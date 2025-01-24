As much as I love keeping up with the latest nail trends and the look and feel of freshly manicured nails, I have to admit, occasionally I find the whole process a bit of a chore. As a die-hard BIAB fan girl, achieving a fresh set involves a nail appointment every few weeks and when you add to that the time it takes not only to travel to the salon but also to select the perfect nail look to recreate ahead of my visit (arguably the most time-consuming part), it’s not always the most time effective of treatments.

Now don’t get me wrong, on the weekend when I’ve got ample time to meander about, I love nothing more than treating myself to a manicure, however, on busy days, I often find myself wishing I could push my appointment just a few more days. So, in light of that, I thought why not speak to the experts to find out just how to make a manicure last as long as possible? Whether you’re a gel nail fan like me looking to stretch the time between salon visits or simply want to ensure your at-home polish lasts as long as possible, they’ve got all the tips and tricks to keep your nails looking their best. Keep scrolling to find out how to make your manicure last longer, according to the experts…

How to make your manicure last longer

1. Hydrate

We’ve all heard about the importance of cuticle oil for keeping our nails hydrated but did you know it can actually help your manicure last longer too? “Applying cuticle oil to your manicure can help keep the polish more flexible, which in turn may help prevent splitting and cracking,” says Michelle Humphrey, Essie UK Ambassador. “Not only will you have more hydrated, nourished cuticles and nails, but you'll have longer-lasting manicures! Happy days! I love essie’s On A Roll Apricot Cuticle Oil as it’s so quick and easy to apply. I use it at least twice a day in the wintertime (morning and nighttime before bed).”

2. Always use a base coat

Whether you’re opting for a regular nail polish or a gel formula, a base coat will act as a foundation for your polish protecting your nail and helping your polish last longer. “A base coat can act as a primer to make your polish last longer,” said Lynn Mason, Mavala Nail Expert. “One of Mavala’s top-selling base coats is the 002 Protective Base Coat. What’s great about this product is that it doesn’t set completely. Instead, this base coat remains tacky and sticky, making it the ideal base for your colour.”

3. Choose the right nail shape

If you usually favour a square or coffin shape, I have some bad news for you, according to Émelie Sanscartier, founder of Gelcare, your chosen nail shape may be affecting how long your nails last. “Square-shaped nails are prone to snagging and breaking, whereas round and oval shapes are more forgiving when they catch on something, helping to preserve your manicure,” she told me. “Opting for a round or oval shape can make a substantial difference [when it comes to the durability of your nails.]”

4. Re-apply your top coat

When using a regular polish Lynn Mason suggests, “Reapply topcoat every other day. As you go along every day, you are slowly grazing away the top layer of your topcoat. Then, when the topcoat has been removed, the colour becomes susceptible to chipping. By reapplying your topcoat you are reinforcing your manicure's durability and shine.”

5. Choose a sheer shade

While your colour choice should not drastically affect how long your manicure lasts, opting for a lighter shade can make imperfections less visible meaning you can go longer between nail appointments. “Colours that are neutral or skin toned tend to look less severe if they chip,” says Michelle. “This means you can get longer from your mani without noticing any missing edges or regrowth. Firm favourite shades of mine are essie Not Just A Pretty Face and Sugar.”

6. Use soakable gel polishes

If you opt for gel formulas, alongside making smart choices at your nail appointment, when you do come to remove your colour, the formula and removal technique can also have an effect on the longevity of your next manicure. “Hard gels, while long-lasting, require filing for removal, which can damage your nails over time,” Émelie told me. “Soakable gels offer durability without compromising nail health, making them a safer choice for long-term use. Soakable gels can also be completely removed between manicures, which is healthier for your nails and offers the flexibility to switch salons or even DIY your manicure at home between salon visits.”