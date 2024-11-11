I might be a natural make-up girl, but I've just found *the* perfect winter lipstick—and it's surprising

When it comes to make-up looks, I must admit, I’m a creature of habit. A natural-looking foundation, some soft contour, lashings of mascara and a nude lip are my go-tos. Sure, I might make some subtle changes in shades depending on the season, but for the most part, I'm a natural base, nude lip person.

This means, in the past, my go to festive make-up look hasn't looked all that different from my regular night out make-up. However, this year is set to be different as I have found the most perfect festive lipstick shades—and they’re so good, even I've converted into a veritable make-up magpie for them.

I am, of course, talking about Dior Forever Sequin Liquid Lip Colours which you’ve probably seen popping up all over your instagram and TIkTok feed in recent months. A limited-edition reimagining of the brand's traditional liquid lipsticks, the sequin version takes things one sparkly step further. Applied like a normal colour, they set to a matte finish. Then, in what can only be described as make-up wizardy, on pressing your lips together they transform into the prettiest of sequin-like glittery finishes. After watching this happen in front of my eyes all over social media, I knew I had to try it for myself—and that's where the love affair began…

My honest review

While there are 10 shades available, from soft nudes to festive reds (and even a black), I was lucky enough to get my hands on three of the sequin lip colours to put them to the test. The first thing I noticed was the packaging. Featuring Dior’s signature quilted design in silver and gold, they feel elevated, yet aren’t bulky or overly heavy like some luxury lipsticks. The lids twist off easily, and on close there’s a satisfying click as they seal, something that brings me endless satisfaction.

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

The first colour I tired out was Twinkle, the lightest shade in the collection. I’d describe it as a muted taupe with cool undertones and flecks of silver glitter running through it. Sadly, this was too cool for me and it leant grey against my skin tone. I have, however, seen it on paler skin tones and it’s the most beautiful cool nude shade.

Next up was Dazzle, a rosewood pink, and I had high hopes for this one. Sitting closer to my usual go-to nude lip colours (Charlotte Tilbury’s Very Victoria and MAC’s Velvet Teddy), it was the soft pinky-nude colour that I’m simply obsessed with. Unlike Twinkle's silver, the glitter was also a coordinating rose gold shade, which gave a delicate hint of sparkle that still felt subtle enough to wear during the day.

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

The last shade I tried was 999, Dior's classic red. In this formula, it delivers a sparkly, pillar-box red that makes a statement while still remaining beautifully wearable. Trust me, it is the ultimate festive lip colour in my opinion offering plenty of pigment and flecks of red glitter, which catch the light beautifully. It is a true hero shade.

When it came to application I was seriously impressed with all three shades, as it is made seamless thanks to the clever teardrop-shaped applicator. I used the point to first line my lips before switching to the flat side to fill. This meant I could get a neat and defined edge without the need for a separate lip liner. What I loved most, however, was the texture—the liquid formula slips easily across the lip with no dragging or pulling and leaves just enough time for any touch ups before it dries down. A word of warning, however: the colours aren’t buildable when wet, and if you do keep applying you’ll end up pulling the product around in streaks rather than adding to the colour. But as they're super pigmented, this isn't a problem and you can get plenty of coverage from first swipe.

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

Where the shades do differ is in their staying power. All three lasted into the evening without budging; however 999 surpassed the nudes with its longevity. I actually swatched it on my hand to test it before applying and it was still there after a full hair wash and everything shower. Also, much like any glitter product, be prepared to remove with a good make-up remover or you'll be plagued with glitter for days whether you like it or not.

Overall, I’m a huge fan of Dior’s Sequin formulas and, although I didn’t think it was possible, they may have convinced me to rethink my party season make-up this year. If you want to give them a go yourself, be warned, they are limited-edition, so if you have a favourite shade I’d snap it up before it sells out—or be prepared to live with the beauty regret.