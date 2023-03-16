This one make-up product has saved me so much time in the morning—and it's perfect for lazy girls

As a beauty writer, I am lucky enough to try out lots of different make-up products on a day-to-day basis. I always give my honest opinion on everything that I test, and occasionally, I stumble across a product that completely changes the game.

This month, I decided to start my spring cleaning a little early, and put away all of my winter beauty bits in favour of my lighter, brighter products that will see me through the (hopefully) warmer weather.

One thing I always go back to in the spring and summer months is a cream blusher (opens in new tab). From the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand (opens in new tab) to the Rare Beauty (opens in new tab) Soft Pinch Liquid Brush, I've tried them all—or so I thought.

While having my clear out, I stumbled upon the Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick (opens in new tab), and I tested it out straight away. I'm a big fan of the brand's products (most notably the mascara and the foundation) and I'm not over exaggerating when I say that it is one of the best blushers I have ever used.

Beauty Writer, Grace Lindsay, swatching the Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick. (Image credit: Grace Lindsay)

Don't be fooled by the bright colours, as these Lip and Cheek Sticks blend seamlessly into the skin to give a natural-looking flush to the cheeks. Not only that, but they also have a subtle sheen, which means that I don't need to add any highlighter.

All you have to do is apply straight to the cheeks and blend in with your fingertips. They are so easy to use that my make-up has been taking me half the time, and I love the fact that they double as a lipstick, so I don't have to worry about carrying extra products around with me. I simply throw this in my bag before I leave the house knowing that I can top up my make-up no matter where the day takes me. I even like applying them to my eyelids for a subtle pop of colour.

Since adding this product to my make-up bag, I have managed to streamline my whole routine, and I truly believe that multi-purpose make-up products are the way forward.

There are eight colours to choose from, but I've linked my top three choices below, just keep on scrolling...

(opens in new tab) Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick in 'Bright Pink' £34 at Jones Road (opens in new tab) Okay, so this one is definitely my favourite. I'm not normally someone who goes for a pink blush, so when I first saw this I wasn't sure if I would like it, but it looks beautiful on the skin. It gives a natural wash of colour that leaves me with a healthy-looking complexion and a subtle glow.

(opens in new tab) Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick in 'Rosy Brown' £34 at Jones Road (opens in new tab) I tend to use the shade 'Rosy Brown' when I am going out in the evening, as it gives a slighter darker wash of pink to the cheeks, perfect for more of a statement make-up look.