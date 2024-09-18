This new product has given me the full, fluffy, cool-girl brows of my dreams—and it's impossibly easy to use

True story: I have become a lot more fussy with what I put on my eyebrows over the years. In terms of fixing brow gels, my favourite is the Refy Brow Sculpt, which when I tint my brows, is all they really need for shaping.

However, I've been on the lookout for a while for a tinted product to reach for between my eyebrow tinting appointments that both fills in my brows like a brow pencil might and shapes them effectively. And, let me tell you, the new Anastasia Beverly Hills Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel is it.

Let's start with the applicator: the new brow gel has a unique half-size brush that is great for applying product to the front of brows. I often find options that have full-sizes wands smear product all across my skin at the top, which is a bit of a faff and a waste. This one is elite. It also has two sides: one with a classic spoolie and another, my favourite, a long-bristle brush. The latter is better for a natural finish, whereas the former creates more of a defined look.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Volumising Tinted Brow Gel £19 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Next, we come onto the formula itself: it cleverly adds volume and lift to brows, shaping them in a natural way. Fresh from a brow lamination comedown, I was ready to re-embrace fluffy eyebrows rather than that firm, defined look. Anastasia Beverly Hills' new offering makes that super easy.

As well as the shaping, the product also tints my brows perfectly. I find it really hard to find a brow tint or pomade that actually suits my brow colour, as despite being blonde, I prefer that darker eyebrow look, and I tint them as such. The 'Dark Brown' shade is perfect for me. It effectively tints hairs and fills in gaps, while still looking undetectable.

It really came as no surprise to me that I loved this product. Created by Anastasia Soare, the ‘Queen of Brows,' Anastasia Beverly Hills has some absolute bangers in its range. Brow Wiz is my all-time fave pencil, for example, and Brow Freeze is a good alternative for those brow 'soaps' that so often leave a white crusty residue (which Brow Freeze does not).

The Volumising Tinted Gel has a number of important and unique benefits, too. Not only is the formula vegan, it's also water-resistant and smudge-proof, and promises to stay put for 24 hours. Obviously, it's a brand-new product, so I can't speak to its longevity as much as I would like to, but when I have worn it, I find it lasts a whole day.

There are nine shades, spanning from 'Blonde' to 'Granite', so there is plenty of choice to cater to every brow shade.