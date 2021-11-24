Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Duchess hair awaits

There is no denying that the Duchess of Cambridge has the most beautiful hair. We are obsessed with it here at Marie Claire. We’ve even created a whole gallery of appreciation for Kate Middleton’s hair.

Most of us don’t have a hairstylist on hand to create the polished, voluminous do, but heck we can try and recreate it with the help of products.

It has been rumoured that Kate’s favourite shampoo, and the reason her hair always looks so smooth and shiny, is Kérastase Bain Discipline Oléo-Relax and it’s currently 20% off.

This is arguably the brand’s most iconic product. It’s designed to treat seriously stressed and dried-out strands. We cannot recommend this enough, espeically at this time of year. It’s not just our skin that suffers as the weather gets colder. It’s truly magical what it does to hair.

So what are you waiting for? Time to stock up, Duchess hair ahoy!