This cult scent is one of the most popular perfumes of 2024—here's why I'm adding it to my shopping list

There's no doubt: YSL Libre is probably one of the most popular perfumes of our time. In 2024, it's not often you come across a designer fragrance that still feels cool and exclusive—but Yves Saint Lauren Libre does is expertly.

After seeing it pop up on my TikTok feed more than a handful of times in recent months, I wanted to get to the bottom of the hype and give it a go myself. Sure, it is housed in a chic bottle and appeals to all of the cool fashion girls, but can the fragrance itself really be as good as people imply? And I figured I can't be the only person wondering this. While YSL Libre does have somewhat of a luxury price tag, with Black Friday perfume deals delivering, Libre just got a whole lot more affordable—and after wearing it, I can confirm it is one of the best beauty purchases you can make this week. Trust me, this is what makes YSL Libre one of the best perfumes out there...

Why is YSL Libre so popular?

What exactly gives YSL Libre its chic factor? Of course, there's the fact it truly does smell exceptional (it is one of the most universally appealing perfumes in existence, but more on that later), but it's also about the overall aesthetic.

The gorgeous soft glass bottle, angled black lid and golden YSL branding across the front make it the perfect addition to any dressing table or fragrance shelf. It stands out in its understated elegance that feels timeless yet modern, all at once.

As well as these superficial factors, the scent itself is also of note. The somewhat sweet floral perfume is famed for its long-lasting nature, and I can attest to its longevity. There's nothing worse than forking out for a new designer perfume, only to find it fades on skin within an hour. This really delivers on that front, making it a great investment.

What does YSL Libre smell like?

This is a perfume that breaks free from claims that fashion designer fragrances often smell generic or lack character. It really smells unique in its own way, while still appealing to a mass audience, which is hard to achieve.

At its heart, this scent is a white floral, with notes of orange blossom and jasmine which offer an alluring edge that isn't too sweet. There is also a hint of lavender there, which interestingly sits both at the middle and the top of the fragrance.

However, this is a scent that balances delicate notes with a slightly more intense edge, with Madagascan vanilla, musk and cedar, which ground the perfume from the base. This delivers a fragrance that is balanced and light on the nose, but still mighty powerful.

In short, if there was only one word to describe how this perfume smells, it would be expensive. It's the type of scent you'd run after someone in the street for to learn what they're wearing and who they are. It has that universal appeal, while still feeling exclusive.

What are the other versions of YSL Libre?

YSL Libre has become so popular over the years, it has been expanded into an entire line, offering plenty of iterations no matter what your perfume taste is.

There is plenty to choose from in the collection, but notable mentions have to be given to Libre Flowers & Flames, which offers more of a fresh spicy floral accord. It combines lavender with coconut, lily and palm tree for an exotic twist on the original.

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Flowers & Flames Eau de Parfum Florale £50.40 (was £72) at Lookfantastic

If you prefer something a little richer and deeper, you have two options. Libre Intense adds a hint of orchid to the lavender and vanilla at the centre of the original Libre, while Libre Le Parfum offers the scent at its most intense, with a hint of spicy saffron.

There are plenty of ways to enjoy Libre now, it really just depends on your personal taste.