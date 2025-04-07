'The White Lotus may be over, but it’s cemented effortless, tousled ‘holiday hair’ as *the* summer style
Think mermaid waves, but chicer
The White Lotus has officially wrapped for another year, and while we all have our opinions on *that* ending, one thing is clear: it will be a key source of beauty inspiration for the impending summer season.
Even if you're not jetting off to the Four Seasons in Koh Samui, you can still channel your inner Piper, Chelsea, Chloe, or Jaclyn—or rather, what I'm coining as their "holiday hair". You know, those perfectly tousled, undone waves, which make it look like you've spent a week in a tropical locale, dipping into balmy, salty waters. Sound dreamy? Well, it's the perfect look to nail now, before you book your vacation.
What is 'holiday hair'?
Hershesons Fitzrovia hairstylist, Dale Herne, tells me: "As we enter the summer holiday season, everyone is craving hair that feels looser and relaxed. And this look, in particular, is easy to work and style. Aimee Lou Wood’s character in The White Lotus is the poster child for this look—beachy, undone holiday waves, as well as Sienna Miller. This look matches the bohemian fashion that is trending for the spring/summer season too. It's characterised by an effortless, minimal wave with loose movement and hardly any structure. It feels relaxed, textured and beachy."
How to achieve 'holiday hair'
Herne says to start by rough drying your hair with your hair dryer, using no nozzle. "Be sure not to smooth out the hair when drying as we want this to feel as natural and beachy as possible," he advises. "Next, prep your hair with something like the Hershesons Air Dry Spray, which will help give the waves some hold. It also enhances your hair's natural texture to give that 'holiday hair' look.
Next, the hairstylist recommends using the mermaid waver attachment of the Hershesons The Multi-Tasker Long Set. "Take big sections of the hair, about two inches from the root and wave. Depending on the length of your hair, you may need to do this just once, or if you have longer hair, move down towards the end of the hair and clamp again," he continues. "Use a wide-toothed comb or your fingers to separate the waves immediately after styling, and while the hair is still hot. If you let the waves cool naturally, they will be more structured."
Herne adds: "A really good tip is to tuck your mermaid waves behind the ear when the hair is still hot, this will help to create an undone style, and make it feel really natural. Because the hair is cooling down behind the ears, as you move it in front of the ears, it will have created more volume around the face, and make it feel effortless."
Finish with the Hershesons Almost Everything Cream. Run your fingers through the waves to separate them and to give that lived-in mermaid look, and to fight off any humidity-induced frizz.
And, if you're going the salon route with this style, Herne advises asking your stylist for an "effortless, loose wave."
Best products for 'holiday hair'
Nessa Humayun is the Junior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.
