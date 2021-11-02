From tinted moisturisers to compact foundations...
We all know that at the heart of any decent make-up routine lies the hero base product. The one that makes your complexion sing by evening it out, blurring imperfections and creating the perfect canvas for the rest of your makeup. If it delivers some skin-loving benefits too, all the better.
There are so many different options out there that it can be overwhelming. I cannot tell you how often friends ask me to recommend the best foundation for oily skin, the best BB cream that doesn’t cost the earth or the best tinted moisturiser that works in all situations.
So I’ve decided to round up my favourite, ride-or-die complexion products that I rely on throughout the year.
Number 1
Bareminerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer SPF30 –
was £30, now £24 | Lookfantastic
When the original Complexion Rescue first launched, I honestly couldn’t believe how good it was. I thought I had struck gold. It was the perfect combination of hydration boost and subtle hint of colour. And then they brought out the SPF version and life just got that little bit sweeter. Please note, it’s definitely not a foundation. If you prefer something with a fuller coverage, keep scrolling. I love this all year-round, but especially in summer.
Number 2
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream SPF50+ –
was £32.50, now £26 | Lookfantastic
When I’m after a fuller coverage – this is what I turn to. Still not strictly a foundation, it feels like it. It was created to help counteract redness – that’s where the colour correcting CC comes in – but works beautifully on all skins. It creates the most heavenly flawless base that’s not too matte and not too dewy. There are lots of skin-loving ingredients in the formula, so I feel very happy applying it. I use this when my skin isn’t too happy or for occasions, like weddings.
Number 3
Dr. Hauschka Tinted Day Cream – was £29.50, now £23.80 | Feelunique
As we head into Winter, this is the product that I use every day. My dry skin takes a beating with the cold weather and the constant heating, so requires a rich base product to help tackle any dry patches and tight skin. This is thick – make no mistake. However, my skin drinks it in and what’s left behind is pure, unadulterated glow.
Number 4
Shiseido Synchro Skin Self Refreshing Cushion Compact –
was £39, now £31.20 | Lookfantastic
I am a firm believer in keeping a few make-up products on you at all times. Lip balm is an obvious must, a red lipstick to elevate a look and a compact base product. I am yet to find one better than this. Shiseido’s Synchro Skin foundation is bloody brilliant, however I like the compact version best. I love that it refreshes my skin, as well as evening things out. It’s feels completely weightless on the skin and perks up my 4pm face beautifully.
Number 5
Vita Liberata Beauty Blur Skin Tone Optimizer –
was £29.95, now £23.96 | Lookfantastic (use the discount code DISCOUNT at checkout)
This is an interesting one. It’s from self-tan brand Vita Liberata, so it’s kind of a tanning product. It basically makes me look like I’ve been on holiday for a fortnight on a Greek island. It’s full-on glow, it’s full on bronze and, yet it works really well on a daily basis.
Consider this your one stop complexion shop.