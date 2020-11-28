Laura Mercier Black Friday: there’s 21% off my go-to setting powder

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When it comes to setting powders I’ve tried a fair few and there’s one that I come back to time and time again. The only one I re-purchasing over and over. Laura Mercier’s Translucent Loose Setting Powder, it’s my all time favourite. So, when I saw that it was on offer in the Black Friday and Cyber Weekend deals. I just had to share the deal with you.

A firm favourite of makeup artists for redcarpet events (the no-flashback formula creates a soft-focus effect, making it perfect for photos). This setting powder is designed to keep your makeup set for 16 hours. With a touch of sheer coverage, the powder avoids settling into fine lines and pores. Giving a modern matte finish that is crease-free. Cleverly using pearl pigments to give the skin with a naturally luminous finish.

Laura Mercier’s lightweight formula feels soft and silky, enabling it to subtly blur any imperfections without adding weight so it never looks cakey. Available in two hues, ‘translucent’ and ‘medium deep,’ it’s suitable for virtually all skin tones.

Apply yours after your foundation to combat any unwanted shine and oily finishes, helping to keep your complexion matte all day. With £6.76 off this Black Friday there’s never been a better time to invest in the final part of your makeup routine.