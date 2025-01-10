After a month of full-on party make-up, I'm going skin-first with these fresh-faced looks

Let's be honest: as much as we all love party season, it's a little bit of a relief once the festivities end. Come January, things may feel bleak in some ways, but at least you can reset and step away from the full-glam make-up looks. This is a time to focus on skin health and restore your beauty routine to its previous glory. And if you fancy taking a break from heavy make-up, you may be keen to embrace one of these fresh face make-up looks.

Whether you fancy going completely make-up free for a while or just want to achieve more of a pared-down look with glowing skin, a hit of blush and a touch of brow gel, there are lots of ways to keep it simple for the new year. A skin-first approach is always best in my opinion, so I recommend prioritising your routine at the sink first. After this, I tend to rely on a few old faithfuls to achieve my ultimate no-make-up make-up look.

Natural-looking radiance

First up: a dewy (yet natural-looking) highlighter I can use all over my face subtly, as well as on the high points of my face for added definition. Saie Glowy Super Gel is brilliant for this, and the huge bottle means it'll last you ages. I also like to reach for the Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops, which (on good skin days) mean I can get away with going foundation-free when mixing it in with my daily moisturiser.

A pop of colour

After I've perfected my skin, I will then add a touch of blush to the cheeks to brighten, but you can keep this as low-key as you like. Ciate does some great shades of its Dewy Blush, both if you fancy something super subtle or a little more poppy. A tinted lip oil is also an essential for me; Summer Fridays' has become a go-to of late.

Lashings of definition

Last, I shift focus to brows and lashes. I ditch regular mascara in favour of a clear formula for my fresh-faced look; Barry M's will only set you back £5.99 too. I finish with a layer of Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze to brush up my eyebrows and add fluffy definition.

Fresh-faced make-up looks to try

1. Mega glow

Take a skin-first approach and focus on that glow for 2025.

2. Draped blush

Blush was big in 2024, and it shows no signs of slowing down now. Take your favourite hue across the nose and all over cheeks for maximum impact.

3. Get glossy

A gorgeous glossy lip finishes off any fresh faced makeup look perfectly. Try a plum gloss for a winter aesthetic.

4. Beach babe

Keep it simple and go makeup-free, as if you were on the beach. Focus on defining brows and lashes for a glossy finish.

5. Cute freckles

Embrace your natural freckles (or invest in a freckle pen) for a soft, summery look.

6. All about brows

Achieving flawless arches can help to define any fresh faced look, no matter how little makeup you wear.

7. Sheeny & shimmery

With some glossy highlighter at the high points and a dab of gloss, you'll feel ready to go understated glam in Jan.

8. Fluttery lashes

Can't live without mascara? A couple of coats can look super fresh when combined with dewy skin and a glossy lip.

9. Natural flushed blush

Brown blusher and red blusher are still set to be trending for 2025, and they create the most gorgeous naturally flushed cheeks.