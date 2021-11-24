Duchess hair awaits
There is no denying that the Duchess of Cambridge has the most beautiful hair. We are obsessed with it here at Marie Claire. We’ve even created a whole gallery of appreciation for Kate Middleton’s hair.
Most of us don’t have a hairstylist on hand to create the polished, voluminous do, but heck we can try and recreate it with the help of products.
It has been rumoured that Kate’s favourite shampoo, and the reason her hair always looks so smooth and shiny, is Kérastase Bain Discipline Oléo-Relax and it’s currently 20% off.
Kérastase Bain Discipline Oléo-Relax –
was £23.50, now £18.80 | Feelunique
This shampoo is aimed at those with lots of big, unruly hair. It transforms it into manageable and tamed tresses. No wonder Kate’s hair always looks so bouncy and joyful?!
If you don’t have hair like K. Middy (don’t worry, you’re not alone), then Kérastase has something for everyone and every hair type and it’s all on sale. Right now, you can get 30% off when you buy two or more products on kerastase.co.uk. There are also lots of offers to be had across other retailers…
Kerastase Black Friday deals
Kérastase Blond Absolu Bundle –
was £139.70, now £111.75 | Lookfantastic
This is hands down one of the best purple shampoo range to be had. We even gave it a 2021 Marie Claire Hair Award. Toning products, like purple shampoos and treatments, can be really drying on the hair, but this one has hyaluronic acid which helps boost moisture levels, whilst removing brassiness. This bundle is perfect for anyone with blonde hair who likes it on the cool side.
Kérastase Genesis Trio –
was £77.50, now £62 | Lookfantastic
This is the brand’s most recent range that tackles female hair loss. This trio includes the shampoo, conditioner and blow-dry fluid, which are all formulated with ingedients to prevent further hair fall. A great option for the best shampoo for hair loss.
Kérastase Nutritive Masque Magistral –
was £36.40, now £29.10 | Feelunique
This is arguably the brand’s most iconic product. It’s designed to treat seriously stressed and dried-out strands. We cannot recommend this enough, espeically at this time of year. It’s not just our skin that suffers as the weather gets colder. It’s truly magical what it does to hair.
So what are you waiting for? Time to stock up, Duchess hair ahoy!