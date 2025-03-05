I have really long hair—I consider this hair mask to be the reason why it never looks or feels dry

Whenever a new hair mask comes out, I'll be the first to sign up to try it. There's nothing I love more than a weekly mask, especially since it's one of my biggest trichologist tips. The most recent addition to my mask collection is the new Gisou Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hair Mask. Since I love the Kérastase Nutritive Masquintense Riche Deep Nutrition Mask so much, I wasn't sure I'd like the Gisou mask, but I love it in a very different way.

Here's everything I think you should know about the new Gisou hair mask, including the formula and results.

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

Gisou Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hair Mask formula

There are three key ingredients in this hair mask that make it work: Mirsalehi honey, ceramides and hyaluronic acid.

The first is what the brand is known for. As a family of beekeepers, the Mirsalehi family's honey is infused into every product. This is sustainably sourced (it helps that the founders are making it themselves, so they don't need to worry about supply chain transparency) and helps to keep hair shiny and hydrated because honey is a natural humectant.

The second ingredient is ceramides, which you've probably heard of as they relate to your skincare routine. They're a naturally occurring lipid that protects our skin and hair barrier. Adding ceramides into the hair through products helps to keep the moisture in your hair strands and prevent it from escaping, which can result in dry, frazzled lengths. Essentially, it keeps the components of our hair strands healthy and styled to perfection.

The third ingredient is another one you'll likely know: hyaluronic acid. Again, this works similarly for your hair as it does your skin, helping to lock in moisture and add shine. This all results in hair that feels and looks healthier, shinier and hydrated.

A note on the packaging, too. It's such a fun, cute and unique design that works perfectly for the brand. I can see people picking it up for the design alone and then loving it for the results, too. We love to see a brand that can do performance and creativity.

Gisou Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hair Mask results

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

These are my results after using the Gisou hair mask. This is just a rough blow dry, which I've slept on. There are no fancy styling tools used here (which you can probably tell) because I wanted to show that my hair looks rather healthy after using the mask, even with a rough dry.

The texture of the mask is rich, a lot richer than others I've tried. As someone with a lot of long hair, I love this and thought it might be too much, even for my hair. However, it never felt weighed down, even if I used loads. It meant all strands felt coated, and after drying, my hair felt far less dry.

I found that my hair has looked shinier after other treatments, such as the L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss, but overall, this mask made my hair look and feel better. It was soft to the touch and looked incredibly healthy for days after.

A little goes a long way, which is great when you're using a hair treatment. I'd recommend working a small amount through your ends, working up to your mid-lengths and adding as needed. After letting it sit for a few minutes, I like to use a wide-toothed comb to gently brush out my hair and evenly distribute the mask.

My only downside to this product was its scent. It's pleasant enough, but I would have loved more honey coming through since that's the brand's USP. I personally love hair masks that are super fragranced and can be identified after styling. This scent dissipates completely and doesn't feel that luxe.