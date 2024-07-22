Trust me, going 'brookie blonde' is *the* hair colour update to make this summer—here's the proof
Blondie meets cookie hair? Sign me up
As hair trends for 2024 go, we've been pretty spoilt for choice when it comes to colour. And the latest hair colour trend? It is not only the coolest I've seen in a while, but also the most delicious. Inspired by two delectable treats, 'brookie blonde' has – perhaps unintentionally – become a celebrity favourite, with the likes of Emilia Clarke, Beyoncé and Joey King rocking the look. Want to know more about the warm blonde summer hue of choice for 2024? Read on to discover the details.
What is brookie blonde?
Jason Collier, A-list stylist and Jerome Russell Bblonde Key Opinion Leader explains: "Brookie Blonde, a delicious hybrid of cookie and blondie tones, is a blend of brown and blonde tones, creating a natural, sun-kissed look that's versatile and suits all skin tones."
"It's a popular choice because it offers the best of both worlds —the sultry depth of brunette with the joyful brightness of blonde." Thought you had to choose between the two hair colours? Think again.
While this is a look that can be achieved at home, I always recommend seeking the assistance of in-salon experts for new colour trends such as this. So, how exactly is it achieved? "Brookie blonde is achieved by subtly blending highlights and lowlights in both blonde and brown tones, creating a seamless transition that mimics the effects of natural sun exposure," says Jason.
Some of the biggest appeal of brookie blonde comes from its laid-back nature, which means it needs little upkeep. "This hair colour is popular for summer because it enhances facial features, adds dimension, and provides a low-maintenance, yet trend-led, style that grows out seamlessly."
How to maintain brookie blonde hair
As mentioned, this is a super low-maintenance hair trend, but as with all hair colouring, it's recommended you take extra steps to maintain the health of your hair and the integrity of the colour.
"When it comes to aftercare, you will need to use a shampoo for coloured hair to maintain your 'brookie' shade," suggests Jason. "I also recommend incorporating a deep conditioning, or Plex treatment once a week to keep your hair healthy and hydrated," he adds. "Finally, avoid excessive heat styling to preserve the colour and health of your hair."
Brookie blonde inspiration
Still need convincing? These beautiful looks are sure to do the trick.
