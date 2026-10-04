Hard Water Made My Hair and Skin Chronically Dehydrated—This Shower Filter Changed That Almost Overnight

As soon as I step out of the shower, my skin feels instantly devoid of all moisture. Washing in London’s hard water for 27 years has done me no favours in that department, and my bleached hair has long been feeling the impact too. In an attempt to remedy the after-effects of high levels of calcium and magnesium in my water, I finally installed a Water2skin filtered shower head—and saw the benefits almost immediately.
Even though friends and colleagues had long raved about the best filtered shower heads, I truthfully could never be bothered to get one myself. I believed that they would be time-consuming and fiddly to install, and it was something that went to the back of my mind as soon as my skincare routine had soothed my dryness. But I’ve now accepted that my dehydration isn’t something that the best shower oils alone can fix when the root cause persists.
Designed to help reduce chlorine and heavy metals in your water, the Water2skin filtered shower head vows to improve both skin and hair whilst being easy to install yourself. After a month of testing, this is everything I’ve noticed.
Water2Skin
Handheld in Satin Gold
How We Test
The Marie Claire UK team takes product testing seriously, with a commitment to delivering accurate, honest and genuinely helpful reviews for our readers. For this review, I tested the Water2skin filtered shower head for a month. As well as looking at ease of installation and use, I assessed how my skin and hair changed throughout this time and whether I believe it’s worth the investment.
First Impressions
The first thing to know about Water2skin is that you can decide between a handheld filter head, a rainfall filter head, or a bundle of both. I opted for the handheld as it’s the shower head I use the most for washing my hair, and I thought it might be easier to install than a rainfall for my first go. You can also choose gold, silver, or black, so you can find a shade that fits the rest of your bathroom.
I was expecting the shower head to arrive in a bulky box with a lot of instructions and hardware, but it was actually surprisingly minimal—just the product and a QR code for the instructions. I’d seen that the Water2 shower filter was advertised as easy to install, but I was shocked by how simple it really was. So simple, in fact, that I didn’t even end up needing the instructions. I just unscrewed my current shower head and screwed the new one straight on, no tools or equipment necessary.
Compared to some other shower filters on the market, I love how sleek and elevated the Water2 looks. It doesn’t have an industrial or technical appearance, so it doesn’t look out of place in the shower. In fact, it’s far more stylish than my default shower head. And although it looks bigger and more cumbersome, it isn’t any heavier. It’s impressively lightweight and easy to lift when washing my hair, as well as easy to grip and hold onto.
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How It Works
Water2skin uses dual filtration technology which combines KDF-55 and Calcium Sulfite to help reduce chlorine and heavy metals in your water. Unfiltered hard water can cause a range of issues, including: skin irritation, dryness, and redness; accelerated hair colour fade; weakened proteins in the hair structure (making hair more prone to breakage); damage to the hair cuticle that can cause frizz, tangles, and split ends; and disruption to your hair and skin’s moisture balance, leading to dull hair and dry skin.
By installing a filter like Water2skin, your shower water will be free of harsh chemicals and gentler on your hair and skin.
How To Use
Once the Water2skin shower head is screwed on, you’re ready to go. However, run the shower for two minutes before hopping in to ensure the water is flowing properly through the filter.
The beauty of a shower filter like this is that it requires no effort or thought once it’s installed; you just shower as usual. For me, the best investments slot into your routine seamlessly without forward planning, and the Water2skin is exactly that.
Do note that it’s recommended you change the filter every 90 days to maintain best possible results, and replacement filters cost £40.
The Verdict
The first thing I noticed about the Water2skin head was how good the water pressure was, and how gentle it felt on my skin. I’ve always had decent pressure in my flat, but the square design with multiple nozzles made it feel even better dispersed so it isn’t constantly hitting just one area—a blessing for my long and thick hair that needs a lot of saturation.
After spending my entire life showering in hard, unfiltered water, I wasn’t expecting an overnight fix. As with any good beauty and wellness investment, I thought it would take time to see results. However, even after my first shower, I noticed how much more comfortable my skin felt with no tightness like I’m used to. But by far the biggest difference was how soft my hair felt.
I typically have to follow an extensive wavy hair routine packed with anti-frizz products to avoid excessive flyaways and dryness, but even after one shower with Water2skin I was able to leave my hair to air dry without any additional products. It’s noticeably smoother and shinier, and it feels the healthiest it ever has.
Over my next few hair washes, I also noticed that my hair was shedding far less and getting less tangled day-to-day. Combined with my skin feeling less dehydrated and more comfortable post-shower, I’m totally sold on the shower filter’s benefits.
It’s by far the easiest daily routine change I’ve ever implemented, and it’s easily worth the current £75 cost. I’d spend more on a purely decorative shower head upgrade, and with Water2skin you get a stylish bathroom addition with the countless beauty benefits too.
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Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.