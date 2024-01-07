The scrunchie has made a comeback—these are the chicest looks to inspire you
Plus, where to shop them
They're a throwback hair accessory that’s seen a resurgence as the chic final touch to your look and can truly make a hairstyle (or even the whole outfit). There’s a reason you see them everywhere during Fashion Month – bow stacking may have been tipped as a major 2024 hair trend, but it's the best scrunchies that are taking the spotlight this season.
It’s not just during street style moments at various Fashion Weeks that you’ll spot the humble scrunchie or chic headbands, though. Hailey Bieber, J Lo, Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz and the Hadid sisters, to name but a few A-list examples, are all partial to a scrunchie.
Not only will you find this accessory available everywhere from high-street fashion brands through to high-end designer names, several haircare brands also offer silk or satin scrunchies due to these materials being gentler on the hair.
As someone who often reaches for a scrunchie at home and kind of fancies branching out to wear them day-to-day, I’ve taken it upon myself to do a deep dive of hair ideas that feature this very accessory. Below, you’ll find visual inspiration for scrunchie hairstyles, plus a selection of chic options you can shop now. I reckon you’ll leave here wanting to add one or two to your collection.
Scrunchie inspiration
Wrap-around scrunchie
I love the pop of colour that this wrap-around scrunchie adds to the whole look.
High-ponytail scrunchie
Supercharge the humble high ponytail with a supersized scrunchie.
Frilly scrunchie
There are few things cuter (and cooler) than frilly, checkered scrunchies for the season ahead.
Plait scrunchie
This plaited scrunchie look oozes Scandi-girl coolness.
Scrunchie braids
Adorned braids are one of the biggest hair trends for 2024, and this scrunchie-laden look is perfection.
Knitted scrunchie
Practical? Absolutely not. Impossibly chic? You betcha.
Luxury scrunchie
Yes, scrunchies are the ultimate way to level up your luxury points.
Balletcore scrunchie
2024 is set to be the year of balletcore, and this thinner scrunchie lends itself to the trend beautifully.
Low-bun scrunchie
The slicked-back bun isn't going anywhere for 2024, and we're thrilled about it.
Loose scrunchie
Really can't be bothered to do anything with your hair? Throw a scrunchie around it et voilà!
The best scrunchies to shop now
Lucy is a freelance beauty editor and contributor at Marie Claire, and has written for titles including Glamour, Refinery29, Popsugar, woman&home and more. She was previously Marie Claire’s junior beauty editor. During her career, she’s covered everything from backstage beauty at fashion week to interviews with famous faces like Drag Race royalty and Little Mix. As for her beauty ethos, she’s a big advocate for not having to spend a fortune on beauty products to get good results, and when she’s not got beauty on the brain you’ll find her reading or hanging out with dogs.
