Be ready for premieres, office parties, festive fayres or front covers with Naomie Harris’ ultimate Christmas makeup look

From Moneypenny to Marie Claire cover star, Naomie Harris has captured our attention this festive season. For our December cover, makeup artist Kenneth Soh channelled her Bond energy and amped up Naomie’s golden tones using Valentino Beauty. Here’s how you can recreate her party-ready makeup look.

Step one: Prime

Start by prepping the skin, then apply the V-Lighter Face Base and Top Coat Primer, £46. Kenneth used the shade Ambra on Naomie to elevate her warm tones, moisturise the skin and prep the face for foundation. The product gives a glowing coverage that is a great first step or, if you prefer a single base product, a great complexion boost before running out of the door.

Step two: Foundation

Now that you’re primed, it’s time to buff your foundation into the areas that need a little more coverage. The Very Valentino foundation SPF25, £46 is a light base that sets to a semi-matte finish which means you won’t lose the glow from the primer below. The formula is silky and blendable so you can easily build it up under the eyes or in any problem areas if you feel you need to.

To make sure that your foundation doesn’t budge, use a fluffy brush to apply the Go-Clutch Face Powder, £176. Despite being under the bright lights of a cover shoot, Naomie didn’t opt for loads of powder. Instead, it was only applied to her T-zone, chin and under her eyes. The Go-Clutch powder also comes with a handbag ready Minirosso Lipstick. Kenneth kept this handy compact on him throughout the day to tackle both base and lip touchups in seconds.

Step three: Define and Sculpt

In glam, Kenneth used Valentino Beauty’s Eye2Cheek dual-use blush and eyeshadow, £45, to add definition to Naomie’s eyes. First, he applied the powder shadow in shade Poudre to set the lid in preparation for the shade Bright Dream – a deep golden glitter. After the two shadows were warmed together, to create a subtle shimmer, the products were also applied to the high points of Naomie’s face.

Although applying highlight before contour products may seem like it’s breaking the rules, it’s actually a great way to make sure you’re not overdoing it when you come to sculpting. But, if you like more of a defined look, the Go-Clutch bronzer, £176, (which also comes with the perfect red lipstick) will give you the shadow you need under your jawline and cheekbones.

Step four: Take it up a notch

With the base and sculpting done, you may want to leave the look here or level up just like our cover star. Naomie’s eyes needed a little more oompf so Kenneth went in with the shades Palazzo and Pearl from the Valentino Beauty Colour Flip 8 Colours Multi-Look eye palette, £82. Instead of working these products together like the previous shadows, Kenneth applied them with a flat brush so that their colour potential paid off.

If glitter isn’t your thing, you can keep things simple but still be party-ready with a subtle winged liner. The Twin Liner Double Ended eyeliner, £36 in shade Black & Marrone gives you the tools you need to create a dimensional eye look with one pencil. First, apply the black liquid liner for pinpoint precision then use the retractable gel pencil to add depth and warmth. You could even cut your crease with the coloured liner to add a 60s vibe.

Step five: Final touches

The final steps to any makeup look are mascara and lipstick and I wouldn’t stray far from Naomie’s picks. The Valentino Beauty Magnificent Mascara Striking Volume mascara, £28, is the perfect jet black, quick-drying, super volumising product that works well on both top and bottom lashes. Last but never least, the Rosso Valentino Satin refillable lipstick, £40, in Hot Beige was smoothed over her lips to give a barely-there satin lip that balanced out the golden hues on the eyes.

With a fan of her eyelashes and a smack of her lips, the Bond star was ready for the camera and, if you’ve got this look, you’ll take centre stage in all the Christmas snaps too.

All products listed by Valentino Beauty