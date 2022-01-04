Ring in the new year with some of the industry's best new products
If January had a catchphrase it would be ‘New Year, New You’, which makes this writer a little cross. What was wrong with the old me?! However, I am all about recalibrating, hitting reset, and taking stock at the start of the year. (And if you are looking to make some changes this January, check out our #starttheyearstrong campaign.)
If December was all about finding the perfect presents and spending time with loved ones, this month it’s time to focus on ourselves. And what better way than self-gifting some of the beauty industry’s most exciting products?
From make-up that will give you that boost on particularly dreary mid-January days, to hydrating skincare that acts as the perfect nemesis to cold weather and drying central heating, these products are guaranteed to encourage self-care and joy.
January’s best new beauty products
1. Sarah Chapman Platinum Pep⁸ Stem Cell Serum
Sarah Chapman Platinum Pep⁸ Stem Cell Serum – £185
I trust Sarah Chapman wholeheartedly with my skin. Her newest serum contains a high potency of eight peptides that work together to improve your skin’s overall condition. It helps to hydrate, boost glow and counteract UV damage. It’s the whole package and can be used both in the day and before bed.
2. CeraVe Micellar Cleansing Water
CeraVe Micellar Cleansing Water – £10 | Lookfantastic
The difference between this micellar water and the one you’re currently using is that all CeraVe products contain added ceramides to help maintain the skin’s barrier function. That means that it cleans the skin of dirt and grime, whilst protecting it. There’s the added bonus of niacinamide and vitamin B3, which calm and soothe irritated skin (common at this time of the year).
3. The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Anhydrous Solution
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Anhydrous Solution – £5.20 | Cult Beauty
If you have blemish-prone skin, but it’s also a little bit sensitive then this topical salicylic acid leave-on solution will solve all manner of issues. Made with a nourishing squalane base, it can be used daily as an everyday exfoliator.
4. Byredo Lipstick: Mad Red
Byrdeo Lipstick: Mad Red – £35 | Selfridges
Just because the party season is over that doesn’t mean you should tuck your favourite make-up pieces away. If you’re finding January tiring, a bright red lipstick like this will divert attention from sleepy eyes. This rich and vibrant berry red is set to become a cult classic for the brand and you’re bound to love it.
5. Youth To The People Superberry Dream Cleansing Balm
Youth To The People Superberry Dream Cleansing Balm – £31 | Cult Beauty
There’s something rather special about removing the day’s make-up and dirt from the face. It’s almost cathartic. This super cleanser adds to the magic. Not only does it break down all waterproof formulas, but it cuts through all SPFs too. You’ll feel like a new person every evening.
6. Biotherm Anti-Drying Body Milk
Biotherm Anti Drying Body Milk –
was £22.49, now £20.95 | Amazon
Nothing screams winter like dry and flaky skin with no life to it. We often look at our faces and instantly try to find a solution, but our bodies are so often overlooked. The natural oils and glycerin in this formula work to hydrate and nourish, as well as improve elasticity. We love it.
7. Mela Clean Silver Face Towel
Mela Clean Silver Face Towel – £20
Mela is a brand that combines homeware with wellness. Its face towels are created with real silver permanently woven in, which helps keep them cleaner for longer as it naturally repels bacteria. Think about it, you’ve just cleaned your skin so why would you use a dirty towel to dry your face? If you’re on the brand’s site, don’t leave without visiting the weighted blanket section – another serious game-changer.
8. Nimya Brrr Brrr Cooling Eye Stick
Nimya Brrr Brrr Cooling Eye Stick – £19 | Space NK
Nimya is the brand by NikkieTutorials, the beauty expert YouTuber and make-up artist. It’s a whole collection that helps prep the skin perfectly for make-up. It features a glowy moisturiser/primer hybrid, a setting spray and a hilarious fan to help certain textures dry quickly. There’s also this amazing cooling eye stick with calming capabilities that’s ideal of sleepy post-Xmas eyes.
9. Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Lift and Firm Night Cream
Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Lift and Firm Day Cream SPF 15 – £66
The latest addition to the award-winning Ceramide range. The new day cream is rich, but not too heavy and gives skin the most beautiful luminous effect. Plus we love the added SPF.
10. Bamford Wild Meadow EDP
Bamford Wild Meadow EDP – £95
It’s never too early to start thinking about Spring. And Bamford’s divine new fragrance instantly transports you to a wildflower meadow, complete with a white linen sun dress. It’s a modern fragrance, that’s fresh but not too floral.
11. Gucci Sérum de Beauté Fluide Matifiant
Gucci Sérum de Beauté Fluide Matifiant – £42 | Flannels London
Gucci’s new mattifying primer is brilliant for those with oily skin, but also works on all skin types to take away unwanted shine. Unlike quite a few mattifying primers, there’s no silicone so you won’t have any unwanted pilling.
12. Votary Natural Glow Day Cream
Votary Natural Glow Day Cream – £70 | Space NK
If you want to take a break from make-up this month, then you want to ensure you’re using a day cream that gives you the most even-toned and radiant base for the whole day. This is that exact cream.