The best sulphate free shampoo that’s gentler on your hair

What are the benefits of going sans sulphates?

Using the best sulphate free shampoo will change your life, and your hair, forever.

These shampoo formulas are much more gentle on the hair and so don’t strip away its natural moisture, meaning they’re particularly good for those who suffer from dry hair – plus those who love to wash their hair every day can do so without risk of damage.

So who are sulphate free shampoos appropriate for? The good news is that switching to a formula with no sulphates or parabens is fine for just about any hair type, even greasy hair.

It’s also much better for the environment, so you can rest easy knowing your haircare isn’t damaging our planet. If you can’t bear to part with a good old cleanse, then try alternating between sulphate and sulphate-free formulas.

Find out which sulphate free formula is best for your hair type below.

What are sulphates?

‘Sulphates are chemicals used as cleansing agents,’ explains celebrity colourist and colour expert Rita Hazan. ‘They are used to deep clean, but even though they remove oil and dirt they can be too strong, and therefore strip your hair and scalp of all the natural oils and proteins that keep it healthy. When shampoo contains sulphates, it tends to create a lathering effect – this isn’t a good sign.’

Rita recommends that everyone avoids sulphates, but ‘especially if you suffer from eczema or have really sensitive skin, as they can be irritating to the scalp.’

Best sulphate free shampoo for curly hair

When it comes to taking care of curly hair, you want something that’s going to keep the bounce in your locks rather than leaving them limp and lifeless. A sulphate-free formula is a great choice, as it’s a gentle wash for your curls that are already prone to getting dry. Try Bumble and Bumble’s Curl Shampoo; at first glance you may think it’s a little pricey, but even if you have long and thick hair a little goes a long way, so it does last.

Best sulphate free shampoo for dry hair

Sulphate free formulas are an ideal choice for dry hair, as they’re one of the biggest culprits when it comes to drying out your locks. As well as being formulated sans sulphates and parabens, Living Proof’s Repair Shampoo is a big injection of hydration for your frazzled locks, so it’s a great choice if you have dry hair.

Best sulphate free shampoo for fine hair

The big dilemma with fine hair is that you want to keep it hydrated, but many moisture replenishing formulas are just too heavy for your fine hair. Allow us to introduce you to OGX’s Weightless Hydration Coconut Water Shampoo for that injection of moisture that’s perfect for thinner hair. Plus it’s one of the cheaper options when it comes to sulphate-free formulas, weighing in at just £6.99 per bottle.

Best sulphate free shampoo for coloured hair

If you colour your hair on the reg, then protecting that colour is naturally your first priority when it comes to haircare. Maria Nila Luminous Colour Shampoo not only intensifies your colour, but the formula is 100% vegan friendly too. Sustainability lover Emma Watson is reportedly a huge fan of the brand’s silver shampoo, so, if it’s good enough for her…

Scroll through our round up to find your new favourite sulphate-free shampoo.

Your locks are going to thank you for it…