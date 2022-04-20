Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2022: New to Market Winners

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Innovation in haircare is at an all-time high, with brands finding creative ways to be more sustainable, delivering fresh solutions to age-old beauty problems and discovering transformational new formulas.

With so much happening in haircare right now, it can be tricky to keep up. That’s why the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2022 judges have handpicked the new kids on the block that you don’t want to miss.

From an exfoliating scalp scrub to a game-changing tool to banish flyaways, here is their line-up of the best New to Market products.

Best New Hair Brand – Wash & Care

Winner: Object

Video you may like:

Washing our hair can be one of the most water-intense parts of our beauty routine so if you’re interested in cutting down consumption, shampoo bars are the way to go. Despite the solid bar, it lathers up well, cleansing hair without drying it out.

Highly Commended: Vita Coco

Best New Hair Product – Wash & Care

Winner: The INKEY List Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Scrub, £12.99 | Cult Beauty

Happy hair starts with a healthy scalp. This unique formulation helps to protect and balance the scalp’s microbiome while also sloughing away dead flaky skin. It works in just ten minutes so you don’t have to worry about it adding too much time to your hair wash routine.

Highly Commended: Cantu Grapeseed Strengthening Repair Leave-In, £7.99 | Lookfantastic

Best Hair Innovation – Tools

Winner: Dyson Flyaway attachment, £30 | Dyson

Even the best blow-dry can be ruined by a halo of frizz and flyaways. This clever new attachment from Dyson for its SuperSonic Hairdryer smooths down hair with a swipe. The innovation attracts and lifts longer hairs to the front, whilst pushing flyaways out of sight.

Highly Commended: ghd Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener, £299 | Very

Best Hair Innovation – Wash & Care

Winner: Augustinus Bader The Shampoo, £38 | Cult Beauty

The brilliance of this shampoo hinges on Augustinus Bader’s signature complex, TFC8. It’s a complex of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesised molecules naturally found in the skin which helps to repair and smooth hair and prevent excessive breakage.

Highly Commended: Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Cicaextreme, £19.17 | Feelunique

Best Hair Innovation – Accessory

Winner: AQUIS COPPER SURE Rapid Dry Hair Wrap, £32 | Revolve

Does cutting your hair drying time down by 50% sound like a dream? Doesn’t have to be. The AQUIS COPPER SURE Rapid Dry Hair Wrap speeds up drying but won’t damage your hair in its most fragile state. Additionally, the fabric is made of antimicrobial technology which helps keep your wrap fresher for longer.