Beyoncé's Haircare Brand Cécred Is Finally Launching in the UK—I Put Its Hero Products to the Test on My 4C Hair

When Beyoncé announced the launch of her haircare brand Cécred, back in 2024, like many people in beauty, I paused. We've seen many celebrity hair care lines come and go, but with Queen Bey at the helm—a woman whose iconic hair transformations have defined pop culture for decades—and a reported six years of research behind the line, anticipation was at an all-time high.
Now that the line has officially crossed the pond and hit UK soil, launching nationwide at Space NK, the big question remains: does the formula live up to the hype? Especially when tested on low-porosity, yet dense 4C hair.
Cécred
Cécred Restoring Hair & Edge Drops
How We Test
Before the launch, I was invited down to Salt Salon in Borough Market to test the range. I have to admit that I was apprehensive. After wearing my 4C coils in back-to-back knotless braids for about two years, I would be lying if I said I was up to date on my hair's texture, damage, or styling options.
My hair is both dense and composed of fine strands, which means it tends to pick up any humidity in the air the second I step outside, so to play it safe, I went into the appointment and requested the brand's 'sleeked-out' hairstyling, aka a slicked-back bun.
Upon arrival, we were greeted by Vice Chairwoman Ms. Tina Lawson, Grace Ray (who's also ex-Living Proof) and the brand's lead global hairstylist, Neal Farinah, who broke down some of the formulations and shared the history of the brand and the decision to create a range that could work seamlessly for braids, blowouts, and everything in between.
Despite the warm welcome, after being handed their styling range—which the brand cites as offering heat protection up to 232°C/450°F alongside styling, right down to the hair gel—my journalistic scepticism went into overdrive. To get the 411 on the range, I spoke to the Cécred’s team to interrogate the molecular science behind the bottles, along with a full salon experience.
First Impressions
At first glance, the sleek, architectural packaging is undeniably striking—it feels substantial and luxurious, with enough texture to help prevent in-shower slippage. But beyond shelf appeal, Cécred relies heavily on serious hair science, centred around its patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment technology. To understand how this technology sets itself apart on the market, I spoke with Dr Kari Williams, Trichologist and Cécred Educator, to break down how the formulas interact with different hair textures.
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"Bioactive Keratin Ferment is Cécred’s patent-pending repair technology, made with keratin, honey and lactobacillus ferment," explains Dr Kari. "The keratin is derived from wool and is biomimetic to human hair, meaning it closely resembles the keratin proteins found in the hair fibre." The Trichologist adds that "through fermentation, the keratin is broken down into a smaller molecular size, allowing it to penetrate more deeply into the hair and help replace depleted proteins. The technology is designed to strengthen hair from within, instead of simply coating the hair’s surface."
As most beauty lovers know, when navigating international rollouts post-Brexit, compliance standards can often force reformulations or delay product SKUs. However, Dr Kari reassured us that British consumers are receiving the exact same uncompromised formulas. "We’ve formulated under strict global guidelines from the beginning, so Cécred formulas are all compliant."
"Cécred’s testing has shown benefits including increased resistance to breakage, improved smoothness and damage repair caused by chemical processing. We’ve validated this through clinical, consumer, and salon testing across three continents."
Salon culture has always been rooted in deep care, rest, and emotional connection. Dr Kari notes that all of this is crucial to the range, and the home-use collection attempts to mirror that exact salon feeling. "The salon has always been about more than a finished look. It’s a place of care, confidence, ritual and connection, and Cécred was created with that in mind," Dr Kari shares. "We believe that everyone should feel important and seen, and that applies to every facet of the brand. Using Cécred at home feels just as uplifting as a visit to the salon does. Our products are an incredibly transformative system, but they’re also a ritual."
How to Apply
When it came to my own chance to experience this 'more than product' feeling, I can say that from the moment I sat at the wash bowl to the final look, I felt completely at ease. Having taken out my braids two days before the appointment, I was acutely aware that my detangling skills aren't always up to par. However, the detangler spray—housed in a standout electric blue bottle— melted through residual buildup and broke down leftover detangling knots before my hair was prepped for treatment.
Next, after a thorough shampoo, I was placed under the dryer for a restoring hot oil treatment to deeply rehydrate my thirsty strands from scalp to tip. Once thoroughly nourished, it was time to get styled. Despite going into the appointment with sleek ambitions, after being in the trusted hands of the team and celebrity hairstylist Zateesha Barbour, I agreed to a different approach. Cécred's Neal Farinah cut my hair into a sharp bob.
To style, Farinah hot-combed the roots before using the brand's hairspray from the range, then straightened it. Despite the heat and direct tension, my hair didn't fall off the bone—it retained its integrity, strength, and resilience, revealing a silk press that left it shiny from root to tip. Frankly, since the word 'shiny' and my hair have never historically been in the same conversation, I was sold on the styling range's heat-protection credibility.
The Verdict
I went into the appointment at Salt with a slicked-back style in mind, and I was particularly interested to see whether the bob would hold. In the past, no matter the moisture treatment or the salon expertise, my hair tends to revert quickly because I sweat from my scalp outwards. Despite the sudden temperature change and the windier autumn weather, after a hot journey home on the tube, my hair stayed firmly in place.
What really sold me on the range, however, was the condition of my hair afterwards. Two days after the appointment, my hair still has a striking, visible shine, and despite losing a headscarf and bonnet (or two) while sleeping, even just brushed out, it stayed almost pin straight. It still feels remarkably soft and moisturised and I have no doubt that a quick once-over with the straightener would instantly bring it back to life and return it to the exact results I left with.
I firmly believe a professional cut makes all subsequent at-home maintenance much easier, so I am genuinely excited to see whether I can recreate this look myself. The real test will ultimately come down to whether I am able to mirror these results during my own wash day, but with how straightforward and intuitive the steps are with Cécred, I have no doubt that it is going to become a permanent staple in my hair care routine going forward.
More to Try
Cécred
Detangling Spray
This is a lightweight, slip-boosting hero for when your hair feels matted, dry, or fragile post-protective styling. The formula effortlessly melts through stubborn knots and residual buildup in seconds—especially when working through post-braid hair before heading to the basin.
Cécred
Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual
This is a deeply restorative, structural reset for when your strands feel overworked, thirsty, or depleted from styling damage. The Bioactive Keratin Ferment penetrates deep into the cortex to rebuild internal strength from within—especially when activated under steam during a hot oil treatment.
Cécred
Heat Activated Silk Glaze
This is a glassy, high-impact gloss coat for when you want liquid-smooth shine without any heavy, greasy residue. The heat-activated silk glaze seals the cuticle against damp atmospheric weather while amplifying softness—especially when applied before flat ironing to leave your hair looking luminous from root to tip.
Cécred
Nourishing Hair Oil 20ml
This is a plush, moisture-locking finisher for when dry strands need a boost of mirror-like radiance and elasticity. The weightless oil blend restores vital nutrients while taming flyaways—especially when smoothed over freshly cut ends to keep my bob looking polished and humidity-proof all day.
Ata-Owaji Victor is a lifestyle and beauty writer and editor whose work has appeared across titles like Refinery29, Elle UK and British Vogue. She has a keen eye for all things Afro haircare (which she frequently samples on her 4C coils), beauty tech and innovation.