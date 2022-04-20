Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2022: New to Market Winners

Innovation in haircare is at an all-time high, with brands finding creative ways to be more sustainable, delivering fresh solutions to age-old beauty problems and discovering transformational new formulas.
With so much happening in haircare right now, it can be tricky to keep up. That’s why the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2022 judges have handpicked the new kids on the block that you don’t want to miss.
From an exfoliating scalp scrub to a game-changing tool to banish flyaways, here is their line-up of the best New to Market products.
Best New Hair Brand – Wash & Care
Winner: Object
Washing our hair can be one of the most water-intense parts of our beauty routine so if you’re interested in cutting down consumption, shampoo bars are the way to go. Despite the solid bar, it lathers up well, cleansing hair without drying it out.
Highly Commended: Vita Coco
Best New Hair Product – Wash & Care
Winner: The INKEY List Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Scrub, £12.99 | Cult Beauty
Happy hair starts with a healthy scalp. This unique formulation helps to protect and balance the scalp’s microbiome while also sloughing away dead flaky skin. It works in just ten minutes so you don’t have to worry about it adding too much time to your hair wash routine.
Highly Commended: Cantu Grapeseed Strengthening Repair Leave-In, £7.99 | Lookfantastic
Best Hair Innovation – Tools
Winner: Dyson Flyaway attachment, £30 | Dyson
Even the best blow-dry can be ruined by a halo of frizz and flyaways. This clever new attachment from Dyson for its SuperSonic Hairdryer smooths down hair with a swipe. The innovation attracts and lifts longer hairs to the front, whilst pushing flyaways out of sight.
Highly Commended: ghd Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener, £299 | Very
Best Hair Innovation – Wash & Care
Winner: Augustinus Bader The Shampoo, £38 | Cult Beauty
The brilliance of this shampoo hinges on Augustinus Bader’s signature complex, TFC8. It’s a complex of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesised molecules naturally found in the skin which helps to repair and smooth hair and prevent excessive breakage.
Highly Commended: Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Cicaextreme, £19.17 | Feelunique
Best Hair Innovation – Accessory
Winner: AQUIS COPPER SURE Rapid Dry Hair Wrap, £32 | Revolve
Does cutting your hair drying time down by 50% sound like a dream? Doesn’t have to be. The AQUIS COPPER SURE Rapid Dry Hair Wrap speeds up drying but won’t damage your hair in its most fragile state. Additionally, the fabric is made of antimicrobial technology which helps keep your wrap fresher for longer.