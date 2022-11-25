There's 25% off the iconic La Mer moisturising cream right now

When it comes to the Black Friday deals (opens in new tab), the ones worth your time and hard earned cash are the ones that offer considerable discounts on luxury products - whether it's the Cult Beauty Black Friday (opens in new tab) sales offering 30% off big brands or the rare Mulberry deals (opens in new tab).

And if you're a sucker for luxury beauty, one of the boujiest brands on the market has to be Le Mer.

The iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturising Cream usually retails at around £265 for a 60ml pot - but thanks to the Black Friday deals currently live across a number of retailers, you could find yourself getting a pretty hefty 25% off and saving yourself over £65.

While it's undoubtedly a splurge, if it's a treat for yourself (or someone very, very lucky) then the best time to buy is when it's on sale.

Here's the best discount we've found so far:

(opens in new tab) Crème de la Mer Moisturising Cream 60ml, was £265 , now £198.75 (25% off) | Space NK (opens in new tab) The iconic rich and hydrating day cream is possibly *the* most luxurious addition to any skincare routine.

As part of their Black Friday deal, when you spend over £180 at Le Mer via their site you'll be able to create your very own six piece mini regime (opens in new tab) worth £195+.

If you're keen to get your hands on the luxury moisturiser, a number of alternative retailers are offering discounts, including Space NK, AllBeauty and Harvey Nichols.

(opens in new tab) Crème de la Mer Moisturising Cream 60ml, was £265 , now £201.40 (24% off) | AllBeauty (opens in new tab) You can save over £63 at AllBeauty right now, a very decent discount.

(opens in new tab) Crème de la Mer Moisturising Cream 60ml, was £265 , now £225.25 (15% off)| Harvey Nichols (opens in new tab) For those who shop at Harvey Nichols, you can get 15% off at the checkout.

Keeping your eyes open for more Black Friday deals from La Mer?

There are lots of savings to be found, from 15% off the La Mer Revitalising Hydrating Serum (opens in new tab) to 25% off the La Mer The Eye Concentrate (opens in new tab).

So if you're ever going to invest in something luxurious from La Mer, the time is now.

La Mer Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Crème de la Mer The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum 30ml, was £195 , now £165.75 (15% off) | Harvey Nichols (opens in new tab) This lightweight serum is hydrating and promotes healthy, fresh-looking skin.

(opens in new tab) Crème de la Mer The Eye Concentrate, was £195, now £146.25 (25% off) | Space NK (opens in new tab) A nourishing eye treatment to tackle dark circles and fine lines.

Will you be buying anything in the La Mer Black Friday Sales?