Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Quick, before they're gone!

When it comes to fragrance, you can’t really beat a Jo Malone scent. In fact, the brand’s colognes are some of the most beloved in beauty, but unfortunately do come with a bit of a price tag. Luckily there are some great Cyber Monday Jo Malone perfume dupes around, which you’ll need to snap up fast if you want to bag!

From the likes of Floral Street, Atelier Cologne, and The Perfume Edit at The Perfume Shop, the following five fragrances are certainly reminiscent of some iconic JML faves, from Lime, Basil & Mandarin, to Peony & Blush Suede.

Get spritzing with these Cyber Monday Jo Malone perfume dupes!

Dupe for Jo Malone Lime, Basil & Mandarin

Dupe for Jo Malone Amber & Lavender

Dupe for Jo Malone Orange Blossom

Dupe for Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede

Dupe for Jo Malone Red Roses