This expert-approved mask is my tried-and-tested one-way ticket to the softest ever hair
A fantastic formula
When it comes to haircare I'm pretty unfussy about what I use. Not because I don't have favourites but because I'm a beauty editor so my stash rotates to try new things on a regular basis. But for special occasions when I need to use products I know work, there are a few brands I turn to. One of which is the iconic Kérastase.
My hair is fairly long and fine, but I have rather a lot of it. This, coupled with the amount of heat styling I do - either right now during party season, or testing and trialling styling tools as part of my job - means my ends get very dry. When I spot that they're in need of some serious TLC, I love to reach for the Kérastase Nutritive Masquintense Riche Deep Nutrition Mask.
Founded in 1964, Kérastase has been a hair professional favourite since and is a brand I'm consistently recommended by the experts I interview. So much so, it didn't take long to become a favourite of mine. It perfectly blends luxury haircare with professional haircare giving salon-worthy results from home. This is exactly why you'll find it in so many hair salons.
Kérastase Nutritive Masquintense Riche Deep Nutrition Rich Mask formula
Despite this mask being predominantly designed for medium to thick hair, I find that it's perfect for my hair and doesn't weigh it down. The mask contains plant-based proteins and niacinamide to help strengthen the hair bonds and minimise breakage. But it's not like regular strengthening masks that get the job done but don't feel particularly great on the hair once styled. This gorgeous treatment gives me the softest hair of my life—and I'm not exaggerating. It's like silk; particularly if I've straightened it, too.
It has a very clean scent, almost like baby powder. It's not my favourite hair mask smell when applying but I like it once it's been washed out and I've styled my hair. It's delicate and isn't overpowering.
Kérastase Nutritive Masquintense Riche Deep Nutrition Mask results
To use the mask, I shampoo my hair as normal. This time I went fancy and used the Oribe Gold Lust Repair Restore Shampoo, followed by applying a generous amount of the mask, brushing it through with a wide tooth comb and letting it marinate for a good five minutes before rinsing out. Then I styled as normal, and that's it. It's not a complicated treatment that requires changing your routine, it's a simple swap out for conditioner that gets to work fast. You can also wear it overnight to give it a deeper condition.
Other Kerastase hair masks
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
