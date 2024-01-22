There are some beauty products that achieve cult status - known for being favourites of industry experts and consumers alike. And no matter the trends, time of year or cultural climate they continue to be bestsellers. Products like the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, Olaplex No.3 Hair Protector and La Roche-Posay's Effaclar Duo.

When I first became interested in beauty back when I was at university, there was one product that the beauty bloggers I followed were all talking (well writing) about: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo.

But what exactly is it, who is it best for, and how should you use it? Here's what you need to know, including why Effaclar continues to be super popular today.

What is La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo?

Put simply, Effaclar Duo is an anti-blemish moisturiser from La Roche-Posay's Effaclar range, which is designed for oily, blemish and acne-prone skin. This collection now consists of several products, from cleansers to masks, but Effaclar Duo is still a clear bestseller.

It's become so popular because of it's ability to smooth skin with imperfections and promote a clearer complexion by gently exfoliating and fighting spot-causing bacteria.

It's a super duper all-rounder that targets blackheads, blemishes, post-acne marks and excess oil. It's therefore best suited to oily skin, but is soothing enough to be used by all.

It uses salicylic acid to unclog pores and treat blemishes, while also preventing future breakouts. The ingredients list also features ProceradTM (a patented 'anti-mark' solution that works to reduce red and brown spots caused by old blemishes and even out the skin tone), Niacinamide, and Zinc PCA. It has a matte finish, is non-comedogenic, oil-free and has a featherlight gel-cream texture.

It's worth noting that the brand's 'original' formula was updated in August 2023 to become 'Effaclar Duo +M'. The reformulation now contains Phylobioma Active, which is said to help reduce the chance of spots returning.

Some online reviewers prefer the old version asked for the brand to bring back the previous formula, others argue it is just as good.

How should you use the product?

For those new to the product, it can seem a little confusing to use. Is it a targeted spot treatment? A lightweight gel to use before moisturising cream? Or should it replace your 'regular' moisturiser?

The brand's instructions are pretty simple, as they write: "Apply this lightweight moisturiser in the morning and evening to your entire face avoiding the delicate eye area."

However, you can use it in several different ways, depending on your skin type. For example, during the warmer months, I find this is enough as a moisturiser, meaning I can use it in place of my regular cream, or before my SPF in the morning. If you have naturally oily skin, this may be the best way for you also.

During winter months, when I need a little more moisture, I tend to use it in place of my serum and follow it up with a thicker cream, then my SPF. If you have dry or dry-normal skin, this would likely be preferable for you also.

I really like Effaclar Duo as an all-over blemish treatment for those times when I feel like my skin is playing up. I don't tend to use it all the time, just when I need it, meaning one tube can last me months and months.

If you're after an affordable treatment for the prevention and treatment of spots or acne marks, give this a try.

It is also available in several iterations, including a tinted version and one with an SPF.