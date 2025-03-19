As the hair trend of the season, I've been researching fringes for months—the 'letterbox fringe' is by far the coolest

As with fashion, popular make-up and hair trends come and go, and along with bobs and longer haircuts, some form of fringe hairstyle will probably always be on trend. Among the fringe trends for 2025, one that we’re seeing grow in popularity is the letterbox fringe or bangs.

Hairdresser and trend forecaster Tom Smith, who named this trend key for the months ahead, describes the letterbox fringe as “An eye and brow bone-framing fringe that draws focus to the upper face and can be adjusted to suit a variety of face shapes.”

He adds that it is “piecey and not overly thick,” exposing some of the forehead beneath, and “Is characterised by a sharp corner at the outer edge, as opposed to the curved face-framing layers seen in bottleneck bangs or curved bangs.”

The trend is set to stay around and evolve throughout 2025, too. “As letterbox bangs evolve, we’ll see a divide in the shape,” Smith continues. “Those wanting a more dramatic look will go shorter into micro bang territory as the weather gets warmer, while those keen for a more conservative interpretation will keep the bangs longer and with more texture but retain just the crisp corner at the outer eye edge.”

Toying with the idea of getting a fringe this year? Here’s everything else you need to know about the letterbox bangs trend…

Who does the letterbox fringe suit?

The first key consideration to make before getting letterbox bangs chopped in is around your hair type; if you want your fringe to sit fairly straight and feathery, there may be a level of styling involved in line with its natural texture.

“This fringe style lends itself best to straight hair or very tightly textured hair, as it’s easiest to create a crisp horizontal frame," Smith explains. "Those with waves and curls can wear a similar shape, but will either need to blow dry and smooth the texture out, or wear the fringe with a softer choppier shape [to create the crisp silhouette]. The horizontal cornered shape and eye or brow bone-framing is what’s important.”

What else should you consider before getting the letterbox fringe?

The other considerations are, essentially, around daily styling, maintenance and your overall look. “If you’re new to fringes, this may be diving into the deep end,” says Smith. “No one has a ‘natural’ fringe and so daily adjusting is necessary—it can only need 30 seconds to reset the fringe but it will need something [in terms of styling] every day," Smith explains.

The next point is true of any fringe; you have to keep up with regular trims to maintain the length and desired level of bluntness. “The length [of letterbox bangs] sits at quite a specific position, so monthly trimming will be best to keep it in place," Smith confirms. "But as it grows longer, if you choose not to cut it back in, it will eventually begin to sweep to the side or with a parting as desired.”

Finally, you'll need to think about the overall aesthetic and the kind of look you're after. “Consider how bold you want the look to be; the shorter and blunter the shape, the more dramatic the look, while longer and choppier shapes can be softer and easier to wear," says Smith. "Just be sure to keep the horizontal line and sharp corners at each side to keep it remaining characteristically ‘letterbox’.”

Letterbox fringe inspiration

Naomi Campbell

Naomi's classic sharp and feathered bangs are one of our favourite looks on the supermodel, and a great example of a letterbox fringe look.

Dakota Johnson

A slightly more rounded example, Dakota Johnson's fringe makes a great addition to her lengthy, anti-bob hairstyle.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh demonstrated the power of a feathered, blunt full fringe at this year's Golden Globes.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande demonstrates how the letterbox fringe can work pushed to the side – we love this updo on her.

Kerry Washington

An even more feathered take on the look, we love the addition of this choppy fringe to Kerry Washington's shaggy long bob.

The best products to style the letterbox fringe