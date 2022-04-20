Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2022: Colour Winners

If you’re looking for a more affordable colour refresh — and who can blame you, given the current cost of living — then look no further.
Our judges have tested the best at-home colour treatments for 2022, from natural root cover-ups to bold statement dyes. Find out more about the top scorers below.
Best DIY Colour Product
Winner: Clairol Nice’n Easy Crème, £3 | Amazon
With over 50 shades to pick from this at-home permanent colour works for all hair colours. It contains a blend of tones and highlights, giving greys 100% coverage. Plus, if you’re worried about dryness there are built-in oils for enhanced conditioning for the hair and scalp.
Highly Commended: Schwarzkopf LIVE Colour and Care Masks, £5.46 | Amazon
Best Root Retoucher
Winner: COLOR WOW Root Cover Up, £29.50 | Lookfantastic
Stretching your colour appointments is a lot easier with this root cover-up. Simply swipe on with the compact brush and watch your roots disappear. The formula contains no wax or dye so it doesn’t leave your hair feeling stiff or clumped, and rinses out easily.
Highly Commended: Clairol Root Touch-Up, £5.99 | Lookfantastic
Best Creative Colour Dye
Winner: Wella Professionals Color Fresh Mask, £15.75 | Lookfantastic
Whether you’re looking to refresh your last salon service or to switch things up with a hit of colour, these masks restore and revive in just ten minutes. As judge Eamonn Hughes noted, “It’s an easy-to-apply product that gives depth of colour and incredible shine.”
Highly Commended: Schwarzkopf LIVE Drops, £4.99 | Boots