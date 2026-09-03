My Black Hair Doesn’t Need to Be a Political Manifesto—Why I’m Opting Out of the Trauma-or-Triumph Narrative

Growing up, my family had very specific hair categories. One of my older sisters had 'long hair'—the kind that cascaded past her shoulders and invited endless questioning about her diet and my mother's choice in products. The eldest sister had the 'thick hair', a dense, enviable crown that, as we grew older, seemed impermeable to damage from dyes and 'unique' styling. And then there was me, the youngest of three, with hair that, despite all the same genetics and environment, never quite got the memo about growing past my shoulders. So, whenever wash day came around, I became used to my mother uttering the same gentle assurance, "Oh, but Ata has the 'softest' hair."
The older I got, the more I realised that this use of diplomatic euphemism was her way of sidestepping the conversation that many Black women have faced when their hair doesn't possess the length or curl pattern traditionally coveted. However, it inadvertently taught me early on that my tight, 4C coils were something to be carefully reframed or corrected. Since then, for as long as I can remember, society has insisted that a Black woman’s relationship with her hair must fit into one of two sweeping arcs.
In camp one, there is the tragedy narrative: a story filled with chemical burns from relaxers, self-loathing, and a lifelong reliance on wigs and weaves used strictly as a disguise to conform to Eurocentric ideals. Then, for some Black women, there is the triumphant redemption arc—the emotional "natural hair journey" sparked by a big chop. It is a cinematic moment where you throw away the heat tools, embrace your afro in all its shrinkage-heavy glory, and declare that every kink on your head is a sacred act of political defiance and radical self-love.
For years, I believed I sat comfortably outside both narratives. The last time I saw a box of relaxer—and felt that familiar, sharp burn at the base of my scalp—was when I was 16 and for me, stepping away from chemical straighteners wasn't a radical choice. There was no solemn ceremony in front of a bathroom mirror. Instead, weaning my hair off the ‘creamy crack’ was due to a combination of living in a Black hair shop desert, not wanting to make the 40-minute bus journey to buy the necessary products, and teenage stubbornness (read: laziness) when the baton of haircare was officially passed to me.
Since then, I've gone through a multitude of hairstyles and kept wash days adaptable to my lifestyle; I rarely think or talk about my hair in a negative way. However, looking back, my hair transition has served as a point of questioning in my career as a beauty journalist. My relationship with my hair has never fit firmly into either of these camps, but when Black hair remains such a politicised topic in beauty, can I ever truly be neutral about mine?
It’s a delicate tension that exploded back into the public square early this year, led by TikTok creator @sshoz, whose viral video asking black women, “When’s the last time you left the house wearing your natural hair?” sparked a renewed discussion about the effects of a culture that on wigs, weaves, and protective styles may be harming both Black women’s relationships with their natural texture and outsiders’ perceptions of it. renewed conversations surrounding the natural hair movement by highlighting a crucial flaw within the Black hair space.
In some ways, both positive reactions have reached a critical juncture in this "third wave" of the natural hair movement—one that exposes how much of our socialisation around Afro hair has produced harmful messaging on both sides of the spectrum. It reveals how broader socialisation continues to shape the ways in which even Black spaces discuss racialised beauty.
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Paradoxically, the current natural hair movement often, even if inadvertently, mirrors much of the harshness found in the negative or non-inclusive language that has historically surrounded Afro hair in the West. Hair is still frequently described as "stubborn," "difficult," or "unruly." It is the same language passed down by our mothers and grandmothers—a residual byproduct of survival and assimilation that taught us our natural hair was something to be conquered rather than accommodated. Today, even well-meaning natural hair spaces end up recycling that same punitive vocabulary, demanding perfection under the guise of care. So, with this in mind, is it ever possible to opt out completely?
