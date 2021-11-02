Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

From tinted moisturisers to compact foundations...

We all know that at the heart of any decent make-up routine lies the hero base product. The one that makes your complexion sing by evening it out, blurring imperfections and creating the perfect canvas for the rest of your makeup. If it delivers some skin-loving benefits too, all the better.

There are so many different options out there that it can be overwhelming. I cannot tell you how often friends ask me to recommend the best foundation for oily skin, the best BB cream that doesn’t cost the earth or the best tinted moisturiser that works in all situations.

So I’ve decided to round up my favourite, ride-or-die complexion products that I rely on throughout the year.

Number 1