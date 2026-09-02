The Expensive Products That Are Actually Worth It, According to Beauty Editors Who’ve Tried Thousands

People have been taking to social media to share the expensive things they believe are genuinely worth the money, so we thought: why not do the same for beauty? With an overwhelming amount of choice in almost every category imaginable—not to mention the ever-growing list of treatments on offer—it can be difficult to know what's actually worth splashing out on. Ahead, top Beauty Editors divulge the truly transformative discoveries that are worth every penny...
Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor
Iris Magnolac’s Bespoke IM Facial, , £385: Out of all the many facials I've had, Iris Magnolac's has been pretty life-changing. She uses a combination of Golki (South Korean bone-setting massage), myofascial release, craniosacral therapy and lymphatic drainage—and often spends more time on your back and neck than your face. But don't get me wrong: the results are absolutely transformative: I always emerge looking my absolute best; everything, especially the jawline, cheekbones and brows, are lifted (and stay that way for weeks on end). She's a magician, truly.
Keratin Hair Treatments at Haug London Haus, from £230: Keratin treatments, which promise to smooth hair and bust frizz, were all the rage in the 2000s, but seem to have fallen out of favour of late. After having one this year at Haug London Haus in Soho, I can't believe it—this is the only thing that leaves my hair so smooth and sleek that I practically don't need to do anything to it after stepping out of the shower. It's a godsend during a tropical holiday, or anywhere humidity can be an issue. And while previous treatments were known for containing nasties, many formulas—including those used at this salon—are now completely formaldehyde-free, so there's no damage to you or your hair.
Colour at Nicola Clarke Salon with Francesco De Chiara, from £180: If it's good enough for Ariana Grande, it's good enough for me—Francesco at Nicola Clarke in Soho looks after the tresses of a certain Wicked star, and I'm always in safe hands with him. Francesco really gets colour, and I trusted him to take me back to brunette after a particularly disastrous dye job—he's been the man for me ever since. He's also excellent at preserving gloss and hair health throughout it all. If you're there, make sure to see Mitchell Ladbrook afterwards for a very precise cut and blow-dry.
Aerolase Neo at Tan&Co, from £320 per session: I have painfully sensitive skin, which means I'm unable to undergo harsh (yet effective) lasers for hyperpigmentation and scarring. That's why I was so pleased when Teresa Tan of Tan&Co introduced me to Aerolase Neo: a no-downtime laser that's completely pain-free and works on a wide range of skin tones, including deeper Fitzpatrick skin types. I used it to treat scarring, but it's also great for acne, inflammation, redness, uneven skin and even hair removal for those with PMOS. You barely feel like you're having anything done, but the results the following week are astounding.
Waxing at Strip, from £23: It's hard to find a good waxing place, but Strip consistently delivers—which is a dream when you're undergoing something painful, on intimate areas to boot. The practitioners always go above and beyond to make you feel comfortable, and I'm usually in and out within 30 minutes, tops. It costs a little more than other waxing salons, but it's completely worth it, and with locations across central London, including Soho, Broadgate and Islington, it's ideal if you live in the city. Oh, and you can even pop on an LED face mask during your treatment.
Dominic Cadogan, Beauty Editor
Maison Crivelli Hibiscus Mahajád Extrait de Parfum, £205: I was introduced to Maison Crivelli a few years ago and while there are several of its scents in regular rotation in my fragrance wardrobe, Hibiscus Mahajád takes the top spot and is easily one of my all-time favourites. I don’t say this lightly! A heady blend of rose, pomegranate, vanilla, amber and leather, the resulting concoction is almost like a delicate cocoon of scent that floats around you all day long. Believe me when I tell you that I’m showered with compliments every single time I wear this fragrance.
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Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream, £69: There’s a part of me that wishes it didn’t love this moisturiser as much as I do, but the skin wants what the skin wants. In fairness, this is one of the hardest working products in my skincare routine. The mere act of applying The Dewy Skin Cream to your skin feels like a luxury and I savour every moment massaging it into every corner and crevice of my face. However, it’s not just the effortlessly, dewy finish that keeps me coming back for more – though that alone is enough to deserve my hard-earned cash. It’s also the silent work it’s doing in the background, plumping, smoothing and brightening the skin that will convince people you’ve turned to tweakments.
