Ring in the new year with some of the industry's best new products

If January had a catchphrase it would be ‘New Year, New You’, which makes this writer a little cross. What was wrong with the old me?! However, I am all about recalibrating, hitting reset, and taking stock at the start of the year. (And if you are looking to make some changes this January, check out our #starttheyearstrong campaign.)

If December was all about finding the perfect presents and spending time with loved ones, this month it’s time to focus on ourselves. And what better way than self-gifting some of the beauty industry’s most exciting products?

From make-up that will give you that boost on particularly dreary mid-January days, to hydrating skincare that acts as the perfect nemesis to cold weather and drying central heating, these products are guaranteed to encourage self-care and joy.

January’s best new beauty products

1. Sarah Chapman Platinum Pep⁸ Stem Cell Serum

2. CeraVe Micellar Cleansing Water

CeraVe Micellar Cleansing Water – £10 | Lookfantastic

The difference between this micellar water and the one you’re currently using is that all CeraVe products contain added ceramides to help maintain the skin’s barrier function. That means that it cleans the skin of dirt and grime, whilst protecting it. There’s the added bonus of niacinamide and vitamin B3, which calm and soothe irritated skin (common at this time of the year). View Deal

3. The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Anhydrous Solution

The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Anhydrous Solution – £5.20 | Cult Beauty

If you have blemish-prone skin, but it’s also a little bit sensitive then this topical salicylic acid leave-on solution will solve all manner of issues. Made with a nourishing squalane base, it can be used daily as an everyday exfoliator. View Deal

4. Byredo Lipstick: Mad Red

9. Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Lift and Firm Night Cream

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Lift and Firm Day Cream SPF 15 – £66

The latest addition to the award-winning Ceramide range. The new day cream is rich, but not too heavy and gives skin the most beautiful luminous effect. Plus we love the added SPF. View Deal 10. Bamford Wild Meadow EDP

Bamford Wild Meadow EDP – £95

It’s never too early to start thinking about Spring. And Bamford’s divine new fragrance instantly transports you to a wildflower meadow, complete with a white linen sun dress. It’s a modern fragrance, that’s fresh but not too floral. View Deal

11. Gucci Sérum de Beauté Fluide Matifiant

Gucci Sérum de Beauté Fluide Matifiant – £42 | Flannels London

Gucci’s new mattifying primer is brilliant for those with oily skin, but also works on all skin types to take away unwanted shine. Unlike quite a few mattifying primers, there’s no silicone so you won’t have any unwanted pilling. View Deal

12. Votary Natural Glow Day Cream