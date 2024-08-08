All my life, I've had blonde hair. And all my life, I've struggled with brassiness. It's a tale as old as time for those who are blonde by way of the bottle—particularly for light blondes who prefer cool, creamy tones rather than warm golden ones. Everywhere I go, every stylist I speak to, I am asked if I use purple shampoo. "It just doesn't work on me," I have always replied, which is true; I don't find off-the-shelf products to be sufficient to rid my hair of orangey tones after they've come in.

Truthfully, any time I have dabbled in the past, I've just experienced build-up which results in dullness. That is until I found the Fudge Clean Blonde Shampoo, which I can, hand on heart, genuinely say is the only purple toning product (bought from shops) that works for me. Keep reading to discover why I rate it so much, and why if you're looking to embrace a blonde look this season (like the trending dream girl blonde), you need to give it a go.

How does the Fudge Clean Blonde shampoo work?

Let's start with how toning shampoos for blondes work in the first place. "Purple shampoo is amazing on pale blonde hair as it neutralises unwanted yellow hues leaving the blonde bright and cool-toned," explains Christel Barron-Hough, Founder & Creative Director Stil Salon. "It’s a great product for maintaining a cool blonde look at home between hair appointments."

Fudge harnesses the power of violet pigments with its Clean Blonde formula, which work to eliminate impurities as well as product build-up that can dull the hair and add brassiness. It neutralises yellow tones, meaning cool, creamy blonde is left in its place.

The product not only focuses on restoring colour, but also hydrates the hair (using guarana extract) rather than leaving it dry or porous, which I've found other shampoos to do. It therefore effectively cleanses and moisturises the scalp and hair while also resolving your colour issues.

Before using Fudge Clean Blonde Shampoo

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

After using Fudge Clean Blonde Shampoo

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

What's so good about Fudge's purple shampoo?

As mentioned, I've struggled in the past to find purple shampoos that actually work and don't just dull the hair with regular use. Fudge's makes a noticeable difference to my lengths; these before and after pictures are taken just several weeks apart during my current four-month-long travels. I have only had my hair touched up once while on the road (and this was literally a face-and-root frame), so it has gotten very golden and brassy.

Using this shampoo has been a lifeline until I get back home and have my hair professionally coloured again; it helps to blend my roots (without having to have a root smudge) and bring back some semblance of icy blonde rather than those unwanted golden hues.

Can I sit here and honestly say this will completely remove brassiness from all over your hair for good? No, I can't. But it's the best product I've personally found for using in-between colour appointments.

You just need to ensure you use it correctly and smartly. I try to only reach for this once a week or during every other wash, as over-use of any purple or silver shampoo can cause build-up, which ends up dulling strands. I tend to apply it to my 'money pieces' at the front (which get the most brassy) a couple of minutes before I jump into the shower, then cleanse my whole head and leave the shampoo on for around two minutes to take effect, before washing it out.

Fudge's Clean Blonde Shampoo is £14, and given you only use it once a week or so, lasts for ages, making it the perfect affordable investment. Trust me, you won't regret this one.