I'm calling it—the Baroque bob is destined to be this year's most popular party season chop for any age

There's no doubt about it: no haircut will ever live up to the bob in terms of elegance and longevity, but finding the perfect bob hairstyle can take some trial and error. If you're still yet to find a cropped cut with enough volume and versatility for you, look no further than the Baroque bob—2024's most refined yet simple style that's made for party season.

"It’s trendy because it balances sophistication and an air of nonchalance," says Sam Burnett, award-winning hair stylist and owner of HARE & BONE hair salon. "People are craving individuality, and the Baroque bob lets you make a bold, artistic statement without sacrificing versatility."

There's nothing worse than a hairstyle that takes countless products and hours of heat styling to look any good, which is why the Baroque bob is a trend to really take notice of. Keep reading for all the Baroque bob inspiration you need, plus Burnett's expert styling tips for unbeatable bounce.

What is the Baroque bob?

"The Baroque bob is a modern twist on timeless elegance—a structured, chin-grazing cut with soft curves and sculptural volume," explains Burnett. "It’s all about drama and opulence, with a nod to classical art but tailored for today with a slightly less considered finish." Similar to a Hollywood bob but slightly more cropped and volumised, it's an easy style to adopt without having to go for a dramatic cut. It's all in the structured wave styling, so even longer bob hairstyles can toy with the Baroque look.

Baroque bob inspiration

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) A photo posted by on

If you loved the Macro bob but want something a little more statement for Christmas parties, this is the style for you. Zendaya's side parting adds interest and unbeatable volume.

A post shared by Евгения Ревенко (@evgenia.revenko) A photo posted by on

Unbeatably glamorous, it beautifully frames the face and works perfectly with a seasonal red lip.

A post shared by RAYE 🇬🇧🇨🇭🇬🇭 (@raye) A photo posted by on

Raye's signature bob has a true vintage Baroque feel that creates a thick and full look through flicked ends and smooth layers.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to style the Baroque bob

"To style the Baroque bob, focus on creating smooth, sculptural volume," explains Burnett. "Use a round brush while blow-drying to enhance the natural curves of the cut, set with Velcro rollers for extra volume longevity, and finish by tucking one side behind the ear for a chic, asymmetrical look."

To take straighter styles like the 90s bob to bouncy Baroque, volumising products will be your best friend. You can also use the best hair straighteners or best curling wands to create your curls if your hair needs extra heat to hold its style.

"It’s about finding that balance between polished and effortless," says Burnett, which is what makes this the ultimate party hairstyle that doesn't require hours of prep or a hard-to-maintain cut.