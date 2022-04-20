Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2022: Styling Winners

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Sometimes, on very rare occasions, we wake up and our hair is just right. Our fringe points the right way, our curls bounce without frizzing and there isn’t a random kink in sight.

Was it the way we slept? That spinach we ate? We’ll never know. But what we can be sure of, is that every day can be a good hair day with the right arsenal of styling products.

From curl enhancers to dry shampoos, our panel of experts have identified 2022’s hair styling heroes. Keep scrolling to discover our winners and runners up.

Best Heat Protection Product

Winner: FFØR Pro:Tect & Smoothing Mist, £17 | Fforhair.com

This protein-rich mist locks out humidity to help any style last longer no matter the weather. The vegan formula, which smells like bergamot and vetiver, keeps colour protected and flyaways tamed as you dry, curl and straighten.

Highly Commended: Jerome Russell Bstyled Heat Protect Sleek Primer, £4.66 | Superdrug

Best Split-End Treatment

Winner: Philip Kingsley Bond Builder Split End Remedy, £33.15 | Lookfantastic

Somehow they’ve managed to bottle the ‘fresh trim’ feeling. Smoothing this onto the lengths of your locks forms a shield on each strand which helps to repair bonds and seal split ends for up to three washes. A little miracle in a bottle.

Highly Commended: Sebastian Professional No.Breaker – Hybrid Hair Bonding Treatment and Styling Leave-in Spray, £32.60 | Lookfantastic

Best Styling Product for Natural/Textured Hair

Winner: Cantu Shea Butter Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream, £7.99 | Lookfantastic

As Hair Awards Judge Karen Williams points out, “this really activates and moisturises curls.” It enhances curls while still giving movement and boat-loads of bounce for all textured hair types, from waves to coils.

Highly Commended: Flora & Curl Sweet Hibiscus Curl Volumizing Foam, £17 | Feelunique

Best Curl Enhancer

Winner: Living Proof Curl Enhancer, £33 | Lookfantastic

If you’ve found your waves struggle with definition, this lightweight serum coaxes a curl from even the frizziest of manes. No need to struggle with a thick or sticky texture, this can be applied straight onto wet hair from root to tip. Watch your curls come to life thanks to the Healthy Curl Complex in the formula.

Highly Commended: Davines More Inside This is A Curl-Building Serum, £19 | Cult Beauty

Best Hairspray

Winner: HairLust Hair Finishing Spray, £15.96 | HairLust

Who would have thought you could get such impressive hold and frizz-fighting ability from a non-aerosol hairspray? This spray is packed with plant-based antioxidants and plant extracts for weightless hold and natural shine. Spritz on for all-day hold.

Highly Commended: Alterna My Hair. My Canvas. City Slay Shielding Hairspray, £26.49 | Feelunique

Best Volumiser

Winner: Hershesons Zhoosh Foam, £12 | Hershesons

Mousse can be a little daunting to use if you’re not used to the texture — a huge foam mound to play with — but this volumiser makes building body super simple. It can be applied to wet or dry hair for an instant weightless lift from the root. “The result was absolutely beautiful, modern with a lovely finish,” says judge Adam Reed.

Highly Commended: Joico Rise Up Powder Spray, £13.60 | Lookfantastic

Best Hair Oil

Winner: L’Oréal Professionnel Mythic Oil, £16.70 | Lookfantastic

This hair oil isn’t known as ‘liquid gold’ for nothing. Argan oil nourishes alongside the vitamin e in the formula which repairs hair, leaving it feeling soft and looking shiny. It absorbs into the hair instantly and protects against heat too. A complete styling aid.

Highly Commended: RANAVAT Mighty Majesty Fortifying Hair Serum, £70 | Ranavat

Best Shine Product

Winner: Avant Skincare Protecting & Restoring Keratin-Infused Hair Therapy, £77 | Lookfantastic

Our hair’s building blocks are mainly formed of keratin, so if yours is looking a little lacklustre this serum smooths out strands and nourishes inside out. Applying this on wet hair from scalp to tip will result in oh-so-shiny hair, as well as healthier roots.

Best Blow-Dry Product

Winner: Innersense Organic Beauty Serenity Smoothing Cream, £26 | Cult Beauty

When it comes to smoothing ingredients, the gang’s all here in this wonder cream. It contains Baobab and frangipani to lock in moisture, as well as avocado and coconut oils to smooth the hair cuticle and reduce frizz. This combo will leave all hair textures feeling lightweight, smoother and looking shinier post-blow-dry.

Highly Commended: AUTHENTIC BEAUTY CONCEPT Hand & Hair Cream Light, £23.65 | Mewies & Co

Best Dry Shampoo

Winner: Living Proof Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo, £20 | Lookfantastic

As Marie Claire beauty editor Katie Thomas puts it, “The original was good, but this is better.” It’s probably the closest thing we’ve found to actually washing our hair. It cleans while banishing oil, sweat and smells, giving hair a fresh look and feel. You also get conditioning benefits for enhanced softness and shine.

Highly Commended: COLAB Original Dry Shampoo, £3.50 | Feelunique

Best Texturiser

Winner: Kristin Ess Hair Dry Finish Working Texture Spray, £12 | Boots

Being able to layer well is one of the most important qualities of a good texturiser, as this will create grit without stickiness or build-up. This product does that spray-after-spray. It’s ultra-lightweight, creates a soft matte finish and smells heavenly.

Highly Commended: Ecooking Seawater Mist for Hair, £19.95 | Lookfantastic

Best Grooming Balm/Beard Product

Winner: American Crew Beard Foam Cleanser, £6.99 | Cosmetize

Think of this as a sophisticated dry shampoo for your beard. It’s a multi-purpose dry foam that cleanses, refreshes and conditions to leave beards of any hair type feeling cleaner and softer in just one quick step.

Highly Commended: HairLust Beard Growth Serum, £20.95 | HairLust

Best Hair Perfume/Fragrance Mist

Winner: SACHAJUAN Protective Hair Perfume, £49 | Cult Beauty

With notes of green apple, rose, cedarwood and musk, this fresh perfume is already a stunning scent. But it’s the added benefits on top that make it even more of a standout finishing product. Along with smelling great, it reduces static on the hair, enhances shine and gives UV protection too.

Highly Commended: AUTHENTIC BEAUTY CONCEPT Eau de Toilette, £52.50 | Mewies & Co