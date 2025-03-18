As a beauty editor, I’ve tested countless haircare brands—I never stop recommending this one

Even though I'm a beauty editor, I'm pretty lazy with my hair. Aside from following these trichologist tips, I don't tend to do much else. I'll use whichever products I have lying around or am testing at the time and think nothing of it. However, there's one brand that if I could, I'd use consistently for my hair, and you might be familiar with it: Kérastase.

Founded in 1964 by L'Oréal scientists, Kérastase became one of the first brands to focus on caring for hair, versus being strictly hygienic, and also offered professional treatments focused on scalp care. Ever since, the brand has been at the forefront of hair innovation and providing professional-level treatments at home.

In its 60 years, Kérastase has launched a huge variety of ranges catering to various hair types and results. Because of this, it can be tricky to know what to shop for if you're new to the brand. And so, I've rounded up the best Kérastase products based on your hair type and concern.

Best Kérastase products, according to a beauty editor

1. Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil L'Huile Originale

(Image credit: Kerastase)

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil L'Huile Originale Best nourishing hair oil Today's Best Deals £46.40 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Brilliant multi-tasking ingredient + Smells amazing + A little goes a long way + Refillable packaging Reasons to avoid - On the expensive side of hair oil

For many people, this is their Kérastase ride-or-die—mine included. It's one of the best multi-tasking hair oils out there. The formula contains a combination of oils, including argan, camellia and marula oil. It's non-greasy, helps smooth my hair down, gives an incredible shine and hides my split ends.

Although expensive, a little goes a long way with this. I have long hair, and I only need half a pump working into my hands and then lightly smoothed onto my mid-lengths and ends. Aside from working brilliantly, it also smells beautiful, thanks to notes of freesia, violet and sandalwood.

The new packaging is refillable, meaning if you're someone who gets through bottles of this like I do, you don't need to splurge each time.

2. Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Lumière Shampoo

(Image credit: Kérastase)

Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Lumière Shampoo Best shampoo for blonde hair Today's Best Deals £28.25 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Makes hair very soft + Keeps brassy tones at bay Reasons to avoid - Don't use this every wash or straight away after your colour

I'm no longer blonde, but when I was, I'd always turn to this range—and it remains a favourite of my friends who are still rocking the colour. Aside from helping to keep blonde bright and brassy tones at bay, what I love about this formula is how soft it makes blonde hair. When I bleached my hair, I struggled to find products that did anything about how dry it was. Now, of course, the answer would be to stop bleaching it, but when you're committed to the blonde, that's not an option, and I found this helped.

3. Kérastase Genesis Serum Anti-Chute Fortifiant

(Image credit: Kerastase)

Kérastase Genesis Serum Anti-Chute Fortifiant Best treatment for thinning hair Today's Best Deals £47 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Gives the illusion of thicker, fuller hair + Comes in a big size, which is great as this requires daily use Reasons to avoid - Won't regrow hair alone

It's important to note before going into the details of this one that it is not a hair growth treatment. Instead, it's designed to give the illusion of fuller, thicker hair, which is great, but if you're looking for treatment options for thinning hair, it's wise to visit a trichologist or GP. It's a non-greasy formula that helps protect the strands you have, minimising breakage and giving the appearance of thicker hair.

It also helps give hair an incredible shine and smells beautiful. Some people have reported less hair fall when using this product, but I think it's really important to make sure you've discovered the root of your hair thinning or loss issue before investing in products. You've also got to be consistent with products like this, using it daily for at least six weeks before seeing results.

4. Kérastase Resistance Ciment Thermique Resurfacing Strengthening Milk

(Image credit: Sephora)

Kérastase Resistance Ciment Thermique Resurfacing Strengthening Milk Best heat protector Today's Best Deals £34 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Doesn't weigh the hair down Reasons to avoid - Only protects heat up to 180°C

If you're after a blow-dry product that protects, smooths and adds shine, then this is the one. You need just a small amount worked into damp hair before heat styling. As someone who has fine, straight hair that often finds blow-dry products can weigh it down, this is one of the few that's lightweight enough that I can fully coat my hair, and it doesn't result in it looking greasy or heavy.

It protects heat styling up to 180°C, so while that's a plus, it might not be enough for people who require higher temperatures.

5. Kérastase Curl Manifesto Gelée Curl Contour Gel-Cream

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Kérastase Curl Manifesto Gelée Curl Contour Gel-Cream Best curl gel Today's Best Deals £34.05 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Adds moisture + Flexible hold Reasons to avoid - Can be a little heavy for some so only a little is needed

If you're looking for a curl gel that offers flexible hold to enhance curls and texture without that horrid crunch and also offers hydration to reduce dryness, then you're in the right place. The formula contains manuka honey and ceramides to add moisture but leaves room for zero stickiness. It has a nice scent, but like a lot of curl formulas, it's coconut-y.

6. Kérastase Première Decalcifying Repairing Pre-Shampoo Treatment

(Image credit: LookFantastic)

Kérastase Première Bonding Pre-Shampoo Hair Treatment Best treatment for damaged hair Today's Best Deals £55.65 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Helps give that truly clean hair feeling + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - It's expensive but you don't need much

I've come to love a pre-shampoo treatment for helping to remove all of the residue and build-up on my hair. Living in a hard water area (I've tried a few shower filters, but they all caused damage to my pipes), the buildup can cause hair to feel, well, not its best. And I don't always love shampooing my ends as it can make them feel a little dry—but this product solves that. You apply it before shampooing on damp ends and leave it to marinate for five minutes before going about the rest of your shampoo/conditioner routine. It's one of the few products that makes my hair feel thoroughly cleansed without feeling stripped.

It has a nice, thin formula, which means it's easy to work into the hair and smells wonderful.

7. Kérastase Nutritive Nourish and Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Kérastase Nutritive Nourish and Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner Best overall shampoo and conditioner Today's Best Deals £58.90 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Shampoo lathers well + Conditioner is moisturising but lightweight in formula Reasons to avoid - Might not be enough for thicker hair

This iconic range is one of my favourite shampoos and conditioners to use because the textures are so luxurious. The shampoo has a thicker, almost conditioner-type consistency that lathers so nicely on the scalp, making it easy to clean the hair. The conditioner is moisturising without feeling heavy or weighing the hair down at all. It's safe to say that my hair feels super nourished after I use them together.

8. Kérastase Chronologiste Masque

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Kérastase Chronologiste Masque Best hair mask Today's Best Deals £55.35 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Makes hair feel incredibly soft Reasons to avoid - Might be a little thick for some

Last but by no means least, it had to be a hair mask. I swear by using hair masks regularly, but the Kerastase ones just hit differently. Using this makes my hair feel so soft, smooth and moisturised. One of my favourite rituals is using a luxe hair mask once a week on damp, unwashed mid-lengths and ends; it helps the condition of my hair, preventing dryness, as well as giving me a break from looking at screens to enjoy the process.