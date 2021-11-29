Quick, before they're gone!
When it comes to fragrance, you can’t really beat a Jo Malone scent. In fact, the brand’s colognes are some of the most beloved in beauty, but unfortunately do come with a bit of a price tag. Luckily there are some great Cyber Monday Jo Malone perfume dupes around, which you’ll need to snap up fast if you want to bag!
From the likes of Floral Street, Atelier Cologne, and The Perfume Edit at The Perfume Shop, the following five fragrances are certainly reminiscent of some iconic JML faves, from Lime, Basil & Mandarin, to Peony & Blush Suede.
Get spritzing with these Cyber Monday Jo Malone perfume dupes!
Dupe for Jo Malone Lime, Basil & Mandarin
The Perfume Edit Lime & Basil –
was £19.99, now £14.99 | The Perfume Shop
As well as lime and basil notes, this one also features orangey citrus, making it a brilliant dupe for JML’s bestseller, but for under £15.
Dupe for Jo Malone Amber & Lavender
Laboratory Perfumes Amber Eau de Toilette –
was £80, now £64 | LookFantastic
Not only does Laboratory Perfumes’ scent contain a heady dose of Amber, it also centres around lavender, making it a close buy.
Dupe for Jo Malone Orange Blossom
Bon Parfumeur 001 Orange Blossom Petitgrain Bergamot –
was £20.31, now £16.25 | The Little Green Bag
At under £20, this is an amazing dupe for Jo Malone’s iconic Orange Blossom cologne. Snap it up while you still can.
Dupe for Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede
Floral Street Wonderland Peony Eau de Parfum –
was £60, now £47.40 | LookFantastic
This features peony at the heart and creamy notes of vanilla bean, pink cotton candy, cedarwood, vetiver, similar to JML’s blush suede.
Dupe for Jo Malone Red Roses
Atelier Cologne Rose Anonyme Cologne Absolue –
was £55, now £46.75 | Space NK
Jo Malone’s Red Roses perfume is one of the most popular rosey perfumes around, but this Atelier option is a very close second, with Turkish rose and Italian bergamot.