Violette_Fr Balm Amour, £27: As a lip product connoisseur, the pockets of my various bags are stuffed to the brim with balms, glosses and tints to make sure my kisser is always looking, well… kissable. While I’m happy to dabble with budget buys, I always feel lost when I don’t have Balm Amour to hand. From its cooling ceramic tip to its nourishing formula that literally doesn’t budge, this sweet, French vanilla-flavoured lip treatment is a luxury that justifies its £27 price tag.
Byredo Vesuvio Eyeshadow Palette, £92: While makeup palettes may have mostly fallen out of favour with the beauty world, they still have a fan in this beauty editor. Not one for the Clean Girls out there, if, like me, you love to serve maximalist makeup on a daily basis, you’ll be similarly obsessed with the 18 shimmering shades that deliver a powerful pop of colour – whether applied with a makeup brush or your fingers before rushing out the door. It’s so rare to find a palette without a single dud shade, making this one worth every penny.
Bamford Attar of Roses Geranium Scented Candle, £70: This is without a doubt the best candle I have ever smelled. Whether or not you’re a fan of rose scents, this will win you over. Somehow simultaneously light and punchy, I don’t understand how either, the fresh scent immediately fills the room (and the rest of the house) without ever feeling overpowering. It’s as if you’ve taken a stroll through the arden of Eden. I know, I know, it’s just a candle, but one sniff is all it’ll take to convince you otherwise.
Byredo
Vesuvio Eyeshadow Palette
Laura Capon, Beauty Editor
Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Moisture IQ Supplements, £81: I know it seems like an eye-watering amount for a supplement and let’s be real, it is. But truly, no other brand I’ve tried has given my skin real visual improvements, like Advanced Nutrition Programme. The Skin Moisture IQs are my favourite because they truly make me glow, to the point I actually got complemented on my foundation, when I wasn’t wearing any. They come in a blister style pack and each day you have 5 capsules: 1 x Hyaluronic acid + ceramides + manganese, 2 x omegas 3 & 6, 1 x vitamins A & D and 1x Modern Multivitamin + Minerals. It’s so helpful that they have done the work for you in giving exactly what your skin needs and to me it’s as important as a serum.
Hello Klean Shower Head+, £96: I was a late adopter to the filter shower head game and that is something I really regret. Truthfully, I always just thought they would be such a faff fitting. Hello Klean’s Shower Head+ filters out scale, metals and chlorine, while also tracking and reminding you when to change the filter. If you are hesitant and live in an area like London where we’re known for our hard water, I’d say just look at the build up on your sink and taps to give you an idea of what’s being deposited on your head. I used to always love how much softer my hair was on holiday and I feel using this filter is the closest I’ve got to recreating that. Plus, there’s a real difference in shine. Oh, and turns out, after all those years, you just literally screw it onto your shower head.
Dyson Airwrap i.d Multi-Styler and dryer, £379: Despite being a beauty journalist, I don’t think I’m actually high maintenance about many things, except when I have to use a hairdryer that isn’t my Dyson. Whenever I dry my hair with something else, it always feels so dry and fried. In a way that my Dyson would never. I truly think it has saved my hair from so much unnecessary damage over the years and feels a lot softer because of it. In terms of the other attachments, I love the big blow dry brush for cheating an at home blow dry (just make sure you hairspray).
Lancôme Génifique Ultimate Serum, £165: I honestly don’t use really expensive skincare and don’t think you need to, but this Lancôme serum is one of my few exceptions. Just thinking about it makes me want to go and apply it. It first piqued my interest when I learnt that it contains beta glucan, which is the same ingredient that’s in my beloved Rhode Glazing Milk. That was enough to get me to try it and from that first pipette press, I was hooked. Not only is it one of the most hydrating serums I’ve tried, but it gives the most beautiful glow and just feels so damn soothing on the skin. I have to refrain myself from over applying. They call their beta glucan complex, ‘Beta Glucan-CM’ and they say each drop contains 90 trillion of these. Which explains why it’s like my Glazing Milk on steroids.
Hair Colour with Sarah Black at Arkive by Adam Reed, price on consultation: I have been going to Adam Reed’s salon for years because I’ve always felt at home with the quirky sentimental touches Adam has everywhere (a framed gold oak leaf, a mini Grover from Sesame Street, a chandelier made from hair extensions). A feeling that is reflected in the atmosphere, which feels more like going for a catch up with friends than having your hair done. Sarah is Creative Director and after feeling like I was always playing it safe with my colour, I finally sat in her chair and told her to do what she wanted. The result was a peachy colour that has become something of a signature, with chunky high and low lights to add dimension. I’ve always thought that as a brunette, I couldn’t have ‘fun’ colours or that they wouldn’t show up on me and I love that Sarah not only disproved that, but also showed how they can be done in a sophisticated way. I wouldn’t go anywhere else to have my hair done.
