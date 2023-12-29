Glitter eyeshadow is the easy way to elevate your party make-up look - these are the 6 best I'm using on rotation in December

Glitter eyeshadow is to party season what Strictly Come Dancing is to… also glitter, to be honest. In other words, the two go hand in hand and you will probably never see one without the other.

If you make no extra effort with your festive party make-up look bar throwing on a sparkly eye or bold red lip, you will at least look like you have done so. Found in many of the best eyeshadow palettes, glitter eyeshadow is an easy route to eye-catching, well, eyes.

Another way to create a sparkly eye is, of course, to use loose eye glitter over the top of your choice of eyeshadow shade. But if you want a one-and-done glitzy eye that requires as few steps as possible, these are my tried and tested picks that’ll see you into 2024.

Best glitter eyeshadow chosen by a beauty editor

1. Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow

Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow Best glittery eyeshadow overall Specifications Number of shades: 9

This is such a great all-rounder. It’s got great colour payoff and stretches really well, so you can either use a tiny bit for a subtle shimmery wash of glitter or build it up for a really standout eye. There’s a really nice mix of shades, too, so there’s plenty to choose from to suit different preferences. It is more of an investment, but I really don’t think it’ll disappoint.

2. Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow

Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow Best very sparkly glittery eyeshadow Specifications Number of shades: 8

If you want really eye-catching, bold glitter, this is the one to go for. Stila’s Glitter & Glow is a classic within the glitter eyeshadow world. For a while, this was the only glittery eyeshadow worn by beauty editors - it was something of a cult product to those in the know. With several different shades to choose from, it goes on as a liquid and then sets in place. It won’t suit those who are looking for a subtler shimmery wash of glitter, but for those who want proper sparkles, it’s a winner. A great one for New Year's Eve.

3. Pixi by Petra Liquid Fairy Lights

Pixi by Petra Liquid Fairy Lights Best lightweight glitter eyeshadow Specifications Number of shades: 7

Super lightweight, Pixi’s Fairy Lights are a great choice of glittery eyeshadow that have good lasting power for any parties or evenings out. They come in various metallic shades and have a kind of multidimensional sparkle that’s really pretty, plus, the price tag isn't too hefty for those who want to spend less than £20.

4. Jones Road Sparkle Wash Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow

Jones Road Sparkle Wash Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow Best liquid glitter eyeshadow Specifications Number of shades: 5

I’m a fan of the best Jones Road products and Sparkle Wash is a really nice glittery eyeshadow option. The formula can be blended out a little or layered for a truly sparkly look. The shades are all quite neutral, so perhaps not right for you if you want something bolder, and it is pricier than other options, but it’ll give your look that nice wash of party-ready glitter.

5. Glossier Lidstar

Glossier Lidstar Best subtle glitter eyeshadow Specifications Number of shades : 8

Glossier Lidstar is ultra shimmery—the glitter is very finely milled, which gives the formula a very light-reflective look once it’s dried down. Another big draw is that it’s quite resistant, so it’s a particularly good choice if you want something long-lasting. You won’t get mega-dazzling sparkles here, but it’s that little bit of sparkle nonetheless.

6. Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise Best metallic eyeshadow Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Number of shades: 12

Charlotte Tilbury's Eyes to Mesmerise is more of a metallic eyeshadow with a subtle touch of glitter, but it’s so good that I’m sneaking it in. The formula stretches and blends out brilliantly, is super pigmented and a little buildable, making for an easy-to-apply party eye make-up look. Plus, a pot lasts for ages.