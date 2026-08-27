I’ve Tested Hundreds of Foundations—Few Make Full Coverage Look as Natural as This L’Oréal Product

I usually love a skin tint. I like my skin to look like real skin, with that dewy, healthy glow, so anything labelled ‘foundation’ is rarely my bag. But as I’ve got older and texture and fine lines have started to creep in, I’ve realised that opting for fuller coverage doesn’t have to mean compromising on skin that looks youthful, plump and fresh.
Any base that claims to be more skincare than make-up immediately appeals to me. I want something that keeps my skin hydrated, moisturised and comfortable while still delivering on coverage. L'Oréal's new solid foundation contains 80% skincare ingredients and promises to do exactly that, plus buildable coverage and easy, on-the-go application. I’ve been putting it to the test—and the results genuinely surprised me.
L'Oréal Paris
True Match Hyaluron Tinted Balm Solid Foundation
How We Test
I’ve been wearing this every day for over a week now, both at home and out and about, paying close attention to how it applies, how it wears throughout the day and, crucially, how my skin feels both immediately after application and 12 hours later.
I’ve also tried applying it with the included compact sponge (don’t even bother), a foundation brush and a beauty blender to work out which tool gives the best finish. Essentially, I’ve done the trial and error so you don’t have to—and can decide whether this foundation is genuinely worth your time and money.
First Impressions
I’ve got to be honest—the compact packaging and solid foundation format were giving me serious early ’00s flashbacks, when we (or at least I) used to slap on base with a firm ‘more is more’ mentality. On first impressions, it wasn’t exactly filling me with confidence. But oh, how wrong I was.
The product comes in a two-tier compact, with the foundation on top and a mirror and applicator tucked underneath. From the first swatch, I could immediately see where that 80% skincare claim comes in. The formula feels incredibly buttery and silky, yet surprisingly lightweight, with no noticeable scent. Any initial reservations quickly disappeared, and I found myself very keen to get it onto my face.
It comes in 12 shades, ranging from 1 Very Light to 12 Deep (I wear Very Light). Admittedly, 12 doesn’t sound like a particularly extensive shade range, but the formula is surprisingly adaptable, with each shade designed to work across several different complexions. That said, I’d definitely recommend swatching it in store first to find the best match for your skin tone.
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From the first swipe, I knew I was going to like it. It blended beautifully into my skin, leaving it looking dewy, plump and hydrated, but what really impressed me was the coverage. For something that looks and feels so natural, it conceals an incredible amount.
How to Apply
Through trial and error, I’ve found that the best way to apply this for the most even, natural-looking finish is with a foundation brush. A beauty blender works too, but because the texture is more buttery than liquid, I find you need that sweeping motion of a brush to really work the product into the skin and blend it seamlessly.
A little goes a long way, too. The coverage is described simply as ‘buildable’, but I’d put it firmly in the medium-to-full category. Start with a small amount and blend it out across the face before going back in anywhere you want a little more coverage.
The Verdict
This solid foundation melts into the skin on contact, making it incredibly easy to blend. The coverage is impressive, especially in how it evens out skin tone, but what surprised me most was how lightweight and breathable it feels. I’d usually expect this level of coverage to come with a certain heaviness, dryness or greasiness, but there’s none of that here.
Instead, my skin feels hydrated, moisturised and comfortable, thanks in part to the formula’s hyaluron emollients. I was particularly impressed by how plump it made my skin look, even helping to soften the appearance of the fine lines around my eyes.
Despite that buttery texture, it never looks or feels greasy, and I think it could work well across a range of skin types. I was initially worried that, on a hot day, it might quite literally melt off my face, but its staying power is surprisingly impressive. And when it does start to wear away over the course of the day, it does so evenly rather than disappearing in patches.
I also wouldn’t recommend setting it with powder, as I found it immediately dulled that beautiful dewy finish and made the result look less smooth and natural. Instead, let the foundation melt into the skin and become one with it, then finish with a setting spray if you want a little extra longevity.
More to Try
L'Oréal Paris
Revitalift 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum
This is one of my most favourite hydrating serums, and it does a great job of plumping and hydrating the skin to create the best base for makeup.
Vieve
Invisiveil Setting Spray
This is an incredible setting spray, and it’s no surprise that it was created by a makeup artist. It really boosts staying power and is so refreshing on a hot day. If you are tired, this will really refresh your complexion.
Morphe
Lifeproof Continuous Setting Mist
This is my holy-grail setting mist in terms of the longevity of your makeup look. It’s waterproof, sweatproof and all-round lifeproof for those days when you require something more heavy-duty.
Laura is a Freelance Beauty Editor and has been writing about beauty for over 20 years. She has written for many of the UK's top publications and has really honed her knowledge when it comes to the best products and treatments.