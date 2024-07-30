I have fair skin, but I still want to look sunkissed - this bestselling bronzer is the only one I use – and I've tried them all

While my family are all relatively olive-skinned, I have always been fair, with (now dark!) blonde hair and dark eyes. Interestingly however, when getting matched for foundation for pale skin or other base products, makeup artists often incorrectly guess me to be a slightly darker shade than I am – this is because of my love of bronzer. I majorly warm up my skin tone with the use of a good bronzing formula, but it sure has taken me a while to find the perfect one.

If like me you are fair and struggle to find a bronzer that doesn't apply too dark or heavily, I have the perfect recommendation. Fenty's Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer has been a mainstay in my collection for around four years now, and I rarely reach for anything else.

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer in Inda Sun £29 at Sephora

The shade Inda Sun suits me beautifully. It's fair enough not to overwhelm my skin tone, yet adds enough colour and richness to naturally elevate my makeup look. The brand says this has been designed to be "great for warming up—not necessarily deepening—your skin tone," meaning the shades are ultra-flattering, even if you're pale.

Fenty Beauty describes my chosen hue as 'light with a neutral undertone,' which I'd say is fairly accurate, making it ideal for a touch of all-over colour with a big fluffy brush, as well as more targeted contouring thanks to its neutral undertone. For this, I use more of a dense brush to define the cheekbones, chin and nose.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

The texture of the Fenty bronzer is a lightweight powder – it's not chalky and glides onto skin beautifully, almost feeling like a cream bronzer. It has a soft matte finish, meaning it looks natural but still boasts a little radiance. It blends easily and is buildable, so you can start subtly and gradually add for your desired bronze or contour.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Perhaps my favourite thing about this bronzer is that it really does suit everyone. With nine shades, there's an option for all skin tones, from fair, like me, to dark. Fenty was one of the first true trailblazers in shade inclusion, so it should come as no surprise this bronzer has been designed for all. It's iconic foundations changed the complexion market for the better. Fenty Beauty held a mirror up to other brands and made them work harder for more people.

In fact, while I think you can get away with one for both, Fenty says they love to pick out two hues for a flawless look: "Layer two shades for extra bronzed-out dimension. Try a lighter bronzer shade for all-over glow, then add a deeper shade to sculpt cheekbones, jawline, temples, and the sides of your nose."

And one last thing: this lasts FOREVER. Seriously, one box of the stuff will see you through at least half a year, making the £30 price point even more appealing.