To put it plainly, according to current research, the answer is no. To exist as a Black woman with 4C hair is to navigate this landscape of hyper-visibility and relentless institutional scrutiny. A recent report by The Guardian highlighted how discriminatory grooming policies persist globally—from classrooms in Jamaica and the UK to corporate boardrooms—enforcing colonial-era ideals of "respectability" and neatness. Even where regulatory progress occurs, the shift is painfully slow. Michelle De Leon, founder of World Afro Day, noted that while progress has been made in some countries—pointing to guidance from the UK’s equality watchdog on school uniforms designed to help prevent hair discrimination—the overall global picture remains strikingly uneven.
Meanwhile, research published by the University of Reading and community organisation TRIYBE explored the profound mental health toll of this hypervigilance, highlighting how Black women carry a constant burden of identity suppression in spaces that police their natural crowns.
Having reported extensively on Black hair politics over the years, I've tracked how we have historically been forced to carve out our own digital spaces to reclaim power—building online communities that paved the way for actionable change by recentering our textures, even in environments that refuse to make room for them. Writer and advocate Zeynab Mohamed captures this tension perfectly when reflecting on the intersecting pressures of visibility, race, and identity. "I think the idea that we can ever feel truly neutral about our appearance is almost utopian, particularly when it comes to hair," Mohamed explains. "Black women and Muslim women often have a complicated relationship with theirs. It can feel as though our hair doesn't fully belong to us; it's constantly being scrutinised, politicised or treated as public property."
Mohamed’s insight hits directly at the quiet dissonance I’ve felt for years. "For a long time, I thought I had a neutral relationship with my hair and my hijab, partly because I wanted to separate myself from all the external commentary," she admits. "But I've realised, it’s not as easy as that. Until we loosen—and ultimately break—the societal expectations placed on women's hair, neutrality will remain out of reach for many Black women and for women who wear the hijab."
Yet, what the current online discourse routinely misses is that for many Black women, protective styling and exaggerated hair aesthetics have evolved far beyond simple tools of assimilation. Many of the styles Black women now wear have expanded into a distinct expressive category, functioning much like the hyper-performative aesthetics embraced by other marginalised groups—such as drag queens—who construct an amplified, stylised version of femininity to protect themselves against misogynoir and societal hostility. In this context, hair becomes an art form, a shield, and a creative declaration of space rather than a quiet retreat into Eurocentric blending.
Still, claiming neutrality while carrying a personal history of quiet adjustments leaves me constantly interrogating my own motives: Is this genuine neutrality, or is it internalised racism at play? Is my choice to step back from the politics of my hair simply a subtle, subconscious effort to render myself "other" or invisible—a protective crouch to avoid the discrimination that comes with being fully seen?
Recognising that pure neutrality might be an ideal rather than an immediate reality doesn't mean giving up on peace. Decoupling my self-worth from my hair texture requires recognising that neutrality isn't a state of complete detachment that you magically wake up with; it is an active choice to unlearn those old, bedroom-fashioned rules and resist the harsh language on both ends of the ideological spectrum. This constant pressure to perform hair care as either a political statement, a cultural armour, or an act of emotional healing is exhausting. We are rarely given permission for our hair to just be hair—dead cells, protein, a canvas, or simply a non-event.
I don't hate my "soft" 4C hair. I appreciate its versatility, its gravity-defying ability to change shape, and the complex history it carries. But I also refuse to spend four hours every Sunday wrestling with detangling brushes and a deep sense of moral duty just to prove a point to the world. Some days, I wear my natural hair because it’s easy. Other days, I wear extensions or a wig because I want a different look without analysing what it means for my soul.
Moving away from the binary of trauma versus triumph doesn't mean erasing the past or diminishing the cultural importance of Black hair. It simply means claiming the right to exist without constant self-analysis. My hair is part of me, but it is not the entirety of my story. It doesn't need to be a political manifesto, a shield, a secret compromise, or an object of worship. Sometimes, it’s just hair—and striving toward that plain, simple fact is the most peaceful journey of all.
Ata-Owaji Victor is a lifestyle and beauty writer and editor whose work has appeared across titles like Refinery29, Elle UK and British Vogue. She has a keen eye for all things Afro haircare (which she frequently samples on her 4C coils), beauty tech and innovation.