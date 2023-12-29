Glitter eyeshadow is the easy way to elevate your party make-up look - these are the 6 best I'm using on rotation in December

Glitter eyeshadow is to party season what Strictly Come Dancing is to… also glitter, to be honest. In other words, the two go hand in hand and you will probably never see one without the other. 

If you make no extra effort with your festive party make-up look bar throwing on a sparkly eye or bold red lip, you will at least look like you have done so. Found in many of the best eyeshadow palettes, glitter eyeshadow is an easy route to eye-catching, well, eyes. 

Another way to create a sparkly eye is, of course, to use loose eye glitter over the top of your choice of eyeshadow shade. But if you want a one-and-done glitzy eye that requires as few steps as possible, these are my tried and tested picks that’ll see you into 2024. 

Best glitter eyeshadow chosen by a beauty editor

1. Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow

glitter eyeshadow - Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow

(Image credit: Hourglass )

Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow

Best glittery eyeshadow overall

Specifications

Number of shades: 9

Reasons to buy

+
Great colour payoff
+
Buildable
+
Incredibly eye-catching
+
Nice variety of shades

Reasons to avoid

-
Quite expensive 

This is such a great all-rounder. It’s got great colour payoff and stretches really well, so you can either use a tiny bit for a subtle shimmery wash of glitter or build it up for a really standout eye. There’s a really nice mix of shades, too, so there’s plenty to choose from to suit different preferences. It is more of an investment, but I really don’t think it’ll disappoint. 

2. Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow

glitter eyeshadow - Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow

(Image credit: Stila)

Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow

Best very sparkly glittery eyeshadow

Specifications

Number of shades: 8

Reasons to buy

+
Very very sparkly
+
Goes on as a liquid then sets in place

Reasons to avoid

-
Not for those who want subtle glitter

If you want really eye-catching, bold glitter, this is the one to go for. Stila’s Glitter & Glow is a classic within the glitter eyeshadow world. For a while, this was the only glittery eyeshadow worn by beauty editors - it was something of a cult product to those in the know. With several different shades to choose from, it goes on as a liquid and then sets in place. It won’t suit those who are looking for a subtler shimmery wash of glitter, but for those who want proper sparkles, it’s a winner. A great one for New Year's Eve. 

3. Pixi by Petra Liquid Fairy Lights 

glitter eyeshadow - Pixi by Petra Liquid Fairy Lights

(Image credit: Pixi by Petra )

Pixi by Petra Liquid Fairy Lights

Best lightweight glitter eyeshadow

Specifications

Number of shades: 7

Reasons to buy

+
Pretty, eye-catching effect 
+
Lasts well 
+
Formula contains soothing chamomile and rosehip 

Reasons to avoid

-
Doesn't seem to be widely available

Super lightweight, Pixi’s Fairy Lights are a great choice of glittery eyeshadow that have good lasting power for any parties or evenings out. They come in various metallic shades and have a kind of multidimensional sparkle that’s really pretty, plus, the price tag isn't too hefty for those who want to spend less than £20.

4. Jones Road Sparkle Wash Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow

glitter eyeshadow - Jones Road Sparkle Wash Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow

(Image credit: Jones Road )

Jones Road Sparkle Wash Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow

Best liquid glitter eyeshadow

Specifications

Number of shades: 5

Reasons to buy

+
Easy to apply then dries down
+
Very eye-catching

Reasons to avoid

-
Quite expensive 

I’m a fan of the best Jones Road products and Sparkle Wash is a really nice glittery eyeshadow option. The formula can be blended out a little or layered for a truly sparkly look. The shades are all quite neutral, so perhaps not right for you if you want something bolder, and it is pricier than other options, but it’ll give your look that nice wash of party-ready glitter. 

5. Glossier Lidstar

glitter eyeshadow - Glossier Lidstar in Moon

(Image credit: Glossier)

Glossier Lidstar

Best subtle glitter eyeshadow

Specifications

Number of shades : 8

Reasons to buy

+
Very finely milled glitter
+
Lasts very well 

Reasons to avoid

-
Some may want more standout glitter

Glossier Lidstar is ultra shimmery—the glitter is very finely milled, which gives the formula a very light-reflective look once it’s dried down. Another big draw is that it’s quite resistant, so it’s a particularly good choice if you want something long-lasting. You won’t get mega-dazzling sparkles here, but it’s that little bit of sparkle nonetheless. 

6. Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise 

glitter eyeshadow - Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise

Best metallic eyeshadow

Specifications

Number of shades: 12

Reasons to buy

+
Eye-catching metallic finish 
+
Blends easily 
+
Lasts a long time

Reasons to avoid

-
Quite expensive

Charlotte Tilbury's Eyes to Mesmerise is more of a metallic eyeshadow with a subtle touch of glitter, but it’s so good that I’m sneaking it in. The formula stretches and blends out brilliantly, is super pigmented and a little buildable, making for an easy-to-apply party eye make-up look. Plus, a pot lasts for ages. 

