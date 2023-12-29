Glitter eyeshadow is the easy way to elevate your party make-up look - these are the 6 best I'm using on rotation in December
Eye-catching eye make-up
Glitter eyeshadow is to party season what Strictly Come Dancing is to… also glitter, to be honest. In other words, the two go hand in hand and you will probably never see one without the other.
If you make no extra effort with your festive party make-up look bar throwing on a sparkly eye or bold red lip, you will at least look like you have done so. Found in many of the best eyeshadow palettes, glitter eyeshadow is an easy route to eye-catching, well, eyes.
Another way to create a sparkly eye is, of course, to use loose eye glitter over the top of your choice of eyeshadow shade. But if you want a one-and-done glitzy eye that requires as few steps as possible, these are my tried and tested picks that’ll see you into 2024.
Best glitter eyeshadow chosen by a beauty editor
1. Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow
Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This is such a great all-rounder. It’s got great colour payoff and stretches really well, so you can either use a tiny bit for a subtle shimmery wash of glitter or build it up for a really standout eye. There’s a really nice mix of shades, too, so there’s plenty to choose from to suit different preferences. It is more of an investment, but I really don’t think it’ll disappoint.
2. Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow
Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you want really eye-catching, bold glitter, this is the one to go for. Stila’s Glitter & Glow is a classic within the glitter eyeshadow world. For a while, this was the only glittery eyeshadow worn by beauty editors - it was something of a cult product to those in the know. With several different shades to choose from, it goes on as a liquid and then sets in place. It won’t suit those who are looking for a subtler shimmery wash of glitter, but for those who want proper sparkles, it’s a winner. A great one for New Year's Eve.
3. Pixi by Petra Liquid Fairy Lights
Pixi by Petra Liquid Fairy Lights
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Super lightweight, Pixi’s Fairy Lights are a great choice of glittery eyeshadow that have good lasting power for any parties or evenings out. They come in various metallic shades and have a kind of multidimensional sparkle that’s really pretty, plus, the price tag isn't too hefty for those who want to spend less than £20.
4. Jones Road Sparkle Wash Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
Jones Road Sparkle Wash Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I’m a fan of the best Jones Road products and Sparkle Wash is a really nice glittery eyeshadow option. The formula can be blended out a little or layered for a truly sparkly look. The shades are all quite neutral, so perhaps not right for you if you want something bolder, and it is pricier than other options, but it’ll give your look that nice wash of party-ready glitter.
5. Glossier Lidstar
Glossier Lidstar
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Glossier Lidstar is ultra shimmery—the glitter is very finely milled, which gives the formula a very light-reflective look once it’s dried down. Another big draw is that it’s quite resistant, so it’s a particularly good choice if you want something long-lasting. You won’t get mega-dazzling sparkles here, but it’s that little bit of sparkle nonetheless.
6. Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise
Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Charlotte Tilbury's Eyes to Mesmerise is more of a metallic eyeshadow with a subtle touch of glitter, but it’s so good that I’m sneaking it in. The formula stretches and blends out brilliantly, is super pigmented and a little buildable, making for an easy-to-apply party eye make-up look. Plus, a pot lasts for ages.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lucy is a freelance beauty editor and contributor at Marie Claire, and has written for titles including Glamour, Refinery29, Popsugar, woman&home and more. She was previously Marie Claire’s junior beauty editor. During her career, she’s covered everything from backstage beauty at fashion week to interviews with famous faces like Drag Race royalty and Little Mix. As for her beauty ethos, she’s a big advocate for not having to spend a fortune on beauty products to get good results, and when she’s not got beauty on the brain you’ll find her reading or hanging out with dogs.