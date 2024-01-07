The scrunchie has made a comeback—these are the chicest looks to inspire you

Plus, where to shop them

A guest is seen with scrunchies outside Stine Goya during Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2022 on February 02, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark
(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
They're a throwback hair accessory that’s seen a resurgence as the chic final touch to your look and can truly make a hairstyle (or even the whole outfit). There’s a reason you see them everywhere during Fashion Month – bow stacking may have been tipped as a major 2024 hair trend, but it's the best scrunchies that are taking the spotlight this season. 

It’s not just during street style moments at various Fashion Weeks that you’ll spot the humble scrunchie or chic headbands, though. Hailey Bieber, J Lo, Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz and the Hadid sisters, to name but a few A-list examples, are all partial to a scrunchie. 

Not only will you find this accessory available everywhere from high-street fashion brands through to high-end designer names, several haircare brands also offer silk or satin scrunchies due to these materials being gentler on the hair. 

As someone who often reaches for a scrunchie at home and kind of fancies branching out to wear them day-to-day, I’ve taken it upon myself to do a deep dive of hair ideas that feature this very accessory. Below, you’ll find visual inspiration for scrunchie hairstyles, plus a selection of chic options you can shop now. I reckon you’ll leave here wanting to add one or two to your collection. 

Scrunchie inspiration 

Wrap-around scrunchie

Orange scrunchie in bun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I love the pop of colour that this wrap-around scrunchie adds to the whole look.

High-ponytail scrunchie

High ponytail with scrunchie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Supercharge the humble high ponytail with a supersized scrunchie.

Frilly scrunchie

Balletcore scrunchie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are few things cuter (and cooler) than frilly, checkered scrunchies for the season ahead.

Plait scrunchie

Plait scrunchie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This plaited scrunchie look oozes Scandi-girl coolness.

Scrunchie braids

Braided scrunchies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adorned braids are one of the biggest hair trends for 2024, and this scrunchie-laden look is perfection.

Knitted scrunchie

Knitted scrunchie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Practical? Absolutely not. Impossibly chic? You betcha.

Luxury scrunchie

Prada scrunchie and hair slide

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, scrunchies are the ultimate way to level up your luxury points.

Balletcore scrunchie

Ballet bun scrunchie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 is set to be the year of balletcore, and this thinner scrunchie lends itself to the trend beautifully.

Low-bun scrunchie

Low bun scrunchie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The slicked-back bun isn't going anywhere for 2024, and we're thrilled about it.

Loose scrunchie

Loose scrunchie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Really can't be bothered to do anything with your hair? Throw a scrunchie around it et voilà!

The best scrunchies to shop now 

Free People Presley Scrunchie
Free People Presley Scrunchie

Kitsch Textured Dinner Scrunchie
Kitsch Textured Dinner Scrunchie

Prada Velvet Scrunchie
Prada Velvet Scrunchie

Sandro Silk Floral Scrunchie
Sandro Silk Floral Scrunchie

Good Squish Baby Wilder check-pattern cotton-blend hair scrunchie
Good Squish Baby Wilder Scrunchie

Slip Pure Silk Large Scrunchies Positano
Slip Pure Silk Large Scrunchies Positano