Bronzer is like the white T-shirt of my beauty routine. It creates a sun-flushed contour when I’m doing a full glam look and makes me feel more pulled together on those ‘no-makeup’ makeup days. I’m always seduced by the promise of a cream version but I inevitably come back to this Matte Bronzing Brick for a long-lasting, golden-hour glow. The matte powder itself is gossamer fine but also manages to be creamy so it has a handy blurring effect. Imagine your skin bathed in candlelight and you get the picture. The two-tone palette means I can use the lighter shade over the high points of my face – nose, cheekbones, around my hairline – and the deeper tone to sculpt or just add a little more warmth and definition where I need it. It’s as close to a believable faux tan as you can get. Scratch that - it’s foolproof. Bonus points go to the chic refillable packaging.
Serums normally involve 28 days of blind belief that they’re actually doing something to nudge your collagen production up a gear. Not so with P-Tiox, which is why I really believe it’s worth the eye-watering price tag. It’s probably the first serum I’ve used where my skin looks visibly smoother within just a few days of use. I’m not saying this will change your face, but a blend of punchy peptides helps to reduce the appearance of contraction lines – a tiny adjustment that actually has a major impact, especially if you wing it up under the eyes, which is my new favourite hack. In fact, the impressive roll call of ingredients is another reason why it’s been found to help bolster the results of Botox (hence the name). P-Tiox is the serum I’ve reached for over the past six months and I’ve certainly found that it’s coaxed out my very best dewy, glazed skin.
I’m a big believer that skincare alone isn’t transformative. Gravity’s a downer - literally - but throw in a high-tech device and it’s suddenly possible to hoick up your cheeks to where they sat in your teens. Red light is the technology du jour thanks to evidence-backed studies that applying different wavelengths of light to the skin recharges the ‘battery’ in cells. But consistency is key and that’s where I tend to fall down when it comes to those heavy, Stormtrooper-esque masks. Too. Much. Faff. Enter The Wand. True, it isn’t cheap, but it’s clinical grade, which is essentially what you’re paying for. It combines three different therapies into one easy-to-use device: infrared, red-light and radio frequency, all with the aim of boosting blood flow, cell renewal and your skin’s collagen-producing efforts. Best of all, the treatment lasts a mere seven minutes and you can simply move the wand around your face while watching TV or reading a book. I use The Wand religiously three times a week and find it turbocharges the ingredients in my skincare, has an immediate lifting effect but is also an ally when it comes to the long-term health of my skin.
Anyone who has ever sat close enough to me to catch a whiff of my perfume will know that I have been a years-long fan of Jo Malone’s Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne, a scent that conjures up all the charm of a wind-whipped British beach, white-capped waves, the mineral tang of rock pools and salty air. The new Sea Salt & Bergamot Cologne is like it’s summery cousin and leans more into the aromas of a hot day with the unmistakably bright scent of bergamot on a bed of crisp sea salt and warm driftwood. It smells like damp, bare skin with a crust of saltwater warming in the sun. It billows in nostalgic and, above all, joyful with a touch of whimsy. I can’t get enough - and neither can my fellow commuters given the number of times I’ve been asked what perfume I’m wearing.
My best discovery of the summer has been the Shark ChillPill. Cue demos on the bus, at Wimbledon and in coffee shops of how to interchange the attachments and switch up the speeds. Because this isn’t just a viral fan - it’s a really sexy high-speed fan with 10 different airflow strengths that you can dial up or down. There’s even an ultra-fine misting attachment to reset your makeup or revive hot skin. But my favourite is the cooling plate, which feels like you’re holding a sweating can of ice cold Coke to your forehead (this apparently reduces your skin’s temperature by up to 9°C*, according to the brand). Oh, and it’s compact enough to fit into your handbag and can be twisted so it sits hands-free on your desk. I honestly never thought I’d wax lyrical about a fan but given I’ve even used it to blow-dry my hair, it’s proved to be the gift that kept on giving during the hottest days.
