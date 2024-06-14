I've researched it extensively—here are the make-up products I'm convinced each Bridgerton lady would use

Bridgerton has fast become a phenomenon in so many ways—from its make-up and hair trends to its fashion. I'm a huge Bridgerton fan, but as a beauty editor, it is of course the make-up looks that I spend most of my time thinking about.

Over three seasons of Bridgerton we have seen a clear evolution in certain characters' beauty identities, particularly in the make-up department. Speaking recently to beauty retailer, Cult Beauty, Bridgerton Make-up Artist Jessie Deol said: "I use very minimal powder, and only use it when I really have to. The make-up is on for so long that if you powder continuously all day it doesn't read well. I feel like as long as you get the skin right, everything else will fall into place. Oh, and you can never have enough highlighter!"

After reading this, I started wondering (read: daydreaming) about what products the Bridgerton ladies would buy for themselves if they were beauty shoppers today. And when I get an idea in my mind, well, I take it seriously.

From the eyeshadow palette I think Penelope would reach for, to the lipstick Francesca would wear, these are the make-up products I think each Bridgerton lady would go for (and the ones you can use to recreate their beauty look at home).

Penelope Featherington

(Image credit: Netflix)

Penelope is a girl who likes to be on trend, given that (spoiler alert but also sort of not really), it turns out she's gossip columnist of the moment, Lady Whistledown. Her look in season three is much more focused on creating a smooth base, along with a touch of colour on her cheeks. There's been some really pretty eye looks so far, too.

Because of this, I think Penelope would be snapping up Drunk Elephant's rosy tint drops for her cheeks (they're both trendy and complexion perfectors), along with Kiko's eyeshadow palette from the recent Bridgerton range. Penelope would totally have a beauty content creation TikTok, which is where she'd be sharing her Whistledown musings and product recommendations. This palette would definitely be getting a mention.

Francesca Bridgerton

(Image credit: Netflix)

The rapid ascent to beauty icon was perhaps unexpected for Francesca Bridgerton. Seemingly coming from nowhere, she's certainly arrived this season. I mean, just look at that exceptional glassy highlighter—I'm not sure I could do it better myself (this is a skill I've been perfecting for years, FYI). Her make-up this season is the definition of 'soft glam'. So, I'd see her keeping one of Vieve's gorgeous neutral lipsticks in every bag she has, and as far as that highlight goes, there's only one product that could do it that well: Refy's Gloss Highlighter.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kate Sharma

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kate Sharma is my favourite leading lady of Bridgerton so far, and likely also my favourite out of the entire list of characters. I love her energy, which I believe is represented through her standout make-up. The intricate liner and defined lashes scream confidence, and I'm here for it.

Victoria Beckham's Kajal Liners would surely be a favourite of Kate's, for creating liner looks in the waterline as well as above the lash line. And to top it off with a thick layer of mascara, I could totally imagine her highly rating Nars' Climax mascara.

Eloise Bridgerton

(Image credit: Netflix)

While talking to a friend as I was writing this piece, she confidently said: "Oh, Eloise is totally a Glossier girl." And she was bang on. Yes, Glossier is for the hardcore beauty fans, but it's also for the girls who like a 'less is more' minimalistic approach, and this is very Eloise. She has more important things to do than spend hours on her look, so a five-minute face would work perfectly. I see her applying a quick slick of Boy Brow and a swipe of Ultra Lip in a pinky-natural hue, and being on her merry way.

Daphne Bridgerton

(Image credit: Netflix)

The original Bridgerton girl, Daphne's look is all about soft femininity. I absolutely adored what they did with her make-up on the show in series one, particularly lipstick-wise. I heard that the product used was Charlotte Tilbury's legendary Pillowtalk, which comes as no surprise to me as a huge fan. She'd need one (or several) in her stash therefore, as well as an ultra-pretty blush stick for a subtle wash of colour on the cheeks. Pat McGrath Labs make-up was used in the make-up department at Bridgerton for this series, so the gorgeous cream blusher has to make the list!