How to cut your own hair at home – the guide to getting it right

No, it doesn't involve a bowl

We’d never advise learning how to cut your own hair instead of making an appointment with your hairdresser. There’s just no comparison.

But there may come a time when you’re not able to get to a salon but are desperate for a trim.

‘I would never recommend cutting your own hair or fringe – regular Hare and Bone clients can receive complimentary fringe trims at our salon, which takes seconds!’ says Sam Burnett, owner and Creative Director of Hare and Bone and KMS Style Council Member.

‘[But] if it’s an emergency and you decide to trim your own fringe, make sure the hair is clean and dried in its natural texture and then, using good quality hairdressing scissors, trim with the points of the scissors, holding them at a parallel angle to the direction of the hair flow.’

With those tips in mind, follow the below step-by-step guides from hairstylist Lee Stafford to get DIY haircutting right.