Shark
Shark Chillpill 3-In-1 Fan, Mist & Instachill System
Mollie Burdell, Beauty Editor and Broadcaster
Medik 8 Hydra8 B5 Intense Serum, £48: Medik 8 is one of my all-time favourite skincare brands, and I've always got one product (or more) on the go. Since having my daughter my skin has been so much drier—The Hydr8 B5 Intense serum is the gold standard of hyaluronic acid formulations, and works absolute wonders at instantly blessing me with a much needed hit of hydration.
Botox at the Taktouk Clinic, from £250: Now I’m in my 30s, I’ve really started to prioritise the time for in-clinic facial treatments and one of my favourite spots to visit is the Taktouk Clinic in Knightsbridge. Dr Christine Hall is one of the best in the game when it comes to maintaining my Botox in the most natural-looking way, which I top up every 3-6 months. I’ve also been struggling with hormonal acne, and senior aesthetician Nadia Aminian has created a bespoke treatment plan which involves monthly extractions with booster serums and LED light therapy. Shoutout to my skin-enhancing fairy godmothers.
Curaprox Hydrasonic Pro, £190: If you use something every day, it’s always worth spending the money. For me, an electric toothbrush is an essential piece of kit and I’ve been recommending the Curaprox Hydrasonic Pro far and wide. It makes my teeth feel squeaky clean with minimal effort required and the battery seems to last for yonks.
Joonbyrd Big Time Body Wash, £39: As much as I’m into my budget bodycare buys, sometimes a spurge is justified. We’ve just done up our bathroom and there’s nothing like cracking open a fresh bottle of something boujee to elevate the space even further. I’ve been loving the Joonbyrd Big Time Body wash that makes my skin feel and smell incredible –it’s scented with notes of creamy banana, peach and cacao.
Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner in Cocoa, £33: As a beauty editor and makeup artist it would be remiss of me not to shout out a makeup favourite. I’m never seen without my trusty winged liner, which has evolved from a thick line of jet-black liquid liner in my teens to today’s soft feathered out brown kohl. Nothing works as good at the Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner in Cocoa – the highly pigmented formula blends with ease right after application, then sets and becomes waterproof.
Joonbyrd
Big Time Longevity Body Wash
Zeynab Mohamed, Beauty Writer
Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Pro Toothbrush, £75: At the top of my list is good oral care. Obviously that starts with the basics: regular dentist appointments and hygienist visits. But it also means having a really good toothbrush. I'm obsessed with the Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Pro Toothbrush. I didn't know you could get your teeth that clean at home, and I notice a huge difference whenever I don't use it, my teeth are not as white or don’t feel as clean. Replacing the heads can get expensive but definitely worth it.
Shreddy Superwoman Supplement, £36: Supplements can be expensive, and we're constantly being sold the latest thing we apparently need. I think it's worth investing the time (and money) to work out what your body actually needs, then sticking with those instead of chasing every trending supplement. I've been using the Shreddy Superwoman supplement and the Zooki creatine, and they've become real game changers in how I feel.
Oskia Renaissance Cleansing Gel Illuminating Vitamin Melting Cleanser, £32.80: Finding products that actually work for you is worth every penny. Beauty is already expensive, and endlessly buying products that don't suit your skin only wastes more money. I'm lucky that I get sent lots of products and have access to specialists and dermatologists, but seeking good advice, rather than all the advice has been the best thing I’ve done for my skin. I feel really confident and good, knowing what works for me, and having that go to products you just know will never fail you. The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid Serum, the Clarins Double Serum and the Oskia gel cleanser never let me down and are always worth it.
Shark SilkiPro Straight Hair Straightener + Dryer in One Tool, £199.99: Good hair tools are another worthwhile investment. I'm obsessed with my Shark tools. I have thick but fragile hair, so I have to be really careful about what I use. The last thing I want is snagging, breakage or unnecessary damage. I also love the SilkiPro Straight, which was created specifically for Type 3 and 4 hair. It works so well for hair, it leaves my hair smoother, straighter without it taking forever.
Spotlight Oral Care
Sonic Pro Toothbrush - Pure White
Venus Wong, Beauty Writer
Monthly Acid Facial Treatments at the Park Hyatt, £165: I travel frequently for reporting assignments, and while it’s a thrilling part of the job, it often leaves my complexion looking dull and tired. What has made a big difference lately is going for a monthly Acid Glow Facial featuring Omorovicza’s signature Acid Milk. This gentle exfoliating tonic from the luxury Hungarian brand utilises a blend of glycolic, lactic and salicylic acids to resurface and brighten the skin. The treatment concludes with a tightening massage with Cryo massage balls. The spa at the Park Hyatt London River Thames is currently the only place you can experience this facial in London. My skin always looks more “snatched” and lit-from-within, which makes the £165 investment entirely worth it.
