As a beauty editor with a soft spot for luxury, I cannot believe that 5 of my everyday make-up products cost less than £15

I came back from maternity leave last September and naturally, during my time off, I had missed out on a few things within the beauty industry. Things like big-name celebrity beauty brand launches and news of Chanel parting ways with the face of its Coco Mademoiselle campaigns. However, the thing that stood out for me the most is that whilst I was off my fellow beauty editors had become obsessed with e.l.f. Cosmetics.

Seriously, within the first few weeks of my return, I was editing five freelancers' copy for the Marie Claire beauty section and the recurring theme in each of their stories was the inclusion of e.l.f. products.

e.l.f. isn't a new brand, I remember when it launched in the UK way back in 2014 when it was only available online, before it hit the shelves of Superdrug and Boots. But in a market as saturated as beauty, it had seemingly passed me by slightly. Let me be clear, I'm not against a beauty bargain, in fact I love being able to recommend amazing products to friends and family knowing that they're not going to have to spend a lot. But my love for luxury beauty is strong.

But then I started reading my colleagues' words on the e.l.f. products - every single one was a glowing review. And so I decided that it was time to get my hands on some to see what all the fuss was about. And I wasn't disappointed. What makes this brand so wonderful is that the brilliant formulas, the impressive textures and the remarkable finishes are all incredibly affordable. So much so, that they could rival some of the market's costlier products.

Almost a year on from my return from mat leave, I've happily jumped on the e.l.f. bandwagon and consider myself a very loyal fan.

Keep reading for the five products that my make-up bag couldn't currently live without...

In the past, I've skipped this step, but this brilliant primer is the reason that I no longer have to reapply my base at 4pm. It's slightly tacky when it goes on, but I leave it to set for about half a minute before going in with my base. Learning how much to use requires a bit of trial and error. At first, I applied three pumps like a face cream, which was way too much. Now I've realised that patting in two pumps gradually is what works best for me and keeps my make-up in place all day. Seriously, it's like velcro. Top tip: use a cotton bud and some micellar water to take it off your brows - that way when you apply brow gel it goes onto clean hair to avoid crunchy product build-up.

I'm not one for a heavy foundation, preferring to use things like skin tints or complexion boosters, which is exactly what this is. I love the large doe foot applicator that comes with this - I pop one dot on each cheek, forehead, chin and nose for a lightweight daytime look and then two in the evening. I then buff it in with a fluffy brush. To be clear, this isn't a base for those after lots of coverage this gives the complexion a beautiful radiant finish. When I feel I need a touch more coverage, I'll layer a foundation on top, but the glow always shines through.

Trust me on this one: start with just a little and build up if needs be. A small amount goes a long way. In all honesty, this concealer is probably best suited to covering blemishes and pigmentation, such is the power of its camouflaging capabilities. However, I hate carrying too much in my make-up bag, so I use it on my dark circles too. To do so, I pop it on the back of my hand first then buff it in with a fluffy concealer brush to diffuse it.

I feel like you need to know something about me: I love blusher. Honestly, you'd be hard-pressed to find one that I don't like. So I knew instantly that the Camo Liquid Blush was going to be up my street. As with the concealer above, go cautiously. Especially if you're keen on bright shades (I really Pinky Promise to wake up the skin). I highly recommend applying just a touch onto the back of your hand and then buffing it in with a slanted fluffy blusher brush or using your warm fingertips to tap it in. For an everyday natural-looking flush, Peach Pink is a nude peach that looks good on most skin tones.

This mascara ticks every box for me. Plastic bristles that coat every lash, add length and volume? Tick. Jet Black for dramatic looks, a softer brown shade for a natural feel? Tick. A longlasting formula that wouldn't dream of falling onto your under eyes or smudging your upper lid? Tick. Cost well under £10? Tick. I would argue that anyone who tries this will think it the best mascara they've ever used.