several differences between both formulas. Firstly, the Jones Road liner comes in slightly cheaper (£24 vs £27.50). The second, and main, difference between the two is the formulas. Where the Jones Road formula is smooth and easy to play with after applying, the Bobbi Brown formula dries down faster for a more pigmented look. This is great for those who have nailed their eyeliner application technique and want something that will set very quickly, but those who want a little more room to play around with the shape of their wing or the intensity of their liner will probably prefer the creamer Jones Road product.

The Jones Road Gel Liner currently comes in black, brown, navy and violet, all of which are surprisingly wearable. At £24, I think it's worth every penny, especially if you suffer with hooded or oily eyelids like me.