Having Chinese roots, I spend a lot of time traveling across East Asia with my family each year, and Le Labo’s Thé Matcha 26 Eau de Parfum never fails to take me straight back to Tokyo. I’ve never encountered a scent that so accurately captures the essence of matcha. The zesty opening of bitter orange and bergamot delivers an invigorating rush (much like that first caffeine hit of the day), before settling into a cosy, nutty embrace of tea and sesame that clings comfortably to the skin. I catch myself sniffing my wrists whenever I’m aching for an Asian getaway, but a vacation isn't quite on the horizon yet.
I’m usually quite low-maintenance when it comes to beauty devices, but the one gadget I’ve consistently built into my daily habit is the Shark CryoGlow LED Mask. It pairs red and blue light therapy, which can help target discolouration, redness and increase collagen production in the skin – with chilling under-eye pads, which instantly depuff and soothe under eyes.
This has been in heavy rotation for me ever since its launch in 2024. It relies on a trio of ingredients I often look for in my skincare: prebiotic peptides to rebalance the skin’s microbiome, hyaluronic acid to draw in hydration, and ceramides to fortify the protective barrier. The featherlight formula melts instantly into my skin without a trace of heaviness, keeping my skin pillowy and hydrating all day, without ever forming that uncomfortable and sweaty sheen in the heat. I breeze through tubs of this so quickly, so the eco-friendly refill pods are an absolute godsend.
Le Labo
The Matcha 26 Eau De Parfum
Madeleine Spencer, Beauty Editor
Hygienist appointment at London Smiling, £200: This sits at the intersection between beauty and health – but I always invest there where I can; I think you cannot possibly look good if you don’t feel good. In this case, clean and healthy teeth make me confident to talk and smile without worrying about how they appear.
Boadicea The Victorious Valiant Eau de Parfum, £950: This is so expensive that I dread telling people about it. But I do, because they ask so frequently that I’ve realised this warm, nuzzly spicy floral is pleasing to many noses beyond my own. You’ll find me wearing a spritz nearly every day, or two, if it’s a very special occasion.
Facials with Pam at Mortar and Milk, £250: Each time Pam touches my skin, it gets better. She does that rare thing of making it smoother and bouncier in the instant, but also fosters healthier, stronger skin over time. I’ve been devoted to her since she cleared up my acne around ten years ago and replaced it with glossy skin.
Margaret Dabbs Medical Pedicure, £85: Another maintenance thing here – but one I will forever bang the drum of. Think of your abject misery when having to walk or, worse, dance in a pair of uncomfortable shoes. Now reverse that. That is what medi pedis do to feet, making them not only look but feel oodles better.
Lash Lifts at I Love Lash, from £45: Teresa is an artist, discussing the angle and spray of the lash fringe, and every time I see her my ultra-straight, non-event lashes become things of beauty. In turn, that makes my eyes sparkle, framing them perfectly. It also cuts down my make-up time; it’s remarkable how much heavy lifting a halo of black lashes does.
BOADICEA THE VICTORIOUS
Valiant Eau De Parfum
Bethan King, Beauty Editor
Teoxane Baby Glow skin boosters at Le Petit Saint, from £800: Think of this next gen skin booster as an injectable highlighter - it’s injected at eight key points on the face where the light naturally catches, think cheekbones, temples etc, and after a few days, the glow and luminosity is better than any make up and lasts a few months.
Suquu The Liquid foundation, £75: I’d normally call someone crazy for spending this on a foundation but this J-beauty brand have nailed the most natural-looking, semi-sheer and lasting formula I’ve ever tried. It stays looking perfect all day, even in a heatwave.
Revive Renewal Elixir Oil, £250: Yes, I was skeptical about this too given the price - but it’s been formulated by a top plastic surgeon who designs skincare for post-treatment recovery and everyone in between. I apply this last thing at night over my skincare and it leaves skin plumper and dewier than anything I’ve tried.
Cloud 9 Air Shot Pro Hairdryer, £369: this powerhouse dries my hair to silky smooth in five minutes flat - the price is worth it for the time I save in the mornings.
Merchant of Venice Renaissance perfume, £288: this bougie Italian brand create the chicest scents in the most jaw dropping bottles and I feel like I’ve got my life together every time I wear a spritz of their latest creation, incense-heavy Renaissance.
Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.