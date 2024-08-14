These are hands down the best lipsticks for dark skin tones we've ever tried - from nudes to plums and rich reds

Any makeup lover will know, choosing the perfect lipstick shade can be difficult. From finding a colour that works harmoniously with your skin’s tone and undertones while also ensuring it’s in sync with your outfit and the occasion, the lipstick you choose is important. For women with dark skin, this has been made even more difficult in the past, with brands offering limited options suited to their complexion. In recent years however, we’ve seen a shift and now many beauty brands are offering extended ranges with more shades to suit all skin tones.

If all this choice has left you wondering which shade of lipsticks are best suited for dark skin tones, I’ve got you covered, as I spoke to makeup artist, Harriot Babin, to get her tips on not just choosing the perfect lipstick shade but also on how to make it last all day (or night too). And, as the woman behind the glam of TV star Zeze Millz and actress Adelayo Adedayo, she definitely knows a thing or two about choosing a great lipstick.

How to choose a lipstick for your skin tone

“To choose a lip color that suits your skin tone, consider your undertones,” Harriot told me. “Warm tones work well with coral, peach, and warm reds, while cool tones look best with berry, plum, and blue-based reds. Additionally, test shades on your lips (most beauty counters can help you do this) and consider the occasion for the best match.”

What are the best lipstick shades for dark skin tones?

“For a day look, shades like warm nudes, browns, peach, light berry, and rosy pinks work beautifully,” says Harriot, “These shades complement the rich undertones on dark skin, ensuring a sophisticated and harmonious daytime appearance.

“[For the evening, I love] bold and rich lipstick shades like deep reds, burgundy, plum, and dark berry tones as they work beautifully to enhance and elevate your evening look.”

What’s the best technique for applying lipstick?

“My technique for achieving a flawless lipstick application involves exfoliating the lips, applying a hydrating balm, and then outlining the lips with a lip liner for definition,” Harriot told me, “As darker skin women, lip liner is everything when creating a lip look. I love to use Mac Cosmetics Lip liner in Chestnut to initially define the lip. Then, a fun hack that I like is to also use Mac Cosmetics Eyeliner in Coffee to intensify the definition of the lips before applying the lip colour. I [then] apply the lipstick with a lip brush for precision, blot with a tissue, and add a second layer for longevity and vibrancy.”

So, now you know how to select a shade and best apply your lipstick, you may be wondering which lipsticks we recommend as best for dark skin tones. “I’ve been loving the Rare Beauty Kind Words lipsticks at the moment, as they have the most beautiful nude shades that compliments all deeper tones,” said Harriot, however there are so many brands offering great shades for dark skin tones. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Shop the best lipsticks for dark skin tones

1. Mac Macximal Lipstick in Ruby Woo

Mac Macximal Lipstick in Ruby Woo The best cool-toned red lipstick for dark skin Today's Best Deals £25 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Best for cool undertones + Hydrating matte finish Reasons to avoid - Shine fans will need to top with a gloss

Mac's Ruby Woo is an icon for a reason not least because it's a bright lipstick that looks great on all skin tones. The bright red shade has subtle blue undertones that won't overpower dark skin or give an unwanted ashy contrast. The perfect red lipstick for any occasion.

2. Refy Lip Sculpt in Sepia

Refy Lip Sculpt in Sepia The best brown lipstick for dark skin Today's Best Deals £18 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Comes with lip setter for a long-lasting finish + Precision applicator Reasons to avoid - Isn't super moisturising, so doesn't glide on that well

Harriot mentioned the importance of lip liner in achieving a precise application and Refy's Lip Sculpt makes this even easier thanks to its precise pencil style applicator. For dark skin tones, the shade Sepia is a great option, described as a warm chestnut shade it's one of my favourite brown lip liners. On darker complexions, it will either offer the perfect brown or nude finish depending on your skin tone.

3. Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Colour in Velvet Cinnabar

Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Colour in Velvet Cinnabar The best warm-toned red lipstick for dark skin Today's Best Deals £27 at SpaceNK Reasons to buy + Smooth, velvet texture Reasons to avoid - The bullet can be a little delicate - make sure you don't twist the whole thing up to apply

Lisa Eldridge's True Velvet Lip Colour's are much loved among beauty editors so it's no surprise I had to include one of this list. The shade Cinnabar is really unique giving a pigmented swipe of burnt, slightly orange-red colour that's beautiful on dark skin.

4. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Stix lip gloss in Blazd Donut

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Stix lip gloss in Blazd Donut The best pink-beige lipstick for dark skin Today's Best Deals £23 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Hydrating finish Reasons to avoid - Not as long-lasting as other formulas

Influencer Toni Bravo shared that she wears this lip colour everyday, so you know it's got to be good. Sitting between a light nude and pink shade, it's ideal for those who want soft lip look that will work for a multitude of occasions.

5. Danessa Myricks Beauty Vision Flush in Rustic Peach

Danessa Myricks Beauty Vision Flush in Ballet Slippers The best peach lipstick for dark skin Today's Best Deals £20.50 at Beautylish Reasons to buy + Suitable for use on eyes, cheeks and lips + Sheer, yet buildable coverage Reasons to avoid - Does require multiple swipes for a full coverage look

Peached toned lipsticks can often come across too pale on dark skin tones however Danessa Myricks has smashed it with this one. Rather than a cool toned peach, it has warmer more orange undertones which translate beautifully on dark skin giving a pretty wash of peach colour.

6. Makeup by Mario Ultra Suede Lipstick in Amanda

Makeup by Mario Ultra Suede Lipstick in Amanda The best plum lipstick for dark skin Today's Best Deals £30 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Smooth, velvet texture Reasons to avoid - Can bleed without a lip liner

Nothing says autumn like a rich, plummy lip colour and this one from Makeup by Mario is exactly that. Although it's described as a matte finish, I'd say this actually has a slight sheen to it which makes it really dimensional and ensures lips look plump and hydrated as it colours.

7. Rare Beauty Kind Words Lipstick in Wise

Rare Beauty Kind Words Lipstick in Wise The best nude lipstick for dark skin Today's Best Deals £21 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Hydrating finish Reasons to avoid - Does come out lighter than the bullet

Harriot raved about Rare Beauty's nude tones as being perfect for dark skin and I don't disagree. The shade Wise is great for those who want an easy to wear everyday lip colour. Simply pair with a slightly darker lip liner for a soft, ombre effect.

8. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Festival Magic

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Festival Magic The best berry lipstick for dark skin Today's Best Deals £28 at Harvey Nichols Reasons to buy + Smooth, velvet texture Reasons to avoid - Colour won't suit all tastes

Berry toned lipsticks always look expensive while also giving a 90's inspired nostalgic feel. Charlotte Tilbury's Festival Magic offers a modern take on the look thanks to the velvety matte finish and rich purple-toned hue.

9. Westman Atelier Lipstick in Minx

Westman Atelier Lipstick in Minx The best rosy pink lipsick for dark skin Today's Best Deals £45 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Velvety, suede texture Reasons to avoid - Most expensive on the list

Rosy pink shades really pop against dark skin giving a pretty wash of colour. If you're wondering which shade of pink to go for, I'd suggest opting for a pink with warm undertones, like Westman Atelier's Minx, for a flattering finish.